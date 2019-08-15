Grant County Court minutes from July 24, 2019:
Pursuant to notice made to the newspaper of general circulation throughout Grant County, the radio station, county website, and e-mail distribution list, a regular meeting of the County Court was held at the County Courthouse in Canyon City, OR.
9:00 am -- Call to Order. Present were Judge Scott W. Myers, Commissioners Jim Hamsher and Sam Palmer, Administrative Assistant Kim Puckett, Reporter Rick Hanners, Reporter Logan Bagett, Katy Nelson, Jackie Rapp, Lana Abarr, Beth Spell, Jim Spell, Rusty Wright, Karen Jacobs, Frances Preston, Jim Sproul, Matt Rippee, Mike Workman, Dennis Bradley, Road Master Alan Hickerson, Judy Kerr, Scott Nebeker, John Morris, Kate Cueno, Lauren Romstad, Beth Parker, Laurie Montgomery, Bret Uptmor, Eric Julsrud, Ted Williams, Sharon Livingston, Billie Jo George, Steve Fischer, Steve Fletcher, Garth O’ Leighton and Pastor Al Altnow. A Pledge of Allegiance was given to the United States Flag. The invocation was given by Pastor Altnow.
AGENDA. MSP: Hamsher/ Palmer-- to accept the agenda as amended.
ANNOUNCEMENTS. Judge Myers performed a wedding down at the bridge on July 17th at 4:00. On the 18th he attended a Natural Hazard Mitigation Plan meeting at Oregon Department of Forestry (ODF) building from 9:00 -11:00 with many in attendance, this is for anybody that could be affected for food, flood, or fire. The bids were opened on the crushing projects. On the 24th he was excused from Jury Duty from the Circuit Court. On the 25th Myers will attend a meeting at the Heritage Barn. On the 30th he will meet with Betty Baxter and Scott Fairley from Oregon Solutions and at 4:30 will meet with Eastern Oregon Counties Association (EOCA) team. Also there will be an Open House for the Austin Project from 4:30-6:30. On August 1st Myers will have a meeting with Local Public Safety Coordinating Council (LPSCC) regarding safety concerns. On Aug 3rd Judge Myers will perform another wedding at Riverside Schoolhouse at 3:30.
Commissioner Palmer attended the Art Center Exhibition at the Madden Hall. He attended a Search & Rescue Map Training. Palmer went to the Miners Jubilee in Baker City. He had several phone consults one with Mark Owens in regards to Eastern Oregon Counties Association (EOCA), another with Pam Hardy of Western Environmental in regards to Blue Mountain Forest Partners (BMFP) timber issues, spoke with Kimberly Randleas & Didgette McCracken in regards to promoting art projects in the community, he talked with McKenzie Farrell from Association of Oregon Counties (AOC) on 911 issues, and, had a phone conference with William Crozier from The Office of Governmental Affairs from the White House. Palmer is heading to Hermiston on Friday for an Economic Development Meeting.
Commissioner Hamsher attended the National Association of Counties (NACO) in Las Vegas, Nevada. Many resolutions were approved and passed. Hamsher attended a South East Area Commission on Transportation (SEACT) meeting. He also met with Veteran’s Service Office to establish a Veteran’s Service Court. Hamsher met with Laurie Wright (Human Resources Manager) to continue updating and establishing a Public Records Request Policy. He also met with Jim Carpenter (District Attorney) to help with the County draft of a public records request policy. Hamsher talked with several residents about The Coordination Ordinance. Also met with Economic Development and Kim Randleas about OSU. He spoke with Scott Fairley with Business Oregon. Hamsher took part in a White House briefing call. He will also be attending Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) information exchange on July 25th.
MINUTES. MSP: Hamsher/Palmer to approve the July 10, 2019 minutes as presented.
ROAD DEPARTMENT. The court to award bid for Holliday & Naumann Pit Stockpile Aggregate Project. The County received 4 bids. Alan recommends awarding the contracts to 4R Construction. MSP: Myers/Hamsher--to approve and accept recommendations from Road Master Alan Hickerson.
