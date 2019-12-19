Grant County Court minutes from Dec. 11, 2019:
Pursuant to notice made to the newspaper of general circulation throughout Grant County, the radio station, county website, and e-mail distribution list, a regular meeting of the County Court was held at the County Courthouse in Canyon City, OR.
9:00 am -- Call to Order. Present were Judge Scott W. Myers, Commissioners Jim Hamsher and Sam Palmer, Administrative Assistant Kim Puckett, Katy Nelson, Frances Preston, Reporter Rudy Diaz, Reporter Logan Bagget, Irene Jerome, and Pastor Deming. A Pledge of Allegiance was given to the United States Flag. The invocation was given by Pastor Justin Deming.
CLAIMS. The court had reviewed and approved claims and extension district warrants #52-57.
AGENDA. MSP: Myers/Hamsher-- to accept the agenda as presented.
ANNOUNCEMENTS. On Dec 3rd Judge Myers attended the Northeast Oregon Housing Authority meeting (NEOHA) in LaGrande. He went to a Mental Health Substance Abuse Committee Meeting at Blue Mountain Hospital. Myers went to the Carrie Young Foundation Fundraiser at the Elks. On the 9th he went to the Heritage Foundation Meeting at the Outpost, the Intergovernmental Council (IGC) meeting on 911/Dispatch at the Fire Hall, and the Airport Committee meeting. Dec 10th the county had the Annual Christmas Potluck and Gift Exchange. Dec 11th he attended a Regional Solutions Open House in LaGrande. The next claims day will be Dec 18th. On Dec 20th Myers will travel to Pendleton for the Blues Interagency Council (BIC) meeting. The court agreed to close county offices at 12:00pm on Dec 24th and will be closed all day Dec 25th.
Commissioner Palmer met with the Patel’s from Dreamer’s Lodge on December 1st regarding concerns of the new hotel coming in to town. On Dec 3rd Palmer had a meeting at the Watermaster’s Office. He attended the broadband meeting & announced they will be receiving 6 million in grants. On Dec 4th Palmer met with the Mayor of John Day and Councilman Haberly. He also met with Economic Development in regards to small hotel owners. On the 5th he attended a meet and greet at the Outpost for State Representative Mark Owens. Palmer and his wife attended the Carrie Young Memorial. On the 7th they went to the Christmas Bizarre. Palmer also had a conversation with Haberly in regards to the trailer park.
Commissioner Hamsher attended a Broadband ORTELCO Grant meeting at the John Day Fire Hall. He had lunch with Tucker Billman, Congressman Walden’s Aide. Hamsher attended a Community Health Needs Assessment Access to Care Chronic Disease Meeting 2019-2022. He attended the Carrie Young Memorial Dinner and Auction at the Elks, he thanked everyone that donated. Hamsher attended a Federal Lands Management Sub-Committee meeting telephonically. He took part in a United States Mexico Canada Agreement (USMCA) conference call meeting with the White House to get updates. He talked again with Congressmen Walden’s Aid about a local Veteran’s issue in our County. He attended Commissioner Owens meet and greet at the Outpost restaurant where he shared his vision and hope that people support him. Hamsher said Owens has done a really good job.
MINUTES. MSP: Myers /Hamsher -- to approve the November 27th minutes as presented.
COMMUNITY WILDFIRE PROGRAM. Irene Jerome gave the court an update on the work she has been doing with the Community Wildfire in 2019. She provided the court with the updated draft of the Community Wildfire Protection Plan. For the past year she states they have done a lot of interesting things, they have worked with Search & Rescue, helped with many things including mapping etc. Jerome summarized many of the projects and answered questions.
Laurie Wright & Shannon Springer entered 9:43, Jim Carpenter entered 9:45
Judge Myers recited the State Attorney General’s Sample Script to Announce the Start of Executive Session.
EXECUTIVE SESSION. 9:48 am Executive Session pursuant to ORS 192.660(2)(a) to consider the employment of a public officer, employee, staff member or individual agent. Judge Myers recited the State Attorney General’s Sample Script to Announce the Start of Executive Session. Present were Judge Myers, Commissioner Hamsher, Commissioner Palmer, Administrative Assistant Kim Puckett, Human Resources Manager Laurie Wright, District Attorney Jim Carpenter, Planning Assistant Shannon Springer, Reporter Rudy Diaz, Reporter Logan Bagett. The court left executive session at 10:18 am. The court took a short break. The court returned to regular session at 10:22 am. MSP: Myers/Hamsher--to post in house the Planning Director position at 40 hours per week.
