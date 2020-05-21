Grant County Court minutes from April 23, 2020:
Pursuant to notice made to the newspaper of general circulation throughout Grant County, the radio station, county website, and e-mail distribution list, a regular meeting of the County Court was held at the County Courthouse in Canyon City, OR.
3:00 pm -- Call to Order. Present were Judge Scott W. Myers, Commissioner Sam Palmer, Administrative Assistant Kim Puckett, Human Resources Manager Laurie Wright, Sheriff Glenn Palmer, County Council Dominic Carollo & Kirk Chapman (via phone), Reporter Logan Bagett, Reporter Steven Mitchell. A Pledge of Allegiance was given to the United States Flag.
AGENDA. There were no changes or amendments to the agenda.
MINUTES. MSP: Palmer/Hamsher-- to approve the March 11th, 18th & 25th minutes.
Judge Myers recited the State Attorney General’s Sample Script to Announce the Start of Executive Session. The court entered executive session at 3:07 pm.
EXECUTIVE SESSION: Executive Session pursuant to ORS 192.660(2)(b) to consider the dismissal or disciplining of, or to hear complaints or charges brought against, a public officer, employee, staff member or individual agent who does not request an open hearing. Judge Myers recited the State Attorney General’s Sample Script to Announce the Start of Executive Session. Present were Judge Myers, Commissioner Palmer, Human Resources Manager Laurie Wright, Sheriff Glenn Palmer, County Council Dominic Carollo & Kirk Chapman from CIS (via phone) Reporter Logan Bagett, Reporter Steven Mitchell. The court entered executive session at 3:07 pm. The court left executive session at 3:34 pm. The court returned to regular session at 3:34pm. The court agreed by consensus to move forward and search for another Investigator.
COURTHOUSE OPERATIONS: The court discussed whether to continue current working conditions or make changes due to the COVID 19 Pandemic. MSP: Myers /Palmer --to extend current working conditions until May 15th. The court will reassess as we go and any changes prior to that and the staff will be updated by Human Resources. The county offices will remain closed to the public.
Commissioner Hamsher entered 3:36pm
ASSESSOR: The court reviewed Resolution #20-05 to submit the annual Oregon Department of Revenue Assessment & Taxation Grant application. MSP: Hamsher /Palmer to sign and approve amended Resolution # 20-05.
GRANT COUNTY EMERGENCY COMMUNICATIONS GRANT APPLICATION: The court considered moving forward with the grant application for new emergency communication upgrades. MSP: Myers /Hamsher -- to authorize and move forward with the Grant applications.
3:50 pm Adjourned
Respectfully Submitted,
Kim Puckett
Administrative Assistant
**** Please note the court minutes are a summary of the court proceedings. An audio recording of each court session is available, after approval of the minutes, by contacting Kim Puckett at 541-575-0059 or puckettk@grantcounty-or.gov **
