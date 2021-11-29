November 10, 2021
9:02 am -- Call to Order. Present were Judge Scott W. Myers, Commissioners Jim Hamsher and Sam Palmer, Administrative Assistant Laurie Stinnett, Reporter Steven Mitchell, John Rowell, Frances Preston and Meliana Lysne. The Invocation was given by Randy Johnson. The Pledge of Allegiance was given to the United States Flag.
CLAIMS. The Court had reviewed and approved claims and extension district warrants.
AGENDA. MSP: Myers/Hamsher—to approve the Agenda as presented with the addition of three general orders for consideration.
9:03 am – Reporter Steven Mitchell entered
ANNOUNCEMENTS. Judge Scott Myers received his Covid-19 booster on November 3rd and reported no adverse reaction. On the following day, Thursday, November 4th he participated by phone in the Association of Oregon Counties (AOC) meeting at 1:00 pm and at 2:00 pm in a special meeting for the Community Connections Board of Directors. Myers attended an Airport Commission meeting on November 8th and traveled on the 9th to La Grande for a meeting of the Northeast Oregon Housing Board of Directors. Today, if his schedule allows, he will be at the Squeeze-In Restaurant and Deck for a Meet and Greet with Representative Mark Owens. He thanked all Veterans for their service and noted that tomorrow, Thursday, November 11th, all county offices will be closed in honor of Veterans Day. On Monday the 15th Myers will participate in a Zoom meeting with the Eastern Oregon Counties Association (EOCA).
Commissioner Palmer gave a presentation at the Local Community Advisory Council (LCAC) meeting on October 27th and participated in a Community Advisory Council (CAC) meeting later in the day. He met with the State Parks and Oregon Department of Transportation (ODOT) officials regarding ATV use in Prairie City. He met with Senator Finley, Representative Owens and Councilman Haberly regarding state overreach. He was invited to and attended an event honoring Congressman Greg Walden in Clackamas. Palmer also met and visited with Senator Bill Kennemer, SD 20, and House Minority Leader Christine Drazan, HD 20, who would like to visit Grant County. Palmer helped out at the Health Department with the vaccination clinic. He met with Representative Owens in regards to SB 192 and sent a letter of opposition to Congress. Palmer attended a Blues Intergovernmental Council (BIC) meeting in Pendleton.
Commissioner Hamsher also attended the BIC meeting in Pendleton. He participated in an Eastern Oregon commissioner’s call with Regional Solutions and a National Association of Counties (NACo) public lands briefing. Hamsher spoke with AOC Executive Director Gina Nikkel about some possible regional infrastructure funding. He spoke with Business Oregon and met with Senator Findley on drought relief.
Commissioner Palmer added that he attended the Eastern Oregon Woodlands Association meeting at the Dupree Ranch in Baker County on Saturday, November 6th .
9:10 Logan Baggett entered.
MINUTES. MSP: Myers/Palmer-- to approve the minutes of October 13th as presented.
MSP: Myers/Hamsher—to approve the minutes of October 27th as presented.
ECONOMIC DEVELOPMENT DEPARTMENT. Economic Development Director Tory Stinnett read the 2nd Public Hearing Notice in regards to the domestic violence shelter located at 115 NW Bridge Street in John Day and funded with Community Development Block Grant funds. Judge Myers commended Stinnett and her staff for their excellent project management. Stinnett credited Sally Bartlett and Allyson Fields as both being instrumental at the “front end” of the project in the two years before the ground-breaking began. Myers added that Susan Christenson of the Greater Eastern Oregon Development Consortium (GEODC) also contributed to the success of the project.
FAIRGROUNDS. Fairgrounds Manager Mindy Winegar submitted for approval a contract with Phillip James to provide a full band to play for two hours at the Grant County Fair Court Coronation to be held on November 20th for the sum of $650. Commissioner Palmer added that it was nice to see the use of local talent.
MSP: Myers/Hamsher-- to approve the contract with Phillip James to provide a live band for the coronation event.
JAIL. Human Resources Manager Laurie Cates submitted for approval an updated job description for the position of Adult Probation and Parole Sergeant.
MSP: Hamsher/Palmer—to approve the Adult Probation and Parole Sergeant position updated job application.