STATE OF OREGON PARKS & RECREATION DEPARTMENT. Scott Nebeker gave a brief summary of the purpose, goals and objectives of the Bates Pond Work Group that met 4 times from July 2016 to March 2017. He also summarized the features of the preferred alternative selected by the Work Group, a stream bypass channel around Bates Pond, a new rehabbed fish ladder, and other riparian improvements upstream and downstream of Bates Pond on Bridge Creek. Nebeker summarized key items that have taken place in the 17-19 biennium related to Bates Pond. They have contracted with the North Fork John Day Watershed Council to provide data for modeling and to establish baseline conditions. Oregon Parks & Recreation Department (OPRD) consultant is nearly complete with the 30% design that will be used for permitting and funding package development. Based on that work, early indications are that the existing fish ladder cannot be rehabilitated to meet fish passage requirements and that a new fish ladder will likely be constructed. Meeting have been held with State and Federal permitting agencies to confirm the species and design criteria for the new fish ladder. 2020 will include continued public information meetings, permitting and funding development, and completing the final design. Construction scheduling will depend heavily on how long permitting and funding development take. The best scenario is bidding the project in the fall of 2020 to get ready for a spring 2021 construction start. Oregon Parks & Recreation Department (OPRD) has $3 M budgeted for Bates Pond improvements in the 19-21 biennium.
PLANNING DEPARTMENT. The court to review road naming on Bluebird Road.
MSP: Myers/Palmer--to sign and approve resolution #19-24 for the naming of Bluebird Road.
MALHEUR NATIONAL FOREST. The court reviewed The Austin Project presentation given by Kate Cueno. The 30‐day scoping period for the Austin Project began on Monday, July 8, 2019, with publication of the Notice of Intent to prepare an environmental impact statement in the Federal Register. The public will have 30 days to submit comments, with the scoping period ending on August 7, 2019. Persons who submit specific written comments during this designated opportunity to comment, or the future 45‐day comment period on the draft environmental impact statement, will have standing to object to the project. The planning area is approximately 78,200 acres and encompasses the Bridge Creek - Middle Fork John Day River watershed and the headwaters of the Middle Fork John Day River. The Austin scoping package is available online at: https://www.fs.usda.gov/project/?project=53678, including instructions for submitting comments. Comments received during scoping will be considered in alternative development. In response to collaborative and public input, the Forest Service is proposing a suite of activities to move forest stands and riparian areas toward resilient conditions, restore fire-adapted ecosystems, reduce the impacts of roads to riparian areas, and improve fish and wildlife habitat, thereby improving forest landscape resiliency and overall conditions of the watershed. Proposed actions for the Austin Project include:
Watershed and fisheries restoration (3,710acres);
Upland restoration activities (35,500 acres);
Unique habitat restoration (840 acres), including aspen, and mountain mahogany and upland meadow restoration;
Hazardous fuels buffer treatments (3,240 acres);
Prescribed burning and unplanned ignitions (76,700 acres);
Road activities and road system changes (closing 57 miles of currently open road, confirmation of previous administrative closure of 31 miles of road, returning 11 miles of existing roads [previously decommissioned] to the system as closed roads, convert 1.1 miles of currently open road to trail, open 5.9 miles of road, relocate 1.2 miles of road, decommission 10 miles of road and provide route relocation, decommission 3 miles of road, and construction of 43 miles of temporary road); and
Recreation development (4.6 miles of new trail construction in 2 locations, 1 new trailhead, and interpretive site installation at up to 5 locations).
COMMUNITY HEALTH IMPROVEMENT COALITION. Tracy Blood & Katrina Randles updated the court regarding activities and to request consideration for continued support through the utilization of Oregon Department of Revenue Marijuana Tax Funds from Grant County. There has been twelve different Substance Abuse & Trauma Trainings. They have been able to engage directly with over 1500 people in the community over 1000 of those were youth. Commissioner Hamsher thanked them for all their hard work. Blood would like to ask for continuing support. Social and Emotional Development Trainings are scheduled with Grant County Schools in October. This is creating a more informed community. MSP: Hamsher/Palmer--to support the program based on the amount of money available not to exceed $20,000.
