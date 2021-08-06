Grant County Court minutes from July 14, 2021:
Pursuant to notice made to the newspaper of general circulation throughout Grant County, the radio station, county website, and e-mail distribution list, a regular meeting of the County Court was held at the County Courthouse in Canyon City, OR.
9:00 am -- Call to Order. Present were Judge Scott W. Myers, Commissioners Jim Hamsher and Sam Palmer, Administrative Assistant Kim Puckett, Frances Preston, Jesse Madden, Charlene Morris, Reporter Logan Bagett, Reporter Steven Mitchell, Marsha & Michael Christensen, and Pastor Cockrell. A Pledge of Allegiance was given to the United States Flag. The invocation was given by Pastor Cockrell.
CLAIMS. The court approved claims & Extension Warrants #1-9.
HAND CHECK. The court approved outside of normal claims day checks#62044 – 62052.
AGENDA. MSP: Myers/Palmer-- to accept the agenda as presented.
ANNOUNCEMENTS. Judge Myers performed a wedding on July 7th. On the 12th he met with Economic Development in regards to closing out the Meredith House Project. He went to a Airport Commission meeting at the Airport. On the 15th he did a final walk through at the Meredith House and attended the Mental Health Advisory meeting at Community Counseling Solutions (CCS). On the 20th he met with the Sheriff, Tucker Billman and several others to discuss high wind blackouts.
Commissioner Palmer has been working on the River Democracy Act that Senator Wyden put forth diligently, this has been consuming most of his time. He met with Eastern Oregon Counties Association (EOCA) to discuss that Bill and how to get changes made to it. He had a phone conversation with Linda Watson from the Local Community Advisory Council (LCAC) requesting that he attend a meeting in Boardman, this will probably be on a court day later in July or first part of August so he will most likely have to miss a court day.
Commissioner Hamsher replied to Judge Myers comment about the high wind blackouts and mentioned the Power Outages that happened in Southern Oregon a few years ago. This started after a fire in California. He wanted to let the County know to prepare for this. He said that hopefully there will be enough time and what worries him is the residents that are on oxygen, mainly seniors, that there is enough time to get tanks to fill their needs or a generator set up at their house in the event of this happening it can be deadly. His hopes are that there will be enough heads up time so that these people can be helped. He has been working with the National Association of Counties (NACO) and said they still haven’t come out with final rules issued on the Recovery Act Fund. He attended a NACO Public Lands Steering Committee meeting. He has been communicating with the Governor’s office trying to find out if she will be issuing a request to Washington for the President to sign a Federal Declaration. There has been one issued for Grant County for the drought. The Governor’s office has declared a State of Emergency this includes nineteen counties in the State of Oregon. In the Federal Declaration it would help with Federal Funding and the people suffering from the Drought. Hamsher said this is happening in neighboring states as well. He is hoping this would provide some Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) funding in some of these areas soon. He received an email regarding this and said within a week they would be coming out with some more Declarations.
MINUTES. MSP: Myers/Hamsher-- to approve the June 23rd minutes as presented.
Shannon Springer & Shana Joslin entered at 9:09 am.
JESSE MADDEN – LOCAL CONTRACTOR. Jesse requested that the court remove code 81.020 – Access Standards which would allow more development of streets and private drives. Currently that section of the code makes it hard to subdivide properties and provide access. As people try to develop and partition properties it has come to the courts attention and needs to be addressed.
Tory Stinnett entered 9:17 am
ECONOMIC DEVELOPMENT. Tory Stinnett, Economic Development Director discussed with the Court Enterprise Zone Resolution #21-20. MSP: Hamsher/Palmer --to approve and sign resolution# 21-20.
