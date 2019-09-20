Grant County Court minutes from Aug. 28, 2019:
Pursuant to notice made to the newspaper of general circulation throughout Grant County, the radio station, county website, and e-mail distribution list, a regular meeting of the County Court was held at the County Courthouse in Canyon City, OR.
9:00 am -- Call to Order. Present were Judge Scott W. Myers, Commissioners Jim Hamsher and Sam Palmer, Administrative Assistant Kim Puckett, Eric Julsrud, Justice of The Peace Kathy Stinnett, Frances Preston, Katy Nelson, Jim Spell, Beth Spell, Reporter Rick Hanners, Judy Kerr, Jim Sproul, Kimberly Neault, Jamie McKay, Dan Becker, Didgette McCracken and Pastor Levi Manitsas. A Pledge of Allegiance was given to the United States Flag. The invocation was given by Pastor Manitsas.
CLAIMS. The court had reviewed and approved claims on 08-21-19.
HAND CHECK. The court had approved 3 hand checks for Fair expenses on 08-14-19 and check # 57877 for Sheriff Vehicles.
AGENDA. MSP: SM/JH – to accept the agenda as amended.
ANNOUNCEMENTS. Judge Myers – On August 15th participated in a Regional Solutions conference call. On the 16th Myers performed a wedding and then went with Roadmaster Alan Hickerson to the Van Drewsey out in Silvies Valley to observe Tidewater doing a base paving job that is prepping us for chip seal next summer. He went to a Safety Meeting on the 20th, and did a walk around with Susie from Oregon Trail Electric Coop (OTEC) counting lights so that we receive credit for rebates on the LED Project. Myers went to a training at the Airport with City County Insurance (CIS). On the 25th he traveled to Pendleton for an Eastern Oregon Counties Association (EOCA) meeting where State and Federal issues were discussed. Yesterday Myers did a performance review with Airport Manager Haley Walker. On the 28th he will have another performance review with Economic Development Director Allison Field, and on the 29th Myers has another performance review with Tami Manderscheid the Janitor. September 3rd Myers has a meeting with Steven Baldwin from Veterans Services. The Annual Fly In is coming up on September 7th Myers recommends this to anyone that has an interest in Aviation. On the September 9th he will attend a Natural Hazard Communications Planning Meeting.
Commissioner Palmer – On August 14th he helped at the Fair Booth for Search & Rescue while they were out on a search for a missing 5 year old, that was subsequently found safe. The 16th he went to a Forest Workshop with Craig Turlock, Mark Owens, James Johnston, Pam Hardy, Amanda Lindsay, Roy Walker, The Emigrant Creek District Ranger, and the Fuels Manager. They met about the Divine Summit and some of their burning and concerns that Palmer had with that particular land management. Later that day Palmer was a beer cop at the Fairgrounds during the concert. Palmer attended the Bull Fight’s the next night at the Fair. On August 18th he attended a friend’s wedding in Prairie City. August 21st Palmer went to an Economic Program Meeting put on by Oregon Rain at the Oregon Department of Forestry (ODF) that was well attended. Palmer also had a meeting the same afternoon with Didgette McCracken from Oregon State University Extension (OSU) in regards to the Drone Program. August 23rd Palmer met with Allison Field for a follow up in regards to the Oregon Rain Presentation. Palmer also had a phone conversation with Tucker Billman from Congressman Walden’s office. Walden will be here tomorrow for a meeting about Community Counseling Solutions (CCS) but Palmer will be un-able to attend. He also had a phone consult with CiCi Brooks out of Long Creek in regards to the Natural Resources positions and some of the expectations. She is interested and will get back to him.
Commissioner Hamsher – Attended the Bull Fights and helped set up. Hamsher has been talking with citizens about the fire that is going on and met with Forest Supervisor several times and discussed it with him. He traveled to LaGrande Monday night for a meeting with Eastern Oregon Counties Association (EOCA). Hamsher also attended a meeting by phone with Judge Myers that was held in Pendleton in regards to Duty Structure & Lobbyist. He then attended a pre meeting in Enterprise the next morning with EOCA trying to work through a pathway all parties signed a Communications Agreement, they are looking at some Social Economics studies to help aide in that process. There will be a PILT Fly In to Washington DC to meet with members of the Whitehouse Staff and other Congressman and Senators to show the need for PILT within the County and SRS funding for the schools, allowing a continuous stream of money in which the Counties and Cities would be able to better budget. Hamsher talked with the Veterans Service Officer, who advised they are still continuing work to set up a Veterans Court for the County. He met with Economic Development Coordinator Allison Field to talk about some ideas they have to help the economy within the County. Hamsher will also attend a meeting at Community Counseling Solutions (CCS) tomorrow with Tucker Billman and Congressman Walden.
MINUTES. MSP: SM/JH-- to approve the August 14th minutes as amended.
WATERMASTER: To review the Assistant Watermaster job description and PAQ for grade placement. The process has been completed with the Local Government Personnel Institute (LGPI) and Human Resources. LGPI placed the position at a grade 7 which is 1 grade higher. MSP: SM/JH --to approve the job description and placement a level 7 effective for the September pay period.
