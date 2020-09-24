Grant County Court minutes from Aug. 26, 2020:
Pursuant to notice made to the newspaper of general circulation throughout Grant County, the radio station, county website, and e-mail distribution list, a regular meeting of the County Court was held at the County Courthouse in Canyon City, OR.
9:00 am -- Call to Order. Present were Judge Scott W. Myers, Commissioners Jim Hamsher and Sam Palmer, Administrative Assistant Kim Puckett, Emergency Management Coordinator Paul Gray, Planning Director Shannon Springer, Joe Cronin, Frances Preston, Judy Kerr, Reporter Steven Mitchell, Reporter Logan Bagett, and Pastor Wes Aasness. A Pledge of Allegiance was given to the United States Flag. The invocation was given by Pastor Aasness.
CLAIMS. The court had approved claims & Extension Warrant #139.
HAND CHECK. The court approved outside of normal claims day checks#60103, 60104, 60106.
AGENDA. MSP: Myers/Hamsher-- to accept the agenda as presented.
ANNOUNCEMENTS. Judge Myers had a quarterly meeting via phone on the 18th with Northeast Oregon Housing Authority. He had a conference call with Community Connections of Northeast Oregon (CCNO) related to the new Food Bank property in LaGrande. He had breakfast on the 19th with State Senator Cliff Bentz. He met with the Educational School District (ESD), City of John Day, Town of Canyon City, and School District 3, trying to get high speed internet fiber to Humbolt School and to the Courthouse from the John Day Fire Hall. On the 24th he attended the ground breaking for the Meredith House. September 14th he will attend an Emergency Food & Shelter Program Committee meeting at 10:00am
Commissioner Palmer attended the Grant County Fair and gave his hat off to the community support from the citizens given to the Fair this year especially under the circumstances. Palmer had a meeting with State Senator Cliff Bentz, and then they had dinner later that evening. Bentz is running for Congressman Greg Walden’s House Seat. Palmer continued biweekly calls with State Senators & Representatives throughout Eastern Oregon. Several things were discussed and Commissioner Nash from Wallowa County brought to their attention the Census and the need to have the Counties complete it. If the Census isn’t completed there is the potential for the loss not only for millions of dollars but also the possibility of redistricting lines for who represents you at State & Federal Government. Palmer looked Grant County’s up and said it was in the 30-40% range. He said it takes just a few minutes online to do your Census, there has been a lot of issues with mailers going out to some of the smaller communities. Palmer asked for those on the phone, live stream and in the audience to please complete their Census. The Farm Bureau supports this and it could really help with funding for Eastern Oregon and the Counties depending on that.
Commissioner Hamsher participated in the Association of Oregon Counties briefing and the bi-weekly calls with State Senators and Representatives. He reported those calls will now be weekly. He took part in a League of Oregon Cities meeting. Hamsher also met with a couple of Department Heads.
MINUTES. MSP: Hamsher/Palmer-- to approve the amended August 12th minutes.
PLANNING. The Grant County Planning Department is in the process of updating the Flood Damage Prevention Provisions to reflect changes necessary to maintain Grant County’s participation in the National Flood Insurance Program, and to minimize public and private losses due to flooding in hazard areas. The recommendation for adoption from the Planning Commission, who reviewed the documents in a public hearing that was held July 23, 2020. The Grant County Planning Commission reviewed the proposed ordinance and heard testimony on July 24, 2020, the subject meeting being duly noticed and published as required. The Planning Commission recommended that section 5.2.3.2. Residential Construction be changed to match the requirement in the existing ordinance that residential structures be elevated 1 foot above Base Flood Elevation. As a result of the information presented, it was moved seconded and approved that the Grant County Planning Commission forward the proposed ordinance to the Grant County Court for a final decision and adoption. A review checklist was provided by Department of Land Conservation and Development (DLCD) showing the proposed ordinance section, the type of change, the current ordinance section and a description of compliance of the current ordinance. The existing flood ordinance from 2016 is what is currently operated under. The County must update the Flood Ordinance in order to maintain the participation in the National Flood Insurance Program, which makes flood insurance available and more affordable for our residents. We must also maintain our National Flood Insurance Program (NFIP) status to make Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) funds available if they are needed for rehabilitation from any flood damage. Flood Maps for the Silvies Water Shed have been being updated for several years, a letter of final determination should be presented to the County in late September. Inclusion of the updated maps in the flood ordinance will be required by March 2021. Springer suggested that we have a second court meeting once the updated map numbers for Silvies Watershed are complete at the end of September. Springer will re-notify the citizens of this notice. MSP: Hamsher / Palmer --to have second meeting on October 14th at 9:15am.
Loren Stout entered 9:11 am, Tony Joyce entered 9:20am, Larry Burton entered 9:31 am.
LOREN STOUT & LARRY BURTON. Loren Stout & Larry Burton presented information to the court regarding economic impacts from environmental damage. Stout stated that the fire from 2015 is bringing in several invasive species, which impact our economy, deer herds, elk herds, and cattle grazing. Ken Holliday, local cattle ranch owner (Holiday Land & Livestock, Inc.) presented a letter to the court he sent to the Oregon Department of Fish & Wildlife (ODFW) regarding the situation. Commissioner Palmer will follow up with appropriate agencies that have management of those lands. Please see attached summary of events.
Farrell Clark entered 10:21 am.