Todd McKinley entered 9:55am, Laurie Cates & Julie Ellison entered 10:01am
EMERGENCY MANAGEMENT. The court discussed the vacancy of this position. Judge Myers said that recently the current Emergency Management Coordinator left for another opportunity. Now there is no-one directly in that position and there are statutes that name a combination of the Sheriff and the County Court as Emergency Management in the event of an emergency. Myers said if it is a major emergency typically the Office of Emergency Management comes in and takes that authority and coordinates it. He said the question now is whether or not to fill the position. Commissioner Hamsher said that this position is also paid for by 50% in the cost sharing program between the County and the State of Oregon. Hamsher thanked Paul Gray for his time and effort into the projects he worked on within the County. Myers said that due to those efforts we have some Grants awarded that will help re-build the Counties communication sites. Sheriff Todd McKinley elaborated saying this will be an Infrastructure Rebuild on the Repeater Sites. Commissioner Palmer said that during his short time being on the Court he has been through fire, flood, drought, Rainbows, and it’s fairly instrumental of what this position brings to the County. Sheriff McKinley suggested that there be another full-time position. Palmer said what this person brings to the County is very beneficial to the County. Hamsher then agreed saying Emergency Management is a much needed position. Human Resources Manager Laurie Cates said she was just waiting for the decision to be made in order for her to move forward with advertising the position. MSP: Myers/Hamsher--to ask Human Resources to advertise in house and to the public simultaneously for a full-time Emergency Management Position.
COMMITTEE VOLUNTEERS. Volunteer applications were reviewed by the court along with member resignations.
Library Advisory Board: Kathy McKinnon, Richie Colbeth, and Monty Bond requested appointment to this board. MSP: Hamsher/Palmer --to appoint Kathy McKinnon and Monty Bond with terms to expire June 30, 2024.
Natural Resources Advisory Committee (NRAC): King Williams, John Morris, Randy Hennen, & Bruce Hammon requested appointment to this board. MSP: Myers/Hamsher--to appoint John Morris with a term to expire December 31, 2023.
Road Department: Judy Kerr and Hank Lissman requested re-appointment to this board. MSP: Palmer Myers -- to re-appoint Judy Kerr and Hank Lissman with terms to expire June 30, 2024.
Wildlife Advisory Board: Randy Hennen requested appointment to this board. MSP Myers/Hamsher --to appoint Randy Hennen with a term to expire December 31, 2023.
INTERGOVERNMENTAL SERVICES AGEEMENT CONTRACT # DOR-302-21. The Court reviewed the agreement between The Oregon Department of Revenue and Grant County. The agreement is for map maintenance and related cartographic activities to be performed by the Department of Revenue for the County as authorized under ORS 306.125 and ORS 190.110 for the fiscal year July 1, 2021 to June 30, 2022. The Department will make every effort to produce and maintain maps to state standards using correct cadastral procedures. Additionally, should an inadvertent mapping error occur, which causes an assessment to be incorrect, the County shall be responsible to make all administrative corrections to the assessment and incur all costs for the corrections. Total cost is $13,680. MSP: Myers/Hamsher --to approve and sign contract # DOR-302-21.
COMMUNITY COUNSELING SOLUTIONS. The Court reviewed the contract between Community Counseling Solutions (CCS) and Grant County. MSP: Myers/Hamsher --to approve and sign the contract. Commissioner Palmer recused himself from voting.
Shana Joslin & Brook Griffith entered at 10:40 am. Shannon Springer entered at 10:49 am.
COURTHOUSE HOURS. The court discussed changing the Courthouse hours. Commissioner Hamsher suggested that the schedule would be Monday-Thursday 7:30am-12:00pm and 1:00pm-5:00pm, Fridays 8:00am-3:00pm: Myers/Hamsher --to approve the change in the Clerk’s Office hours.