Mindy Winegar entered 9:15
Dusty Williams entered 9:30
FAIRGROUNDS: Discussion with the Court requesting to move forward with the Online RV Reservation System and a Point of Sale System. This system will be billed part to Fair 112100-5200001 $30.00 and RV 136100-520001 $65. Moving forward with this system will be user friendly for the customers and will be time saving for the staff and will be more efficient. The Court discussed the ongoing building & grounds safety Issues regarding the Pavilion floor and walls. The Grant County RV Park would like to purchase 15 picnic tables to finish the replacement of the old tables which will then be moved to the tent camping area. This expense would come out of 136100-5400003 in the amount of $8491.09. MSP: JH/SP---to approve and move forward with the purchase of the Online Reservation System MSP: SP/SM—to approve the purchase for additional picnic tables.
Allison Field entered 9:35
Didgette McCracken entered 9:55
ECONOMIC DEVELOPMENT: To review Community Development Block Grant (CDBG) contract # C18013 for the Heart of Grant County’s Meredith House project. MSP: SM/SP-- to approve and sign contract. To review request to enter into a lease to purchase agreement and move forward with services from Tec Copier Systems out of Baker City in the amount of $5900 to lease a copy machine. MSP: JH/SP--to approve and sign contract.
Logan Bagett entered 10:20
Haley Walker entered 10:30
COURT DISCUSSION: The court discussed job description reviews and updates. Some descriptions haven’t been reviewed in years and need updated language. Myers believes now that Human Resources is full time this will be easier to address. Having a time period each year for court review would make the budget process easier. November 1-January 31st of each year is an option, but it needs to occur prior to the budget process. The court agreed by consensus to try and hold off any further reviews until later in the year.
COURT DISCUSSION: The court to discuss licensed contractor bids or quotes. Hamsher suggests that we advertise in the newspaper for bids and then open sealed quotes would be reviewed next court meeting following that date. This gives locals a chance to bid. MSP: SP/JH—to approve and advertise for bids.
EASTERN OREGON COORDINATED CARE ORGANIZATION (EOCCO): The court reviewed new member applicants Ashley Armendarez & Jenna Knowles. MSP: SM /JH --to approve and appoint Ashley Armendarez & Jenna Knowles to EOCCO.
AIRPORT: To review a request for signature to transfer Nonprimary Entitlement Funds. The Airport has $69,368 of Nonprimary Entitlement Funds expiring and, was requested by the FAA to have $33,750 transferred to the 2018 FAA grant and the remaining $35,618 transferred to the Oregon Department of Aviation for their Pavement Maintenance Program. Airport Manager Haley Walker said that the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) has accepted the request for the two transfers, although there is a legal document that needs approval before they can proceed. The document has been submitted to County Attorney, Jim Carpenter, for legal sufficiency. MSP: SM / SP--to approve and sign the document. To review request for approval to purchase a third party surge protector for the Fuel Master. The cost is $675 plus shipping, handling, and an electrician to install if needed. MSP: JH/SP--to approve the purchase of the surge protector.
COURT DISCUSSION: The court discussed the Property Maintenance Position. The court decided to post the position as full time position with benefits. MSP: SM /JH-- to approve and advertise the position.
ROAD DEPT: To review agreement between Baker County and Grant County for the purpose of snow removal from Baker County Road 520, approximately 6.5 miles, from November 1, 2019 through March 31, 2024. MSP: JH/SP-- to approve and sign the agreement.
OREGON HEALTH AUTHORITY INTERGOVERNMENTAL AGREEMENT: The court reviewed agreement # 159811-01 for Financing of Public Health Services. MSP: SM/SP--to approve and sign the agreement.
Judge Myers recited the State Attorney General’s Sample Script to Announce the Start of Executive Session.
EXECUTIVE SESSION 10:49 am – Executive Session pursuant to ORS 192.660(2)(b) to consider the dismissal or disciplining of, or to hear complaints or charges brought against, a public officer, employee, staff member or individual agent who does not request an open hearing. Judge Myers recited the State Attorney General’s Sample Script to Announce the Start of Executive Session. Present were Judge Myers, Commissioner Hamsher, Commissioner Palmer, Administrative Assistant Kim Puckett, Human Resources Manager Laurie Wright, Reporter Rick Hanners and Reporter Logan Bagett. The court left executive session at 10:59 am. The court returned to regular session at 11:00 am. MSP: SP/SM---to continue working with the County’s insurer and to bring in an outside agency to investigate potential wrong doing within the County.
Shannon Springer and Hillary McNary entered 11:25
EXECUTIVE SESSION: 11:31 am – Executive Session pursuant to ORS 192.660(2)(h) to consult with counsel concerning the legal rights and duties of a public body with regard to current litigation or litigation likely to be filed. Judge Myers recited the State Attorney General’s Sample Script to Announce the Start of Executive Session. Present were Judge Myers, Commissioner Hamsher, Commissioner Palmer, Administrative Assistant Kim Puckett, Attorney Dominic Carollo (via phone), Planning Department Manager Hilary McNary, Planning Assistant Shannon Springer, Reporter Rick Hanners and Reporter Logan Baggett. The court left executive session at 11:47 am. The court returned to regular session at 11:48 am. MSP: SM/SP--to direct Planning Department staff to continue working with legal counsel Dominic Carollo to comply with the LUBA remand including a more detailed EESE analysis.
The Natural Advisory Committee advertisement will be extended to September 20th and the Court will try to appoint by September 25th.
The next County Court dates will be September 18th & 25th.
PUBLIC COMMENT. –
Adjourned
Respectfully Submitted,
Kim Puckett
Administrative Assistant
**** Please note the court minutes are a summary of the court proceedings. An audio recording of each court session is available, after approval of the minutes, by contacting Kim Puckett at 541-575-0059 or puckettk@grantcounty-or.gov **