Glenn Palmer, Zach Mobley, Danny Komning, Dave Dobler entered 10:25
SHERIFF’S OFFICE. Sheriff Glenn Palmer discussed with the court awards given at the Oregon State Sheriff’s Association Winter Conference in Bend on December 4th to Patrol Sergeant Danny Komning & Search & Rescue Coordinator/Forest Patrol Deputy Dave Dobler. Sergeant Komning received the Oregon State Deputy Sheriff of the Year Award for Enforcement Command and Deputy Dobler received the Oregon State Search & Rescue Deputy of the Year Award. Sheriff Palmer would like the public and the court to know that they have some very dedicated employees. All three court members congratulated the award recipients.
EMPLOYEE RECOGNITION. The court members signed Certificates of Appreciation for employees with 5 or more years of continuous service to the County. Judge Myers read the employee name and years of service from each certificate. Mike Alley-19yrs, Charles Baker-8yrs, Kelly Brown-6yrs, Hailey Boethin-17yrs, Vicki Bond-28yrs, Tonya Cates-12yrs, Randy Demeritt-11yrs, Pete DeRosier-11yrs, Warren Dunn-5yrs, Julie Ellison-5yrs, Steve Fischer-8yrs, Kathy Gillam-26yrs, Alan Hickerson-35yrs, Roni Hickerson-8yrs, Shana Hunt-5yrs, Carrie Jewell-25yrs, Anna Marie Kuhn-9yrs, Shay Lewis-5yrs, Jamie McKay-9yrs, Todd McKinley-18yrs, Michele McManama-15yrs, Mike McManus-5yrs, Hilary McNary-13yrs, Roy Milton-6yrs, Abbie Mobley-10yrs, Zach Mobley-9yrs, Scott Myers-23yrs, Chris Ostberg-13yrs, Glenn Palmer-19yrs, Charissa Palmer-5yrs, Brenda Percy-21yrs, Amber Quinton-11yrs, Zane Rookstool-6yrs, Shannon Springer-14yrs, Kathy Stinnett-10yrs, David Thunnell-14yrs, Cindy Tirico- 20yrs, Wade Waddel-7yrs, Carol Waggoner-11yrs, Veanne Weddle-8yrs, Dusty Williams-5yrs, Josh Wolf-11yrs. The public thanked Human Resource Manager Laurie Wright for her efforts in creating the certificates and starting the program and also thanked the court for acknowledging these employees.
PUBLIC REMINDER. December 14th is Lorene Allen Day.
COURT DISCUSSION. The court discussed the second December court date and Christmas Eve hours. MSP: Palmer/Hamsher--to hold next county court on December 18th. MSP: Myers/Palmer--to gift with pay benefited county employees the afternoon of December 24th off.
HUMAN RESOURCES. Laurie Wright, Human Resources Manager requested court approval to purchase Pay Equity products and 20 hours of professional consulting from HR Answers, Inc. The cost is $6,000 and will be paid from the General Fund ($3,500), Road Department ($2,000), and Community Corrections ($500). HR Answers provided information at the Association of Oregon Counties (AOC) Conference regarding Oregon’s Pay Equity Law and the immediate need for all counties to be compliant with the law. Several things must be reviewed, including, but not limited to, all job descriptions, wage replacements and classifications of positions. MSP: Palmer/Myers--to approve the purchase of the Pay Equity products and 20 hours of professional consulting from HR Answers, Inc.
CELL PHONE STIPEND. The court discussed the Cell Phone Stipend per the Auditor’s request. MSP: Hamsher/Palmer--to discontinue all current stipends and offer employees a county phone.
SENIORS. The court further discussed the District 13 By-Laws for Senior Citizens Advisory Council. MSP: Palmer /Myers--to approve the amendments as proposed after legal counsel review.
MONUMENT RURAL FIRE DISTRICT. The court reviewed Order# 2019-13, to close the Monument Rural Fire accounts. Any remaining balance in the accounts shall be transferred to the general fund account # 169100 in the amount of$3,301.27. MSP: Myers/Palmer --to approve Order#2019-13 for the transfer to the general fund.
Adjourned
Respectfully Submitted,
Kim Puckett
Administrative Assistant
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.