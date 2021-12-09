November 24, 2021
9:00 am -- Call to Order. Present were Judge Scott W. Myers, Commissioners Jim Hamsher and Sam Palmer, Administrative Assistant Laurie Stinnett, Blue Mountain Eagle Editor Bennett Hall, John Rowell, John Morris and Milania Lysne. The Pledge of Allegiance was given to the United States Flag. Invocation was offered by Commissioner Palmer.
9:04 Reporter Logan Baggett entered
AGENDA. MSP: Myers/Palmer -- to accept the Agenda as presented with the addition of Certificate of Appreciation signatures for departing employee, Legal Assistant Michele McManama, of the District Attorney’s office.
ANNOUNCEMENTS.
Judge Myers reported on the Association of Oregon Counties (AOC) Conference that he and the Commissioners attended on November 15th – 19th. He estimated there were 300 attendees present, and felt that it was a very worthwhile conference. He noted that he has been certified as the official Bio Records Registrar for Grant County and that Jessica Winegar is the Proof of Registrar for Community Counseling Solutions (CCS). Myers traveled to La Grande on November 6th for a Community Connections of Northeast Oregon (CCNO) meeting and will be participating in interviews and the appointment process to fill the position of the executive director. The next County Court meeting is scheduled for December 8th and the Greater Idaho meeting, as required by Measure No. 12-77, will be held on Wednesday, December 1st at 9 am.
Commissioner Palmer also attended the AOC Conference. He attended presentations on water, drought, fire and alternative energy. He noted that alternative energy can help offset costs for counties and cities. He mentioned the areas around the shooting range and Prairie City’s sewer ponds as possible locations for solar farms. Palmer visited with Deschutes County Commissioners about the high cost of construction for the homeless veterans in their area.
They discussed the use of private timber and sawmills to support the private sector and save on the cost of commercial lumber. He had further discussions about fire mitigation, water and water storage.
Commissioner Hamsher met with the district attorney to discuss needs of his department. He attended an Eastern Oregon Counties (EOC) meeting and the AOC Conference in Eugene.
Hamsher attended the local flag ceremony held during Christmas on the Prairie and participated in a phone meeting with Business Oregon about a community block grant.
CLOSURES. Judge Myers announced that County offices will be closed Thursday the 24th and Friday the 25th for the Thanksgiving Holiday.
MINUTES. MSP: Myers/Palmer -- to accept the minutes of November 10th as presented.
MSP: Myers/Hamsher -- to accept the amended minutes of October 27th as presented.
9:13 Tory Stinnett entered
ECONOMIC DEVELOPMENT. Economic Development Director Tory Stinnett confirmed that tours of the newly-completed domestic violence shelter, Meredith House, will be held from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m., Monday, December 6th through Friday, December 10th. Heart of Grant County Director Beth Simonsen will be giving a brief presentation on the Meredith House at the December 8th Court meeting. John Morris had several questions about the grant process for this and other County projects. He expressed concern about the oversight and disbursement of monies, and asked if the county is compensated for administrative costs. Hamsher noted that there is a lengthy process of oversight and administration when a grant is awarded and that all grants are reviewed by the Court for approval. Grants are administered through various entities and are tracked by the recipient department. Morris expressed concern that “the whole world is turning on grants.” Myers replied that Grant County would struggle to function as it does now without federal grants including those for seniors, housing rehabilitation, the 4H program and veterans. He stated that the County could not function solely on property taxes. Myers used Meredith House as an example of economic development making our community safer and stronger and said that a town that has nothing to offer is not attractive to others. John Rowell asked if the County keeps a list of grants and their status. Myers directed him to the Treasurer’s Office for that information.
COMMITTEE VACANCIES. The Fair Board recommended applicants for the current vacancies on the board.
MSP: Myers/Palmer - - to fill two Fair Board vacancies, applicant Mark McKay with a term to expire 12-31-2022 and Clint Weaver with a term to expire 12-31-2023.
Myers gave the status of current committee vacancies. The Planning Department respectfully declined an application that did not meet the requirement for varied occupations among board members. It currently holds two vacancies. The Court recently appointed committee member Rick LaMountain to the Senior Advisory Board and have yet to receive an application for the other vacancy. Applications will be accepted until filled.
9:42 am - recess until 9:50 am
9:43 am – Justice of the Peace Kathy Stinnett entered 9:55 am – District Attorney Jim Carpenter, Legal Assistant Jamie McKay, Victim’s Assistance Program Director Kimberly Neault, Undersheriff Zach Mobley, Sheriff Todd McKinley, Sergeant Wade Waddel, Deputy Savannah Wyllie, Treasurer Julie Ellison, Human Resource Manager Laurie Cates, Justice Court Clerk Trista Strong and Emergency Management Coordinator Eric Bush entered
STAFFING REVIEW. The District Attorney’s Office, Justice Court and Sheriff’s Office each experienced a recent staff vacancy. The Court’s practice is to review the need for replacement staff before approval to advertise the position.
Treasurer Julie Ellison gave an update in current overhead employee costs. She stated that PERS costs for the County are $40,000 monthly. A large overpayment has been cushioning County PERS payments, but that cushion is dwindling.
District Attorney Jim Carpenter commended the Court for being supportive and approachable throughout his seven years as District Attorney and noted his appreciation for the efforts of his liaison, Commissioner Hamsher. Legal Assistant Michele McManama has been in the department for seventeen years and recently submitted her resignation. Carpenter listed the numerous tasks handled by McManama. He noted that the rate of crimes are not going down, citing increased drug use and related crimes. He realizes that the County is facing some fiscal difficulties, but his department has been fiscally responsible and come in under budget. He asked the Court to trust his judgment that this is a necessary position. He asked to advertise the position in-house and out concurrently and concluded by noting that this is not an entry-level position.
Justice of the Peace Kathy Stinnett noted that what affects one of the departments affects all three. She described the last year as being “a perfect fit” for the Justice Court with one full-time and one half-time staff. Without sufficient staffing, services such as evictions, will have to give. She noted the value of the half-time position as being one that they were able to adjust to compensate on busy weeks. She stated that she was not willing to go back to being behind and that they are actually functioning in real time. Stinnett also made the point that, fiscally, the Justice Court is almost self-supporting.
Sheriff Todd McKinley stated that his department is on the other end of the scale, as far as being fiscally self-supporting. Regardless, they are a necessary service. He said they have seen an increase in criminal cases over last year’s numbers. They are dealing with increased calls due to the dissolution of the John Day Police Department. He stated that they are not sure that the policing grant received by the city would be transferable. McKinley added that it is “hard to be in limbo.” He made note of the three departments appearing before the court this morning as being the core of the criminal justice system in Grant County.
MSP: Palmer/Hamsher -- To advertise and fill the positions of Legal Assistant, Patrol Deputy and Assistant Clerk in the District Attorney’s Office, Sheriff’s Office and Justice Court, respectively. To sign a Certificate of Appreciation for resigning Legal Assistant Michele McManama.
COMMUNICATIONS SITE LEASE. The Court reviewed the communications site lease with the Blue Mountain Hospital.
MSP: Myers/Hamsher - - to approve and sign Blue Mountain Hospital Communication lease for 2021-23.
CHRISTMAS POTLUCK. Myers announced that the employee Christmas Potluck is back and will be held on December 15th from 12-2pm. Myers will supply a spiral ham.
10:34 am-- Adjourned.
Respectfully Submitted,
Laurie Stinnett
Administrative Assistant
