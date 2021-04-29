Grant County Court minutes from April 14, 2021:
Pursuant to notice made to the newspaper of general circulation throughout Grant County, the radio station, county website, and e-mail distribution list, a regular meeting of the County Court was held at the County Courthouse in Canyon City, OR.
9:00 am -- Call to Order. Present were Judge Scott W. Myers, Commissioners Jim Hamsher and Sam Palmer, Administrative Assistant Kim Puckett, Roadmaster Alan Hickerson, Office Manager Tammy Workman, Frances Preston, Loren Stout, John Morrison, Louis Provencher, Reporter Logan Bagett, Reporter Steven Mitchell, and Pastor Jim Boethin. A Pledge of Allegiance was given to the United States Flag. The invocation was given by Pastor Boethin.
CLAIMS. The court had approved claims & extension warrants#204-213
HAND CHECK. The court approved outside of normal claims day, checks#61452, 61456, 61478 AGENDA. MSP: Myers/ Palmer -- to accept the agenda as presented.
ANNOUNCEMENTS. Judge Myers participated in a zoom meeting on March 30th regarding the McRae Scholarship. He attended an Intergovernmental Council meeting at the John Day Fire Hall. Myers attended the Northeast Housing Authority (NEOHA) meeting via phone. On April 6th he went to the Heritage Foundation meeting at the Snaffle Bit. He attended the first budget meeting on April 7th and attended the Association of Oregon Counties (AOC) Public Safety meeting via phone. He met with Bisnett Inc. regarding County liability insurance. He will participate in the budget meeting from 1-4pm today. On April 19th he attended the AOC dues structure meeting. Myers attended the NEOHA quarterly meeting on April 20th via phone.
Commissioner Palmer continued to participate in weekly calls with Kimberly Lindsay. He participated in the Eastern Oregon Leadership calls with Senators, Representatives, and County Court members from around the state. Palmer attended an Eastern Oregon Counties Association (EOCA) meeting via phone. He attended the Budget Committee meeting on Wednesday. He went to the City of John Day Town Hall meeting. Palmer testified Saturday the 17th for Senate Bill 21 regarding noxious weeds in the Murderers Creek area. He hopes that interested citizens from the community will also testify.
Commissioner Hamsher participated in several meetings including the National Association of Counties (NACO) briefing, Association of Oregon Counties (AOC) Public Lands, Public Safety Veterans Committee, Legislative Committee, Oregon Health Authorities League of Oregon Cities, Legislative briefing with the EOCA, and an Eastern Oregon Caucus all via phone. He met with several Department Heads regarding their budgets. Hamsher attended the first Budget Committee meeting. He had weekly calls with Kimberly Lindsay regarding Covid updates and vaccinations. MINUTES. MSP: Myers/Palmer-- to approve the March 24th minutes as presented.
LOREN STOUT. Concerned citizen Loren Stout discussed with the court the River Democracy Act 2021 (Wild and Scenic River System) and the effects it will have on Grant County. He stated, “In his view this could be the one that will destroy our way of life”. He believes this should be entered into the Court record. He suggested that the Elected Officials are the only ones that can help us now. Commissioner Palmer said this legislation is not supported by any other Eastern Oregon County Commissioners that he has talked to including himself. Palmer stated that the Court has authorized him to write a letter on the courts behalf, and he is currently working on it.
ROAD DEPARTMENT. The Road Department is requesting approval to purchase a set of 48” Caterpillar forks for the John Deere Skid Steer. The purchase would help immensely to move the pallets of sandbags in the event of flooding as well as many other jobs. The forks would be purchased from Western States 1 for $960.00 and would come out of Capital Outlay – Road & Shop Equipment Account # 5-40-0002. MSP: Hamsher/Palmer --to approve the purchase of the John Deere Skid Steer forks. Roadmaster Alan Hickerson discussed vacating a portion of county road 72 with the court. MSP: Hamsher/Palmer--to table the discussion until legal counsel reviews the vacation. Vicki Bond and Chris Ostberg entered at 10:00 am.
CHAMBER OF COMMERCE. Sherrie Rininger & Didgette McCracken presented to the court the Voice and Marketing Strategy. They are offering each City four free banners representing Grant County with the City’s name on it. The chamber is also offering merchandise such as coffee mugs, pens, and hats with their logo if anyone is interested in purchasing.
DISTRICT ATTORNEY. The court reviewed District Attorney Jim Carpenters request for permission to send Richard Tirico, Medicolegal Death Investigator, to a training opportunity for the District Attorney’s Office. The costs associated with the training are available in budget line 5-20-003 (Dues and Travel). Course registration is $250.00, Lodging of $250.00, and meals of $150.00, for a total cost of $650.00 MSP: Myers/ Hamsher --to allow Mr. Tirico to attend the training.
ASSESSOR: The court reviewed Resolution #21-07 to submit the annual Oregon Department of Revenue Assessment & Taxation Grant application. MSP: Myers/Palmer --to sign and approve Resolution #21-07.
COMMITTEE VOLUNTEERS.
Extension & 4H Service District Advisory Council: Volunteer applications were reviewed by the court. Callie Moss requested appointment to this board. MSP: Myers/Palmer--to appoint Callie Moss with a term to expire December 31, 2023.
PUBLIC COMMENT. The court accepted public comment. Frances Preston discussed Senate Bill 21 and offered to send the link to the Court Administrative Assistant if needed. Public Testimony will be allowed on Saturday, April 17th, from 1:00-3:00pm. Preston also talked about Senate Bill 554 regarding Firearms. It is currently in the Senate and future testimony may be available. She stated she was glad that Senators did not do the walk out, because that allowed Senate Bill 21 to move forward.
10:45am-- Adjourned
