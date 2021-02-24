Grant County Court minutes from Feb. 10, 2021:
Pursuant to notice made to the newspaper of general circulation throughout Grant County, the radio station, county website, and e-mail distribution list, a regular meeting of the County Court was held at the County Courthouse in Canyon City, OR.
9:00 am -- Call to Order. Present were Judge Scott W. Myers, Commissioner Sam Palmer, Administrative Assistant Kim Puckett, Road Department Office Manager Tammy Workman, Roadmaster Alan Hickerson, John Morris, Reporter Steven Mitchell, Reporter Logan Bagett, and Commissioner Hamsher was unable to attend the meeting. A Pledge of Allegiance was given to the United States Flag.
CLAIMS. The court had approved claims & Extension Warrants #191-194.
AGENDA. MSP: Myers/Palmer-- to accept the agenda as amended with the deletion of item A.
ANNOUNCEMENTS. Judge Myers performed a wedding for his youngest son on Saturday February 6th. Monday, February 8th he attended the Airport Commission meeting live. He participated in a conference call with Congressman Cliff Bentz’s office. Today at 4:00pm there will an Executive Session discussing disclosure of public records with Attorney Dominic Carollo. He will perform two weddings on Sunday, February 14th, Valentine’s Day.
Commissioner Palmer met with Tory Stinnett from Economic Development to follow up on The Cyber Mill project. He had a phone call with Kimberly Lindsay in regarding to the latest test numbers and reports to the Governor’s office and to the State. He continued to participate in the weekly Eastern Oregon Leadership calls with Senators, Representatives and other Commissioners from Eastern Oregon. Palmer attended a meeting at the Airport for Grant County Co-works with other Community Leaders to discuss housing and Economic Development. He had a phone conference with the Association of Oregon Counties (AOC) Natural Resources Steering Committee regarding State Legislation of Bills that we would support, remain neutral, or oppose. He had a conference call meeting with Congressman Cliff Bentz. Palmer helped with vaccinations on the 12th.
MINUTES. MSP: Myers/Palmer-- to approve the January 27th minutes as presented.
PLANNING/ROAD DEPT. Shannon Springer, Planning Director, discussed the creation/acceptance of county roads in conjunction with property divisions. Springer said her intention was to discuss the general process that a property owner, who has property not currently served by a public road, would go through to establish a new county road or convert a private road to a county road. This process will need to be clearly understood by herself, the Roadmaster and the County Court as she moves forward with consistent application of standards in Chapter 8 of the Land Development Code (LDC). Springer requested the Court spend their time considering what the process might look like for any property owner making a request. Commissioner Palmer said he would like to be able to look at situations on an individual basis. Springer said they may need to revise Chapter 8 of the LDC to change requirements. Citizen John Morris talked about it potentially being a take of personal property or property rights. Myers and Palmer agreed that the Urban Growth Management agreement should be addressed fairly soon. Myers said to start with the agreement with the City of John Day to make sure it is updated and includes everything that is needed.
Kimberly Lindsay & Dustin Wyllie entered 10:13 am.
COMMUNITY COUNSELING SOLUTIONS. Kimberly Lindsay, Director, gave the court an update on Community Counseling Solutions (CCS) and Public Health. Dustin Wyllie gave an update on Developmental Disability Services. Please find attached in detail the Frontline Program update, Covid Expansion Service update for Oregon Health Authority, Oregon Senior Peer Outreach update, and the Intensive In-Home Behavioral Health Treatment (IIBHT) update.
TREASURER. The court reviewed resolution #21-03, In the Matter of Appropriating Specific Purpose Grant Funds Senior Citizens. From: Seniors Citizens Revenue Cares Act $21,090 / Expense Cares Act $21,090. MSP: Myers/Palmer --to approve and sign budget Resolution #21-03. The court reviewed resolution #21-04, In the Matter of Intrafund Transfers, General Fund District Attorney Department. From: Material & Services $750.00 To: Capital Outlay $750.00. MSP: Myers/Palmer --to approve and sign budget Resolution #21-04.