GRANT COUNTY WATER MASTER: The court reviewed an updated position description for the Assistant Water Master.MSP: Myers/Palmer --to approve submission to Local Government Personnel Institute (LGPI) and to re-evaluate the Assistant Water Master Position description for placement.
CITY OF CANYON CITY: The court reviewed rough construction costs for the Inland Street Bridge Improvements in the amount of $76,500.This provides access to Humbolt and to prevent additional flooding of the High School. Fischer is asking the County to split the costs with the City. MSP: Hamsher/Myers--to approve Grant County and the City of Canyon City to split half of the out of pocket expenses to get the project started.
GRANT COUNTY AMATEUR RADIO EMERGENCY SERVICE (ARES): The court to review Fall Mountain Amateur Radio Repeater equipment. The owner of this equipment (Mr. Terry Smith) is seeking to refresh an agreement with the county to put new, commercial grade equipment back on Fall Mountain at his own expense. The repeater will be used for and by Amateur Radio Emergency Services (ARES), Grant County Search & Rescue via ARES, Grant County Emergency Manager, Blue Mountain Home Health & Hospice, and the general population of amateur radio operators who live in and pass through Grant County for emergency and social use, and other incident responders during emergencies. MSP: Hamsher/ Palmer--to approve the memorandum.
PUBLIC HEARING ORDINANCE – 2019-08: The hearing opened for Ordinance 2019-08- In the Matter of: An Ordinance Establishing a Process for Grant County input to State and Federal Plans, Programs and Projects Affecting Land and Natural Resources in Grant County. The Ordinance was read by title. Public testimony was offered as follows:
Proponent: The court heard proponent testimony.
Opponent: The court heard opponent testimony.
Neutral: The court heard neutral testimony.
Judge Myers states we will discuss again on August 14th
GRANT COUNTY VICTIMS ASSISTANCE: The court reviewed a request to apply for a grant.
MSP: Palmer/Hamsher--to approve Grant County Victims Assistance to apply for Grant.
FAIR ENTERTAINMENT. The court reviewed contracts for Grant County Fair.
MSP: Myers / Palmer--to approve the Fair contracts.
OREGON HEALTH AUTHORITY #157825-0 & 154957. The court to review contracts for Oregon Health Authority. MSP: Myers / Hamsher--to approve the contracts.
GRANT COUNTY TREASURER. To review Budget Resolutions. MSP: Myers/Hamsher--to approve and sign documents.
AIRPORT INTERGOVERNMANTAL AGREEMENT (IGA). The court to review the 2018 Pavement Maintenance Program (PMP). MSP: Myers/Palmer—moved to approve and sign agreement.
GRANT COUNTY 911. Commissioner Palmer requested the court review payments on 911. Palmer would like to propose to pay this quarterly instead of a one-time payment unless this would affect payroll for Grant County Emergency Communications Agency (GCECA). MSP: Hamsher/Palmer--to look into a quarterly payment.
GRANT COUNTY MAINTENANCE DEPT. The court to discuss creation of Maintenance Department and the Comprehensive Maintenance Plan for County Facilities. This is to streamline everything and make things run smoother. MSP: Myers/Palmer-- to move pending further review and create Maintenance Department for the County to include all buildings.
GRANT COUNTY SHERIFFS OFFICE. The court to review the Certified Civil Deputy job description & grade placement of 6. MSP: Hamsher/Palmer--to adopt job description and grade placement effective for July pay period.
PUBLIC COMMENT. Judge Myers asked for public comment. The Court discussed Coordination with those in attendance.
-- Adjourned
Respectfully Submitted,
Kim Puckett
Administrative Assistant
**** Please note the court minutes are a summary of the court proceedings. An audio recording of each court session is available, after approval of the minutes, by contacting Kim Puckett at 541-575-0059 or puckettk@grantcounty-or.gov **
