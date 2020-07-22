Grant County Court minutes from July 8, 2020:
Pursuant to notice made to the newspaper of general circulation throughout Grant County, the radio station, county website, and e-mail distribution list, a regular meeting of the County Court was held at the County Courthouse in Canyon City, OR.
9:00 am -- Call to Order. Present were Judge Scott W. Myers, Commissioners Jim Hamsher and Sam Palmer, Administrative Assistant Kim Puckett, Frances Preston, Jim Spell, Valerie Maynard, Cammie Haney, Reporter Logan Bagett, Reporter Steven Mitchell and Pastor Randy Johnson. A Pledge of Allegiance was given to the United States Flag. The invocation was given by Pastor Randy Johnson.
HAND CHECK. Check #59860 to Mike Springer on 06-25-2020.
AGENDA. MSP: Myers/Palmer-- to accept the agenda as amended.
ANNOUNCEMENTS. Judge Myers performed a wedding on the Canyon City Foot Bridge on July 1st and on Friday July 3rd at the same location. On the 9th he attended the Blue Mountain Hospital Mental Health Community Assessment Meeting at the John Day Fire Hall. On July 16th Myers attended a Mental Health Advisory Council meeting at Community Counseling Solutions (CCS).
Commissioner Palmer attended the biweekly calls with Senators and Representatives regarding numerous issues, especially those relating to the emergency meeting in Salem. He was in contact with Kimberly Lindsay at Community Counseling Solutions (CCS) regarding to some ongoing work at that agency. He spent Sunday going out through the Murders Creek area Wildlife Management Unit with a local rancher that had concerns about weed control issues and fire issues, he is working on this with Blues Intergovernmental Council (BIC). Palmer also had a meeting with Representative Mark Owens after that. He sent his condolences to the Ray Family, Sproul Family, and to the Maley Family.
Commissioner Hamsher said that he learned yesterday that there was a car accident involving Rocky Maley as he was coming back from his daughter’s wedding Hamsher said that his prayers go out to all those families. He also has been taking part in the two meetings with State Representatives, State Senators, and he had an opportunity to speak with Senator Finley to obtain information on when we will receive the 911 money from the tax bill they passed, this should be received soon. They also discussed other concerns such as not knowing how much future impact to local budgets will be coming from a state level so they will continue to monitor that. He took part in conference calls with the League of Oregon Cities, Association of Oregon Counties, and the Office of Emergency Management. Hamsher had discussions with Elkhorn Media Group regarding new contract that legal counsel Dominic Carollo will be preparing. Also he had discussions with business owners regarding some of the new state guidance on wearing face masks. Kimberly Lindsay gave some recommendations on the distribution of these items.
MINUTES. MSP: Myers/Palmer-- to approve the minutes as presented.
GRANT COUNTY EMERGENCY COMMUNICATIONS AGENCY. Valerie Maynard & Cammie Haney discussed with the court a proposed resolution declaring 911 Dispatchers in Grant County First Responders. 9-1-1 dispatchers are the first contact that citizens have when calling for help during an emergency. They are a vital link in the chain of individuals who make up our nation’s emergency response system and are highly trained in guided callers by keeping them calm and by de-escalating tense situations. The State of Oregon has already recognized that 911 dispatchers suffer from Post Traumatic Stress Disorder (PTSD) due to on the job trauma exposure and have included them in the PTSD legislation under ORS 656.802 along with police, fire, and medical personnel, although the state has yet to declare 911 dispatchers as first responders. The 911 SAVES Act (H.R. 1629) would update the Office of Management and Budget’s classification of dispatchers from clerical to protective. The bill has passed the House but is currently stalled in the Senate. As a result, many states and counties have seen the importance of this recognition and are making the changes now at local levels, including Harney County and Clackamas County in Oregon. In most cases, the support comes in the form of a resolution declaring 911 dispatchers as 1st responders. By the County Court approving a resolution declaring 911 dispatchers as first responders in Grant County we are sending a clear message to the State of Oregon and the rest of the county that the occupation of 911 dispatchers is more than a secretary punching buttons and taking notes at a console. They are the eyes and ears on the scene if a crime before law enforcement arrives. They are the calm voice on the other end of the line delivering babies while medics are still enroute. They are the compassionate shoulder many have cried on when they have lost a loved one. They have been entrusted with the ultimate task of ensuring first responders make it home alive at the end of a shift. They are first responders and ask to be recognized for the work they do. The court agreed by consensus to send the draft to legal counsel for review.
