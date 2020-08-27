Grant County Court minutes from Aug. 12, 2020:
Pursuant to notice made to the newspaper of general circulation throughout Grant County, the radio station, county website, and e-mail distribution list, a regular meeting of the County Court was held at the County Courthouse in Canyon City, OR.
9:00 am -- Call to Order. Present were Judge Scott W. Myers, Commissioners Jim Hamsher and Sam Palmer, Administrative Assistant Kim Puckett, Emergency Management Coordinator Paul Gray, Roadmaster Alan Hickerson, Safety & Risk Manager Ryan Palmer, 911 Director Valerie Maynard, Title III Administrator Beth Simonsen, Frances Preston, Reporter Logan Bagett, Reporter Steven Mitchell. A Pledge of Allegiance was given to the United States Flag.
CLAIMS. The court had approved claims & Extension Warrant #133-138.
HAND CHECK. The court approved outside of normal claims day checks#59968 to
Community Lending Works.
AGENDA. MSP: Myers/Palmer--to accept the agenda as presented.
ANNOUNCEMENTS. Judge Myers attended a special meeting at the Airport August 4th to discuss property acquisitions, we need a flare of property for the Airport Protection Zone. Eva Harris owns the property now. The county is waiting for TO Engineering to provide specifics on the ground and what that might look like before entering into any kind of agreement/purchase agreement with the Airport. The County will most likely enter into an agreement with a Surveyor for an on the ground survey once there is a better idea of what the Airport Protection Zone needs to look like. On the 10th he attended an Airport Commissions meeting. Yesterday he had a phone conference with Community Connections they will be purchasing property for a new Food Bank Terminal in LaGrande, it is a large piece of property with a warehouse to be altered. On the 14th Myers attended a Community Connections quarterly meeting via phone.
Commissioner Palmer has continued the bi-weekly calls with State Representatives & Senators and the Association of Oregon Counties (AOC) working on various projects. He was on two press conferences with the Governor and a phone call with the Governor. Palmer sat in on the School Metrix conversations with Jason Miller to discuss how to get the kids back in school. He said it sounds like Representative Owens and Senator Finley have successfully moved that through so that there can be some on-site school and change some of the school metrix through Oregon Health Authority (OHA). Palmer spent some time in the woods for the project that he is working on in the Bark Project area for the Blue Mountain Intergovernmental Council (BIC) he also met with Zane Murray Silviculturist. Some of this will be what he discusses on item N on the agenda. He also delivered masks to local businesses.
Commissioner Hamsher took part in bi-weekly calls with State Representatives, Senators, and the AOC. He attended a Public Safety Steering Committee meeting last week with Association of Oregon Counties (AOC). Hamsher attended the Oregon Health Authority (OHA) Commissioner briefings and The League of Oregon Cities briefing meetings. He got an update from the Forest Supervisor and what the plans are regarding the 21” Rule. Hamsher took part in a Whitehouse briefing call. He has been in discussions with Gina from AOC about getting information to enter into an Intergovernmental Agreement from other counties regarding the CARES Act this gives us the ability with Cities that are not able to use their CARES Act Funds. The cities could sign a part or portion of their allotment over to the County. He is hoping that the School Metrix is changed for Rural Oregon.
MINUTES. MSP: Myers/Palmer-- to approve the July 22nd minutes as amended.
ROAD DEPARTMENT. Valerie Maynard, 911 Director, & Alan Hickerson, Road Master discussed with the court upgrades to, the Dixie Communications Site. MSP: Palmer/Myers --to approve the purchase to upgrade solar equipment at the Dixie radio site with Abney Solar Electrix $7,980.
ROAD DEPARTMENT. Ryan Palmer, Safety & Risk Manager discussed with the court the need to purchase aerosol can recycling equipment for the Road Department. He provided the court information on three different models and quotes from Grainger. MSP: Hamsher/Palmer --to approve the purchase of Aerosol Can Recycling Equipment for $813.41.
TITLE III SPECIAL PROJECTS. Beth Simonsen discussed the Community Development Block Grant (CDBG) Construction Contract and project budget revision. MSP: Myers /Palmer --to approve and sign the contract and approve the budget. Title III obligating the funds received in 2020 for $74,946.29. MSP: Palmer/Myers—to obligate the funds. Review and approve the Title III Special Projects contract with Beth Simonsen, MSP: Myers/Palmer --to approve and sign the contract with Beth Simonsen.
ASSESSOR. The court reviewed Order # 2020-02 in the matter of Refund of Real Property Taxes 2010 & 2011 in the amount of $62.75 to Yahoo!, Inc. MSP: Hamsher/Palmer -- to approve and sign Order #2020-02 for the Real Property Taxes 2010 & 2011 refund. The court reviewed Order # 2020-03 Designating a Newspaper of Publication of the Annual Foreclosure of Tax Liens as shown by Grant County Foreclosure List. It is ordered that Blue Mountain Eagle, a newspaper of general circulation, published in the County and State, be, and the same hereby is designated as the newspaper in which shall be published notice of foreclosure of tax liens as shown by the Grant County 2020 Foreclosure List. MSP: Myers /Hamsher -- to approve and sign Order # 2020-03 designating a newspaper of publication of the annual foreclosure of tax liens as shown by Grant County Foreclosure List.
