Grant County Court minutes from July 10, 2019:
Pursuant to notice made to the newspaper of general circulation throughout Grant County, the radio station, county website, and e-mail distribution list, a regular meeting of the County Court was held at the County Courthouse in Canyon City, OR.
9:00 am -- Call to Order. Present were the Commissioners Jim Hamsher and Sam Palmer, Administrative Assistant Kim Puckett, Reporter Rick Hanners, Reporter Logan Bagett, Judge Kathy Stinnett, Haley Walker, Didgette McCracken, King Williams, Jim Sproul, Dan Becker, Jim Spell, Billie Jo George, Judy Kerr, Frances Preston, Rick Minster and Pastor Wes Aasness. A Pledge of Allegiance was given to the United States Flag. The invocation was given by Pastor Aasness.
CLAIMS. –The court reviewed claims and extension district warrants#1-10.
HAND CHECKS. - The court reviewed and approved year end hand checks to: Grant Weed Control, Grant County Treasurer, Community Counseling Solutions, Oregon Housing Agency, Woodpecker, SAIF & State of Oregon Notary Division.
AGENDA. MSP: Hamsher/Palmer- to accept the agenda as presented.
ANNOUNCEMENTS.
Commissioner Palmer had a meeting on June 26th with John Day City Manager Nick Green and Allison Field from Economic Development. June 28th – June 30th went to the Oregon Coast for a fishing trip out of Winchester Bay. On July 2nd Palmer attended Congressman Walden’s Town Hall in Mt Vernon and spoke on KJDY Coffee Time and also attended a Grant County Search and Rescue (SAR) meeting. Palmer went to Prairie City on July 4th for the parade & festivities. July 5th Palmer met with Craig Turlock Forest Service Supervisor, regarding the fire on Blue Ridge.
Commissioner Hamsher did an interview with KJDY Coffee Time. Attended Congressman Walden’s Town Hall in Mt Vernon. Hamsher discussed recent wolf siting’s and issues with Ryan Torland Oregon Department of Fish & Wildlife (ODFW). On July 4th Hamsher helped coordinate the activities and participated in the parade in Prairie City. He attended a Rodeo Committee meeting. Met with Veterans Service Officer Katee to discuss ideas and needs for Veterans. Hamsher talked with several people about the forest plan progress. He also met with the Forest Service Supervisor about the Austin Project. Hamsher continued to work on Prairie City’s water project. He stated the US Cellular Cell Tower in Prairie City is in the works for starting construction, the building permits are secured and construction will be placed out for bid soon. Hamsher has been reviewing Public Lands Steering Committee resolutions for National Association of Counties (NACo) and also the proposed policy changes for the Public Lands Steering committee for NACo. Hamsher wanted to announce the Presidents Major Disaster Decoration for Oregon, and would like to thank Congressman Walden, Senator Wyden and Senator Merkley for their continued support on this matter. This will help bring funding into our County due to the flooding in April of last year. Tonight, the City of Prairie will be approving the Oregon Department of Transportation (ODOT) Deer Composting Agreement which will help with the deer along the highways and roads in the County. Hamsher would also like to thank all the volunteers, fire agencies, Grant County Sheriff’s Office, and Search & Rescue for helping make this year’s Grant County 4th of July a success held in Prairie City.
MINUTES. MSP: Palmer/Hamsher: - to approve the June 26th minutes as presented.
JUSTICE COURT – The court reviewed Judge Stinnett’s request for approval of hours needed for staff training. Court Clerk Kelly Barber has resigned and her last day in Justice Court is July 25th. Trista Collins, who was hired as the Office Assistant last month has been promoted to take Ms. Barber’s position, and Kim Puckett has been hired for the part-time assistant position. Ms. Puckett will be working in Justice Court from 1 pm-5 pm Monday through Thursday and 8 am- 12:00 pm on Friday. Stinnett is asking for one week for Trista to train with Kelly for the Court Clerk position and one week in which Kim can train with Kelly and Trista in the office. MSP: Palmer/Hamsher-to approve the hours needed for staff training.
OSU & AIRPORT. – Didgette McCracken & Haley Walker presented information about Aviation Day. Grant County has partnered with Malheur & Umatilla County to reach students in the 6th grade providing them with exposer and educating them about different career paths in Aviation. They bring in ten different presenters to make the connection with the 6th graders in hopes to get the wheels turning in a career path that is looking for people. There was approximately 63 students from Humbolt, Dayville, Prairie City and Home Schooled. Over 20 volunteers, some local and from out of the region participated. They had 12 partnerships, and 10 different stations located in various locations that the students rotated through providing 5 hours of Aviation exposure including career and college. Each station covered different subject matter presenting Aviation. The presenters submit information and then the students receive a booklet with good curriculum that goes with the different topics. This is all about the kids and learning about a career path that they can make a connection with. McCracken and Walker are excited about extending this program.