Kathy Cancilla entered 9:45am, Kimberly Lindsay entered 9:55am
COMMUNITY COUNSELING SOLUTIONS. Kimberly Lindsay gave the court an update and discussed the pledge for the Zero Suicide Committee and asked for signatures in support of their mission to reduce suicide. Kathy Cancilla, Public Health Department, spoke to the court about Covid-19. Cancilla also delivered no touch thermometers to the court to be distributed to county departments. MSP: Myers/ Hamsher--to approve and circulate for signatures in support of the Zero Suicide Committee Mission
GRANT COUNTY MEDICAL/DENTAL INSURANCE COVERAGE. The court reviewed the rates for Medical/Dental/Vision plans. MSP: Myers/Palmer --to renew with MODA Health and sign agreement with LifeMap for vision allowing Judge Myers to sign once document is prepared.
PERSONAL PROTECTIVE EQUIPMENT (PPE) DISTRIBUTION DAY. The court discussed distributing PPE to local businesses. Kimberly Lindsay created a distribution list. Commissioner Hamsher would like to set up a distribution day as soon as possible. MSP: Hamsher/Palmer—to schedule a PPE distribution day soon.
SHERIFF’S OFFICE. The court reviewed the Solutions Services Agreement with the Sheriff’s Office. MSP: Myers/Hamsher --to approve and sign the agreement upon legal counsel review.
USDA APHIS WILDLIFE SERVICES. The court reviewed the Cooperative Service Agreement No. 17-7341-6874-RA between Grant County and the United States Department of Agriculture, Animal and Plant Inspection Service, Wildlife Services (APHIS-WS), this work and Financial Plan defines the objectives, plan of action, resources and budget for cooperative wildlife services program. Agreement Dates July 1, 2020 – June 30, 2021, not to exceed $35,000. MSP: Myers / Palmer --to approve and sign agreement.
TREASURER. The court reviewed budget Resolution 20-22. MSP: Myers / Hamsher --to approve and sign resolution # 20-22 Re-paying Cash Loan from Domestic Violence to General Fund in the amount of $25,000.
NATURAL HAZARD MITIGATION PLAN. The court reviewed the plan approval and resolution # 20-23 to adopt the Grant County Multi-Jurisdictional Natural Hazards Mitigation Plan. MSP: Hamsher /Palmer --to wait until next court meeting as the document is still being reviewed by legal counsel.
COMMITTEE MEMBERS. Volunteer applications were reviewed by the court along with member resignations.
Extension & 4H Service District Advisory Council: Denise Porter and Tracy Mund requested appointment to this board. MSP: Myers/Hamsher --to appoint Denise Porter and Tracy Mund with terms to expire December 31, 2022.
Library Board: Sherry Feiger requested re-appointment to this board. MSP: Myers/ Hamsher --to re-appoint Sherry Feiger with a term to expire June 30th, 2024.
Mental Health Advisory Board: Michael Griffin requested appointment to this board. MSP: Myers / Hamsher --to appoint Michael Griffin with a term to expire December 31, 2023.
Natural Resources Advisory Committee (NRAC): Tim Rude and Bill Skinner requested appointment to this board. MSP: Myers / Hamsher --to appoint Tim Rude and Bill Skinner with terms to expire December 31, 2021.
Road Department: Mitch Mund, John Eley, and Bob Stewart requested re-appointment to this board. MSP: Myers / Palmer --to re-appoint Mitch Mund, John Eley, and Bob Stewart with terms to expire June 30, 2023.
PUBLIC COMMENT. The court accepted public comment.
11:37 am Adjourned
Respectfully Submitted,
Kim Puckett
Administrative Assistant