EMERGENCY MANAGEMENT. Paul Gray, Emergency Management Coordinator, requested the Court review and sign the agreement between Grant County and Oregon Department of Transportation (ODOT) Gray said in times of emergencies the state may need extra resources or personnel to assist. The Oregon Public Works Emergency Response Cooperative Assistance Agreement is up for renewal. The agreement is valid for five years from the date it is signed. The mutual aid agreement enables public work agencies to support each other during an emergency. It provides the mechanism for immediate response for requests and offers of mutual aid. This sets up the documentation needed to seek maximum reimbursement possible. Public works agencies in Oregon may sign the agreement or cancel their participation as they wish by giving written notice. ODOT maintains the list of all parties to the agreement. MSP: Myers/Palmer--to approve and sign the agreement with ODOT.
SHERIFF’S OFFICE. The court reviewed the Vigilnet Supply and Service Agreement. The contract with Vigilnet is to supply the Jail with an ankle monitoring system. It will be prepaid when used by an Adult in Custody (AIC). The system does not cost to have on hand, it only costs when in use. This should not affect the Sheriff’s Office budget. This is the same contract Sheriff McKinley got for Community Corrections. The court previously approved and the pricing has not changed. MSP: Myers/Palmer--to approve and sign the contract with Vigilnet.
INFRASTRUCTURE CONTRACT 4499-DR-OR. The court reviewed the agreement between the State of Oregon, by and through the Oregon Military Department, Office of Emergency Management (OEM) and Grant County. MSP: Myers/Palmer--to approve and sign the Infrastructure contract 4499-DR OR.
SOLUTIONS AUDIT CONTRACT. The court reviewed the Engagement Letter and the Audit Contract which is necessary paperwork, to start the process of the annual audit. The County has requested that Solutions audit the modified cash basis financial statements of the governmental activities, each major fund, and the aggregate remaining fund information of Grant County (the county), as of June 30, 2021, and for the year then ended, and related notes to the financial statements, which collectively comprise the county’s basic financial statements as listed in the table of contents. In addition, Solutions will audit the county’s compliance over major federal award programs for the period ended June 30, 2021. Solutions is pleased to confirm their acceptance and understanding of this audit engagement by means of the Audit Engagement Letter. Solutions audits will be conducted with the objectives of their expressing an opinion on each opinion unit and an opinion on compliance regarding the county’s major federal award programs. MSP: Myers/Palmer --to approve and sign the audit contract.
JUSTICE COURT. Judge Kathy Stinnett requested approval to purchase two Epson WorkForceES-400 Document Scanners for $329.99 each. The funds were approved in her budget for a lateral cabinet, but after this past year, she finds that working through a paperless solution is more of a priority. She is currently using this brand and model at her desk, and needs one for each of the Clerk’s desks, and suspects that it would be best to have the same scanner for everyone. MSP: Myers/Palmer--to approve the purchase of the two Epson Scanners.
WILD & SCENIC RIVERS BILL. Commissioner Palmer discussed Senator Wyden’s Wild and Scenic Rivers Bill. In reading this he said there is a proposal of about 4,700 miles of rivers in Oregon to be new designations as wild and scenic. Approximately 130 miles of that is within Grant County and the Malheur National Forest. He said there has been a lot of resistance by other Counties regarding this. Palmer would like to respond back as a Court and write a letter in opposition of this. Some of the rivers/streams are already under protection with the national forest system and he feels that this just takes another tool from the land managers to properly manage. Judge Myers wholeheartedly agreed. MSP: Palmer/Myers –to approve preparing a letter to Senator Wyden & Merkley’s office in opposition.
Shannon Springer entered 9:28, David Thunell entered 9:38
PUBLIC COMMENT. The court accepted public comment.
11:00 am-- Adjourned
Respectfully Submitted,
Kim Puckett
Administrative Assistant
**** Please note the court minutes are a summary of the court proceedings. An audio recording of each court session is available, after approval of the minutes, by contacting Kim Puckett at 541-575- 0059 or puckettk@grantcounty-or.gov ***