COMMUNITY COUNSELING SOLUTIONS. The July 1, 2021 – June 30, 2023 contract with Community Counseling Solutions for their services for was submitted for signature.
MSP: Myers/Palmer—to approve the 2021-2023 contract for the services of Community Counseling Solutions.
BOPTA BOARD APPOINTMENT. Order 2021-04 was presented to the Court. It rescinds BOPTA Order 2021-03 from the October 27th Court Meeting, and seeks to appoint BOPTA Board Members Scott Myers, Tami Kowing and Bob Quinton for approval.
MSP: Hamsher/Myers-- to approve order 2021-04 appointing BOPTA Board Members and rescinding order 2021-03.
PROPERTY TAX REFUND. Two orders for property tax refunds were submitted to the Court by the County Assessor’s Office.
MSP: Hamsher/Palmer-- to approve Order 2021-06 to refund property taxes in the amount of $1932.36 to Amrock LLC.
MSP: Hamsher/Palmer-- to approve Order 2021-05 to refund property taxes in the amount of $1856.06 to Tictor Title Company of Albany, Oregon.
EMERGENCY MANAGEMENT. Emergency Management Coordinator Eric Bush requested reimbursement of $161,274.16 to Community Counseling Solutions (CCS) from the American Recovery Program Act (ARPA) funds. All items on the Grant County Budget Committee’s Preliminary Recommendations list, for a total of $1,118,901.88, were included in the motion for approval.
MSP: Myers/Palmer-- to approve the items listed on the Grant County Budget Committee’s Preliminary Recommendations list at $1,118,901.88 for reimbursement.
9:30 am- Court recessed until 10:00 am
10:00 am- Court resumed
10:00 am- Emergency Management Coordinator Eric Bush, Public Health Director Kimberly Lindsay, RN Manager Jessica Winegar and Lakeview Heights Administrator Matt Bergstrom entered.
EMERGENCY MANAGEMENT. Emergency Management Coordinator Eric Bush appeared in person to clarify the amount requested for reimbursement. The total approved in the previous motion was an estimate of potential future recommendations for reimbursement. Out of that number, the amount requested for immediate reimbursement is $161,274.16 to Community Counseling Solutions (CCS) for Covid-19 costs incurred in Grant County during FY 2020-2021.
The reimbursement was recommended by the Grant County Budget Committee and reviewed by Court Counsel.
MSP: Hamsher/Palmer—to amend and limit the previous approval for reimbursement to Community Counseling Solutions (CCS) from American Recovery Program Act (ARPA) funds in the amount of $161,274.16.
COMMUNITY COUNSELING SOLUTIONS. Public Health Director Kimberly Lindsay presented an update on the Covid-19 mitigation taking place in Grant County, along with RN Director Jessica Winegar. This summer’s higher Covid-19 numbers have dropped and plateaued at 35-40 cases a week. Pediatric cases have risen, but remain less than 15%, and the Delta variant is 100% of what we see in Oregon. January is predicted to be the month that we will see numbers subside.
The Health Department administered just less than 400 booster shots last week. A high demand for boosters was not expected. The County has experienced fourteen (14) Covid-19 deaths, with one of those persons being fully vaccinated. Lindsay recognized that the community is weary of the Covid-19 restrictions. As a result, the Health Department is receiving public backlash. Dealing with multiple encounters on a daily basis has become difficult for staff members who are experiencing compassion fatigue and burnout. Solutions to this situation were discussed. In other Health Department news, Juniper Ridge is running near capacity, while Step Forward Adult Care Facilities has closed one of the two homes operating in John Day. They are retaining current staff, but vacant positions have remained unfilled. On yet another front, Winegar said they are seeing more fentanyl use in the county, to which Palmer added that he’s seen an increase in heroin and methamphetamine use, also. Winegar stated that she and staff members now carry Narcon, which was not her practice when she began working for the Health Department in 2015. The Court closed the presentation by thanking the Health Department for the update and for the excellent partnership that Community Counseling Solutions has with the County.
10:55 am-- Adjourned.
Respectfully Submitted,
Laurie Stinnett
Administrative Assistant
**** Please note the court minutes are a summary of the court proceedings. An audio recording of each court session is available, after approval of the minutes, by contacting the County Court at 541-575-0059 or GCCourtAdmin@grantcounty-or.gov ***
