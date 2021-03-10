Grant County Court minutes from Feb. 24, 2021:
Pursuant to notice made to the newspaper of general circulation throughout Grant County, the radio station, county website, and e-mail distribution list, a regular meeting of the County Court was held at the County Courthouse in Canyon City, OR.
9:00 am -- Call to Order. Present were Judge Scott W. Myers, Commissioners Jim Hamsher and Sam Palmer, Administrative Assistant Kim Puckett, Safety & Risk Manager Ryan Palmer, Office Manager Tammy Workman, Roadmaster Alan Hickerson, Judy Kerr, Frances Preston, Mary Ellen Brooks, Bob Pereira, John Morris, Reporter Logan Bagett, Reporter Steven Mitchell, and Pastor Altnow. A Pledge of Allegiance was given to the United States Flag. The invocation was given by Pastor Al Altnow. CLAIMS. The court had approved claims & Extension Warrants #195-196.
HAND CHECK. The court approved outside of normal claims day checks#60933, 61051, 61191. AGENDA. MSP: Myers/Palmer -- to accept the agenda as presented.
ANNOUNCEMENTS. Judge Myers participated in a conference call with Congressman Cliff Bentz and staff from Washington D.C. on the 10th. He performed two weddings on Valentine’s Day. The Courthouse was closed for Presidents Day. On Friday the 18th he participated in a conference call with Kimberly Lindsay regarding Covid vaccines and later met with County Treasurer Julie Ellison, and Beth Simonsen about Title III budgeting. Myers met with Sheriff McKinley, Dispatch, Roadmaster Alan Hickerson, and a Ham Radio Operator about Emergency Communications. On the 26th he participated in a Covid call with the Health Department.
Commissioner Palmer attended the Natural Resources Advisory Committee meeting on the 10th. He called in for a weekly update with Kimberly Lindsay on the 12th. Palmer participated in an Eastern Oregon Leadership call with other Commissioners, Representatives, and Senators on the 16th and a Blues Intergovernmental Council (BIC) Socio-Economic Committee meeting. He co-chaired the BIC Forest Health Sub-Committee meeting on the 17th. Palmer had a phone conference with Gina Nikkel, President of the Association of Oregon Counties (AOC), a weekly call with Kimberly Lindsay from the Health Department, an Oregon State University (OSU) Extension Emergency Management discussion and a BIC Steering Committee meeting. He attended the Grand Opening of the new Health Food Store and delivered two beds to local children in need for Sleep in Heavenly Peace (SHP). Palmer celebrated his 7th wedding anniversary on the 22nd. The 23rd he had an Eastern Oregon Leadership call followed by an Eastern Oregon Counties Association (EOCA) call and then attended the John Day City Council meeting.
Commissioner Hamsher participated in the weekly Friday morning calls with Kimberly Lindsay at the Health Department. He had a discussion with Gina Nikkel from AOC. Hamsher participated in a call with Congressman Cliff Bentz and an Equity & Recovery Council meeting for the State. He participated in the Eastern Oregon Leadership weekly calls to receive briefings on proposed legislation and to get updates on bills. Hamsher took part in several other calls to include the National Association of Oregon Counties (NACO), NACO Public Lands Steering Committee, bi-weekly calls with the Governor’s office, numerous Blues Intergovernmental Council (BIC) meetings, Oregon Health Authority Commissioner briefing’s regarding Covid, and the League of Oregon Cities.
MINUTES. MSP: Myers/Palmer-- to approve the February 10th regular & special meeting minutes as presented.
ROAD DEPARTMENT. Ryan Palmer, Safety & Risk Manager, requested approval from the court to purchase an antenna tester and a rack system for the sign shop. MSP: Hamsher/ Palmer --to approve the purchase of a rack system for the sign shop from Uline in the amount of$3,342. MSP: Palmer/Hamsher --to approve the purchase of an antenna tester for the sign shop from DX Engineering in the amount of $579.99.
Nick Green, Paul Smith, Russell Comer, Josh Walker, and Shannon Adair entered 9:15am Mindy Winegar, Stephanie Williams, Dusty Williams, and Steve Fischer entered 9:20 am
CITY OF JOHN DAY. City Manager Nick Green presented to the court a proposal for a potential cul-de sac project in John Day. Green also gave updates on the John Day Urban Renewal Agency (URA) and Housing Incentive Programs. The John Day City Council requested that the County Court participate in a study session to review the proposals and consider working with the City to increase the supply and availability of housing in John Day. Please see attached information. Myers will check with legal counsel regarding the legalities of loaning Road Department money to the City of John Day for development projects.
Tory Stinnett and Allison Field entered 10:35 am, Didgette McCracken via phone 10:45 am
ECONOMIC DEVELOPMENT. Tory Stinnett, Economic Development Director, Didgette McCracken, and Allison Field, revisited the court regarding the funding for the Cyber Mill Project. Stinnett read letters in support of the project. MSP: Hamsher/Palmer--to table until the next court meeting on March 10th allowing more time to obtain information on potential funding coming in.
PUBLIC RECORDS REQUEST. The Court reviewed the proposed letter from County Counsel regarding public records request from Sean Hart, Editor of the Blue Mountain Eagle. MSP: Myers/Hamsher --to approve, sign, and send forward the letter.
DISTRICT ATTORNEY. Legal Assistant Michele McManama is requested the purchase of two 32” computer monitors. She stated that it is increasingly getting more difficult to see the screens. Her current monitors would then be repurposed within the office. There are funds in the DA and child support budgets which could be used to cover the purchase price. Jim Carpenter, District Attorney requested court approval for the purchase of the equipment. He further requested that 40% of the purchase price ($219.20) be billed to child support and the remaining amount ($328.80) be billed to the DA. MSP: Hamsher/Myers--to approve, pending clarification of the need, later in the day Judge Myers approved the purchase due to the age of the existing equipment.
PUBLIC COMMENT. The court accepted public comment.
11:35 am—Adjourned.
Respectfully Submitted,
Kim Puckett
Administrative Assistant
**** Please note the court minutes are a summary of the court proceedings. An audio recording of each court session is available, after approval of the minutes, by contacting Kim Puckett at 541-575- 0059 or puckettk@grantcounty-or.gov ***
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.