COORDINATION ORDINANCE. – The court is reviewing the Coordination Ordinance. The purpose of this Ordinance is to assist federal and state agencies in coordinating their planning activities with Grant County consistent with applicable obligations under state and federal law and after a draft Ordinance is approved, it will be placed on the agenda or the next Court Meeting.MSP:-Hamsher/Palmer-to be placed on the next court agenda.
COMMITTEE VOLUNTEERS. - Extension & 4-H Service District Advisory Council: Volunteer applications were reviewed by the court. John Girvin submitted his resignation. There is currently two vacancies, Doug Cox and Deena Thomas submitted applications to volunteer. MSP: Hamsher/Palmer-to appoint Doug Cox and Deena Thomas to the Extension & 4H District Advisory Council with a term to expire 12-31-2021. Fair Board: Volunteer applications were reviewed by the court. There is currently one vacancy. Courtney Montague, Heather Rookstool, Doug Cox, Emma Winkelman, & Sharon Livingston submitted applications to volunteer. The Fair Board recommended appointing Montague. MSP Hamsher/Palmer-to appoint Courtney Montague with a term to expire 12-31-2020.Library Advisory Board: Volunteer applications were reviewed by the court. There is currently two vacancies. Glenda Teague has requested re-appointment to this board. David Driscoll submitted his application to volunteer. MSP: Palmer/Hamsher- to re-appoint Glenda Teague to expire 06-30-2023 and to appoint David Driscoll as a new advisory board member to expire 06-30-2023. Road Advisory: Volunteer applications were reviewed by the court. There is currently one vacancy. Mitch Mund has submitted his application to volunteer. MSP: Hamsher /Palmer- to appoint Mitch Mund to the Road Advisory Board with a term to expire 06-30-2020. Senior Citizens Advisory Council: Frances Preston has requested re-appointment to the council. MSP: Palmer/Hamsher-to re-appoint Frances Preston with a term to expire 06-30-2022.
GRANT COUNTY INVESTMENT POLICY. – This Investment Policy defines the parameters within which funds are to be invested by Grant County. MSP: Hamsher/Palmer-to adopt and approve the policy.
GRANT COUNTY ORGANIZATIONAL CHART. – The court reviewed an Organizational Chart for Grant County prepared by Economic Development. MSP: Palmer/Hamsher-to approve the updated version of the Organizational Chart for Grant County Court.
EASTERN OREGON COUNTIES ASSOCIATION DUES. –The court reviewed the Eastern Oregon Counties Association (EOCA) FY2019-20 membership invoice. MSP: Hamsher/Palmer-to approve payment of the 2019-20 membership invoice.
OREGON HEALTH AUTHORITY #153123-7. – The court reviewed the Intergovernmental Agreement for the Financing of Community Mental Health, Substance Use Disorders, and Problem Gambling Services. MSP: Hamsher/Palmer-to approve the agreement.
FAIRGROUNDS. – The court reviewed contracts for a Beer Garden at the BMW Rally and Bar Service at the Grant County Fair with 1188 Brewing. MSP: Hamsher/Palmer-to approve & sign the agreements.
DISTRICT ATTORNEY. – The court reviewed the request to purchase Microsoft Office Standard 2019 for the Grant County District Attorney’s Office in the amount of $1826.88. MSP: Palmer/Hamsher-to approve the purchase of the computer software.
JOHN DAY TRANSFER STATION RATE CHANGE. – The court reviewed the request from Clark’s Disposal for a rate change. The current rate is $0.04 per lb. of garbage, and would like to increase this to $0.05 lb. or $100.00 a ton. The minimum charge would stay the same at $10.00 for 200 lbs. MSP: Hamsher/Palmer -to approve the rate increase as requested.
Julie Ellison entered at 9:24am
MAINTENANCE DEPARTMENT. – The court reviewed the request to purchase a Gas Pressure Washer for the Grant County Maintenance Department. MSP: Hamsher/Palmer-to approve the purchase of a Gas Pressure Washer.
SHERIFF’S OFFICE – CIVIL DEPUTY – The court reviewed the request to approve a revised job description for the Civil Deputy and to send the Civil Deputy position in for placement. Over the last year the position has changed from a secretary style position to a certified Deputy position.
MSP: Hamsher/Palmer-to approve the new job description and send the Civil Deputy position in for placement.
NATURAL RESOURCE ADVISORY COMMITTEE. – The court reviewed the request to advertise.
MSP: Hamsher/ Palmer-to approve advertising after review by all court members.
PUBLIC COMMENT. The court discussed Coordination with those in attendance.
-- Adjourned
Respectfully Submitted,
Kim Puckett
Administrative Assistant
**** Please note the court minutes are a summary of the court proceedings. An audio recording of each court session is available, after approval of the minutes, by contacting Kim Puckett at 541-575-0059 or puckettk@grantcounty-or.gov **