BUDGET RESOLUTIONS. The court reviewed resolution #21-19, In the Matter of making Budgeted Transfers, General & Special Funds. From: General (101100 5600020) $9,111 To: Unemployment Reserve (120100 3032005) $9,111. From Road (102100 5600020) $17,800 To: Unemployment Reserve (120100 3032005) $17,800. From: Fair (112100 5600020) $200 To: Unemployment Reserve (120100 3032005) $200. From: Community Corrections (118100 5600020) $300 To: Unemployment Reserve (120100 3032005) $300. From Airport: (124100 5600020) $200 To: Unemployment Reserve $200. From: Senior Citizens (138100 5600020) $200 To: Unemployment Reserve (120100 3032005) $200. MSP: Myers/Myers --to approve and sign budget Resolution #21-19 and Resolution # 21-21
CELL PHONE. The court discussed approving a cell phone for the Juvenile Counselor. MSP: Hamsher/Myers --to approve the cell phone for the Juvenile Counselor.
TRAVEL & LODGING RATE. Human Resources Manager Laurie Cates has been advised that the current lodging rate of $125 is insufficient to cover the cost of decent lodging in certain cities in Oregon such as Bend. Cates presented the current policy from the employee handbook that addresses lodging. She is requesting that the Court review and discuss the current rate to decide if it should be increased for travel to larger cities such as Bend, Eugene, Salem, and Portland. MSP: Myers/Palmer--to change the travel/lodging rate based on the lodging availability to $200 nightly.
FORECLOSED COUNTY PROPERTY. The court discussed the foreclosed property that the County owns in Ritter. Judge Myers said there was no bid on the property at the recent foreclosed sale. The County does have the ability to go ahead and sell this after the auction if that bid is not met. There is a minimum that they can accept. The offer is higher than the minimum but lower than what the Assessor thinks we should accept as a minimum. The County has been offered a bid of $7,000 and can choose to accept that offer now or someone could be authorized to negotiate a different amount with that potential buyer. MSP: Hamsher/Myers --to authorize Judge Myers to negotiate with the potential buyer the bid to an agreed minimum of $10,000.
VICTIMS ASSISTANCE.
Kimberly Neault, Victim Assistance Program Director, respectfully requested approval from the Court to allow the Victim Assistance Program to apply for the 2021-2023 VOCA/CFA Non-Competitive Grant. This is a federal grant through the Department of Justice. The award period is Oct 1, 2021- September 30, 2023. The purpose of the VOCA/CFA Non-competitive grant is to support all victims of crime. These funds will be used to provide (1) General services to crime victims in Grant County; (2) Provide training to professionals; and (3) support a portion of the Victim Assistance staff salary/benefits.
Funding allocation amount available for VOCA is $159,516.00 and $26,832.00 for CFA. 20% match is required. County funds previously agreed on will be used as grant match. A 50% match waiver will be requested if needed, and has been pre-approved by the Department of Justice Crime Victim and Survivor Service Division. MSP: Hamsher/Myers--to allow Victim’s Assistance to apply for the non-competitive grant having Judge Myers and legal counsel review the final application before it goes in.
PLANNING. The court reviewed a grant opportunity and agreement for the DLCD Grant Young Memorial Grant for Grant County for this biennium. The Grant is offered by the department to small cities and counties with limited population. The award being offered to Grant County is in the amount of $4,000. Shannon Springer, Planning Director recommends, that the Court accept this grant offer and enter into the grant agreement for these funds. The funds have a broad range of uses, including salaries for staff time spent administering the planning program in the county. The Planning Department will be responsible for the grant reporting at or before the end of the grant period in 2023. As this grant was expected, it is already budgeted in the Planning Department Revenue lines. Once the agreement page is signed, Springer will forward it electronically to DLCD. MSP: Myers/ Hamsher --to approve and sign the grant agreement.
PUBLIC COMMENT. The court accepted public comment.
11:07 am-- Adjourned
Respectfully Submitted,
Kim Puckett
Administrative Assistant
**** Please note the court minutes are a summary of the court proceedings. An audio recording of each court session is available, after approval of the minutes, by contacting Kim Puckett at 541-575-0059 or puckettk@grantcounty-or.gov ***