EMERGENCY MANAGEMENT. Paul Gray, Emergency Management Coordinator, discussed needed assets and the state of emergency management within the County to the Court. Grant County and Harney County will be working together during disasters with a Regional Emergency Plan. He requested to purchase a Pearington 22 Device Mobile Charging and Storage Cart for Ipads, Chromebooks and Laptop Computers, Up to 13-inch Screen Size, Surge Protection, Front & Back Access Locking Cabinet $359.99, 10 Ports Charging Station for Multiple Devices – NTONPOWER USB Fast Charging Dock, Phone Tablets Organizer Stand for 10 iPads (2.4A Each, 24A in Total), Apple Products, Kindle and More $58.99, Short USB C Cables $9.49, Short Charging Cables (5 Pack 8 inches) BUENTEK Nylon Braided USB Cable Sturdy Charging Cord Compatibility with i OS System Device $9.49, Spater Micro USB Short Syn Cable for Samsung, HTC, Motorola, Nokia, Android, and More, 7-Inch Pack of 5. $8.50.MSP: Hamsher/Palmer --to approve the purchases of needed office assets.
CLARK’S DISPOSAL. Farrell Clark presented to the court the renewal of existing Transfer Station lease agreement and/or the possibility to modify the existing Transfer Station operation days and hours. MSP: Myers/ Palmer--to pre-approve and sign the Transfer Station lease agreement and allow modification to operation days and hours upon legal review.
AIRPORT. Haley Walker, Airport Manager, requested the Court review three capital outlay items. Walker is requesting approval to purchase Foreign Object Debree (FOD) removal equipment. She received four quotes. 1. $11,387.50 - The FOD Removal Control Corporation FODBUSTER Sweeper including optional power bar and shipping and handling. 2. $3,295 – The FOD Removal Control Corporation FOD-Razor Sweeper including shipping. 3. $5,950 – Myslik, Inc., Single FOD BOSS kit with ground force hitch and carry strap including freight to the airport. 4. 4,115 – Plus an additional $445.10 for freight to John Day. Aerospecialties FOD Commander Sweeper with low-speed ring hitch. The recommendation of the Airport Commission is to purchase option #1 from The FOD Removal Control Corporation FODBUSTER Sweeper including optional power bar and shipping & handling for a total of $11,387.50. This will be purchased from the capital outlay budget line 124100-5400001. The budget line only has $100, but the airport is scheduled to receive $12,478.64 from the EOC rent. Walker has spoken to County Treasurer Julie Ellison, and requested these funds be transferred to the capital outlay budget line if approved by the Court. MSP: Palmer/Myers --to approve the purchase of the Foreign Object Debree (FOD) removal Equipment $11,387.50. Walker is requesting approval to repair approximately 4,513 feet of the airport perimeter fence. They are having an increase in deer on the airfield and have watched them jump the leaning fence on north, east, and west ends of the airport. By repairing the fence they believe they can reduce the amount of deer accessing the airport. The entire perimeter fence project is in the Airport Master Plan and once this is placed on the Capital Improvement Plan (CIP) with FFA then they will have the entire fence rebuilt with federal funding assistance. This will be purchased from the maintenance budget line 124100-5200007. The CARES Act funding of $20,000 for the airport will be used to supplement the maintenance budget line. MSP: Palmer/Myers --to approve the repair of the airport perimeter fence $20,000. Walker is requesting approval to purchase a new commercial lawn mower. She received three quotes. 1. $5399.99 – JD Rents in John Day, OR. HUSQVARNA MZ61 with ROPS. JD Rents is willing to match the 10% government discount offered by ACW in Burns. 2. $5,014 – Frontier Rental in Mount Vernon, OR. Cub Cadet Ultima ZTX4 with ROPS. Price includes a government discount. 3. $4,859.99 plus an additional $150 delivery charge unless we pick it up in Burns. ACW in Burns, OR. Price includes a 10% government discount. The recommendation of the Airport Commission is to purchase option #1 from JD Rents for a total of $4,859.99. This will be purchased from the capital outlay budget line 124100-5400001. This budget line only has $100, but the airport received $20,000 from the CARES Act. Walker spoke with County Treasurer Julie Ellison, and requested these funds be transferred to the capital outlay budget line if approved by the Court. MSP: Palmer/Myers --to purchase a new commercial lawn mower from JD Rents $4859.99. The airport commission agrees that the purchases are necessary and they support moving forward with the recommended purchases.
ROAD DEPARTMENT. The court reviewed the revised job description for the Safety & Risk Manager position and suggested grade placement. MSP: Palmer/Hamsher --to adopt revised job description and change to pay grade I-8 Non Exempt. Citizen Frances Preston asked the Court to do an analysis to look at the difference in compensation between pay grades and to consider retro compensation.
FOOD BANK. The Food Bank requested the use of Suite #6 of the County’s L building located at 530 E. Main St., John Day, OR, for storage of non-perishable food items. The County will allow the Food Bank temporary use of Suite #6 in exchange for Food Bank monitoring the use of, and supplying the key to, Food Bank patrons for the Grant County Restrooms on site at 530 E. Main St., John Day. Food Bank agrees to reimburse the County for the OTEC power bill for Suite #6 on a monthly basis. Such payment will be calculated back to the date the unit was first occupied by the Food Bank. MSP: Myers/ Palmer to allow the Food Bank temporary use of Suite #6 and to change the lock so there is access.
PUBLIC COMMENT. None Given
10:57 am-- Adjourned
Respectfully Submitted,
Kim Puckett
Administrative Assistant
**** Please note the court minutes are a summary of the court proceedings. An audio recording of each court session is available, after approval of the minutes, by contacting Kim Puckett at 541-575-0059 or puckettk@grantcounty-or.gov **