MARIJUANA TAX BALLOT MEASURE. The court reviewed Notice of Measure Election SEL 801, Request for Ballot Title SEL 805 and Ordinance #2020-03 in the matter of referring to the Electors of Grant County the question of imposing a three percent (3%) tax on the sale of Marijuana items sold by Marijuana Retailers in the area subject to jurisdiction of the County and approving the Ballot Title. MSP: Myers / Palmer to approve and sign Ordinance# 2020-03 imposing a three percent (3%) tax on the sale of Marijuana items sold by Marijuana Retailers
TREASURER. The court reviewed Resolution#20-28. MSP: Myers/Hamsher --to approve and sign Resolution# 20-28 in the matter of creating a new budget line within the road fund $2,600. The court reviewed Resolution # 20-29. MSP: Myers /Hamsher --to approve and sign Resolution #20-29 in the matter of making intrafund transfer in the D A revolving fund $1,980.
CORONAVIRUS RELIEF FUND GRANT AGREEMENT. The court reviewed and signed the agreement. MSP: Hamsher/Palmer--to review and sign the State of Oregon Amended and Restated Grant Agreement #1012.
EASTERN OREGON COUNTIES ASSOCIATION (EOCA). The court reviewed and approved Intergovernmental Agreement between the Eligible Member Counties; Baker, Crook, Deschutes, Gilliam, Grant, Harney, Jefferson, Klamath, Lake, Malheur, Morrow, Sherman, Umatilla, Union, Wallowa, Wasco, and Wheeler. These are collectively referred to as “Member Counties” or the “parties” and individually referred to as a “party” or “Member County” or each “County”. Each County must sign the agreement to be a member of EOCA. MSP: Palmer/Hamsher--to approve and have Judge Myers sign the agreement.
JUSTICE COURT. Judge Kathy Stinnett, asked the court for appointment of Justice of the Peace, Pro-Tempore for 2020. It is her recommendation that the Court approve the appointment of the following qualified individuals as Grant County Justices of the Peace, Pro-tem for the year 2020: (1.) Hon. Vicky Clemens, Justice of the Peace – Harney County (2.) Hon. Cris Patnode, Justice of the Peace – Gilliam County (Alternate), (3.) Hon. Ron McDermid, Justice of the Peace – Sherman County (Alternate). Stinnett said as Justice of the Peace Pro-tems, these individuals may be asked to serve at her pleasure, in her absence, or to resolve a conflict. MSP: Myers/Hamsher --to approve and appoint the following qualified individuals as Grant County Justices of the Peace, Hon. Vicky Clemens, Hon. Cris Patnode, Hon. Ron McDermid, Pro-tem for the year of 2020.
VOLUNTEER COMMITTEE MEMBERS. Volunteer applications were reviewed by the court.
Natural Resources Advisory Committee (NRAC): Lucas Palmer requested appointment to this board. MSP: Myers/Hamsher --to appoint Lucas Palmer with a term to expire December 31, 2020.
VICTIM’S ASSISTANCE PROGRAM. Kimberly Neault, Program Director requested approval to purchase two new computers and screens for the Victim Assistance Office. The current computers are approximately five and six years old and have issues that require staff to restart their computers multiple times a week. Additionally, the screens have visual glitches such as seeing half of the screen working, or it appears that the screen is bouncing. Education Service District (ESD) recommended that the computers be replaced. The estimated cost for two machines and four monitors is $1950. She has been given a quote from ESD based on their recommendation for a replacement which comes with a five- year warranty and the monitors with a three-year warranty. While the cost was not initially planned for, the use of VOCA funds (134100-5200018) for this purchase has been approved by the grant monitor to improve the delivery of victim services. She is also requesting approval to purchase two Surface Pros. This purchase is approved for the use of VOCA funds, capital outlay line 134100-5200018. The Surface Pros will allow advocates to access the Karpel system in the courtroom and allow staff to work remotely while improving the delivery of victim services. The estimated cost for two Surface Pro tablets, cover, and extended service plan is $2110.94. She received a quote from ESD for the purchase. MSP: Myers/ Palmer--to approve the purchase of two new computers and four monitors and to approve purchase of two Surface Pros to be paid from VOCA Capital Outlay 134100-5200018.
FOOD BANK. This item was tabled for a later date.
SHERIFF’S OFFICE. The court reviewed the cooperative law enforcement agreement is entered into by and between Grant County and the USDA, Forest Service, Malheur National Forest and Umatilla National Forest. The purpose of the agreement is to document a cooperative effort between the parties to enhance State and local law enforcement in connection with activities on the National Forest System (NFS) lands and provide reimbursement to the Cooperator for the intensified portion of this effort. MSP: Myers/Hamsher--to approve and have Judge Myers sign the Cooperative Law Enforcement Agreement not to exceed $35,000.
EASTSIDE SCREENS AND THE 21 INCH RULE. Commissioner Palmer received an email from the United States Forest Service (USFS) with the directions to cut larger trees with a diameter over 21” which was a rule put in place many years ago that they call the Eastside Screens. Initially it was to take a short term effect until they worked it out and it ended up lasting 25-30 years. The Forest Service along with their staff, and the Blues Intergovernmental Council (BIC), including lots of interest to do proper forest management and cut trees larger than 21”. This has gained significant opposition from most of the Environmental Groups that ties the hands of our Public Forest Manager. Palmer said they are taking public comment and would like to ask the court members to allow him to write a letter in support of cutting trees over 21” inch diameter and to submit the letter to the USFS based on the email and comment section. MSP: Palmer/Hamsher—to authorize Commissioner Palmer to create a letter of support and to submit it to the USFS.
PUBLIC COMMENT. The court accepted public comment.
10:05-- Adjourned
Respectfully Submitted,
Kim Puckett
Administrative Assistant
**** Please note the court minutes are a summary of the court proceedings. An audio recording of each court session is available, after approval of the minutes, by contacting Kim Puckett at 541-575-0059 or puckettk@grantcounty-or.gov **
