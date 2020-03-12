Grant County Court minutes from Feb. 26, 2020:
Pursuant to notice made to the newspaper of general circulation throughout Grant County, the radio station, county website, and e-mail distribution list, a regular meeting of the County Court was held at the County Courthouse in Canyon City, OR.
9:00 am -- Call to Order. Present were Judge Scott W. Myers, Commissioners Jim Hamsher and Sam Palmer, Administrative Assistant Kim Puckett, Allison Field, Didgette McCracken, Beth Simonsen, John Morris, Rick Henske, Judy Kerr, Frances Preston, Doug Ferguson, Katy Nelson, Valeen Madden, Reporter Steven Mitchell, Reporter Logan Bagett and Pastor Altnow. A Pledge of Allegiance was given to the United States Flag. The invocation was given by Pastor Altnow.
AGENDA. MSP: Myers/Palmer -- to accept the agenda as presented.
ANNOUNCEMENTS. Judge Myers met with Alan Hickerson, Roadmaster, and Nick Greene, City Manager, to discuss the Charolais Heights project. He traveled to LaGrande on the 25th for the Blues Intergovernmental Council (BIC) meeting. The 28th he met with Eric Waltrud, Umatilla Forest Supervisor, and others to discuss forest related issues. Myers will conduct a wedding on the 29th.
Commissioner Palmer attended Executive Sessions on the 14th. He went to a Grant County Search & Rescue fundraiser skeet shoot at Monument. He went to an Incident Command Training with Ted Williams, Emergency Management, at the Airport. Palmer met with John Nguyen, the new surgeon, and drove him around showing him the area. He attended the Eastern Oregon Counties Association (EOCA) meeting and the Blues Intergovernmental Council (BIC) meeting on the 25th.
Commissioner Hamsher attended a Natural Resources Advisory Committee (NRAC) meeting on the 13th at the Airport. He took part in a National Environmental Protection Act (NEPA) information call on the 13th. Hamsher attended Executive Sessions on the 14th. He met with the Economic Development Coordinator regarding the upcoming Mayor’s meeting. He traveled to LaGrande and attended the Eastern Oregon Counties Association (EOCA) quarterly meeting on the 24th. Hamsher attended an EOCA pre-meeting on the morning of the 25th and also attended the Blues Intergovernmental Council (BIC) meeting.
MINUTES. MSP: Myers / Palmer -- to approve the February 12th & 14th minutes as presented.
ECONOMIC DEVELOPMENT. Beth Simonson, Title III Coordinator, discussed with the court initiating funds received by Grant County. MSP: Palmer / Hamsher -- to approve the request as presented by the Title III Coordinator, to initiate 2019 funds in the amount of $75,255.49. Allison Field, Director requested approval from the court to apply for USDA Rural Business Development Grant (RBDG) Grant. MSP: Hamsher / Myers-- to approve request to apply for the Grant.
Shannon Springer & Shana Hunt entered 9:25am
Hannah Hinman entered 9:49am
PLANNING COMMISSION. Shannon Springer, Planning Director, gave the court an update on the Total Maximum Daily Load (TMDL) Water Quality Management Plan. As a part of the plan Grant County was directed to develop the Water Quality Implementation Plan. Last spring a meeting was held with the, Department of Environmental Quality (DEQ) about development. Springer has been working through the plan to understand what the obligations and legal requirements are specifically. She is concerned about taking direction from a state agency without better understanding and knowledge of the plan, and what the county’s obligations are.
Julie Ellison entered 10:05am
GRANT-HARNEY COURT APPOINTED SPECIAL ADVOCATE (CASA). Hannah Hinman, Executive Director, followed up with the court on the county contribution to CASA and a potential funding request for 2020. Judge Myers, will research possible funding sources.
BA Robbins entered 10:30 am
Shannon Springer & Shana Hunt entered 10:32 am, Rob Raschio entered 10:36 am
PLANNING COMMISSION. Public Hearing Road Naming – Resolution # 20-02. MSP: Myers / Palmer --to open Public Hearing for road naming. MSP: Palmer / Myers -- to approve and sign Road Naming Resolution #20-02 to assign Big Sky Lane as the road name. No testimony provided.
Amy Stiner, Pat Holliday, Kyle Sullivan, & Pat Voight, entered 10:45am
GRANT SOIL & WATER CONSERVATION DISTRICT. Kyle Sullivan discussed with the court changes to the Oregon Department of Agriculture Water Quality Program. MSP: Hamsher/Palmer-- to draft a letter of opposition from the court.
Mindy Winegar entered 11:07 am
Haley Walker entered 11:20 am
FAIRGROUNDS. Mindy Winegar, Fairgrounds Manager requested approval from the court to get engineered drawings for$3245.00, and building permits for $1056.07, for the storage building/picnic area. MSP: Palmer / Myers --to approve moving forward.
AIRPORT. Haley Walker, Airport Manager discussed with the court the Environmental Assessment Project Grant & Funding. Walker stated total project cost will not exceed $150,000. A $15,000 match is required from the Airport which is available in the Airport reserve budget. Walker also requested future documents related to this project be signed upon receipt and review. MSP: Palmer / Myers --to approve the proposal and move forward.
VICTIMS ASSISTANCE. Victims Assistance Director, Kimberly Neault requested approval for 2 MDT members to attend the Clackamas County Sheriff’s Office Child Abuse and Family Violence Summit April 21st-24th in Portland, OR. A waiver of per diem for lodging is also requested. The conference is held at the Red Lion which has blocks of rooms reserved for attendees. Training costs will be paid for by CAMI grant funds (134100/5200020). The estimated cost per person is $1673.00. This training was included in the original budget for each grant. MSP: Myers / Palmer --to approve the training and allow the per-diem waiver.
PUBLIC COMMENT. The court accepted public comment.
11:54 am Adjourned
Respectfully Submitted,
Kim Puckett
Administrative Assistant
