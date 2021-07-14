Grant County Court minutes from June 23, 2021:
Pursuant to notice made to the newspaper of general circulation throughout Grant County, the radio station, county website, and e-mail distribution list, a regular meeting of the County Court was held at the County Courthouse in Canyon City, OR.
9:00 am -- Call to Order. Present were Judge Scott W. Myers, Commissioners Jim Hamsher and Sam Palmer, Administrative Assistant Kim Puckett, Reporter Logan Bagett, Reporter Steven Mitchell. A Pledge of Allegiance was given to the United States Flag.
CLAIMS. The court had approved claims & extension warrants#232-234
AGENDA. MSP: Myers/Palmer--to accept the agenda as presented.
ANNOUNCEMENTS. Judge Myers attended the Eastern Oregon Workforce Board (EOWB) of Directors meeting. On the 18th he met with Julie Ellison Treasurer, and Kimberly Lindsay from Community Counseling Solutions (CCS) to discuss the Covid-19 vaccine incentives. The decision was made that CCS will be disbursing and tracking the incentives for those who have been vaccinated. On the 21st all Court members attended an Eastern Oregon Counties Association (EOCA) meeting at the Airport. Myers met with Kim Hilton from Hermann Financial, Treasurer Julie Ellison, and Human Resources Manager Laurie Cates, to discuss the renewal of Medical, Dental, & Vision plans for the County. He went to Baker City for a Community Connection of Northeast Oregon (CCNO) Board of Directors and Staff meeting.
Commissioner Palmer participated in Eastern Oregon Leadership calls. He attended the Association of Oregon Counties (AOC) Day at Sunriver. Palmer said this was well attended by Commissioners from all across the state. He attended the Budget Hearing for 4H-Extension. Palmer went to the EOCA meeting at the Airport. He participated in many phone calls and sent emails to Senators regarding Senate Bill 192, Wild & Scenic Rivers. They are starting to get a lot of feedback on this and it will go to the Subcommittee today.
Commissioner Hamsher attended several meetings to include: Tech Board Budget Committee meeting, National Association of Counties (NACO) Public Lands Steering Committee meeting. Eastern Oregon Leadership updates, Eastern Oregon Leadership Legislation call, EOCA meeting at the Airport, and a Budget Hearing for 4H-Extension. He went on a field trip with the Natural Resources Advisory Committee (NRAC) and the Forest Service to the Austin Project. He thanked Billie Jo George and the Forest Service for setting it up.
MINUTES. MSP: Myers/Palmer-- to approve the June 9th minutes as presented.
Carol Waggoner entered 9:10am, Todd McKinley entered 9:12am, Dominic Carollo entered 9:16am.
4-H & EXTENSION. The Court reviewed Resolution #21-18. MSP: Hamsher/Palmer --to adopt the 4- H & Extension budget and sign Resolution #21-18.
SHERIFF. Todd McKinley, Sheriff, discussed personnel changes in Community Corrections & Juvenile Revolving with the Court. The changes would bring Community Corrections under the Grant County Sheriff’s Office. McKinley said he would remain the Director over Community Corrections but some adjustments would be made, making Mike McManus a Manager, Roni Hickerson into a Parole & Probation Officer/Clerical position. The caseloads are going down because of some different Measures that have been passed. He feels this would be a good move. McKinley said this is affecting the Juvenile Department as well, as Sheriff he can’t be the Director of the Juvenile Department statutorily. McKinley said they have such a small caseload that his proposal is to make Cindy Tirico, Manager of the Juvenile Department, and Charissa Palmer a Juvenile Counselor 3/4 time and the other 1/4 time on the adult side. MSP: Palmer/Hamsher--to approve the changes effective June 26th.
Zach & Abbie Mobley, Dan Thenell, Haley Olson, Tyler Smith, and Sean Hart entered 9:33 am. King Williams entered 9:41 am.
NAME CLEARING PUBLIC HEARING. Judge Myers opened a public hearing for a name-clearing hearing for Abbie Mobley and Zach Mobley at 9:37 am. County Counsel Dominic Carollo provided introductory remarks. The Mobleys’ attorney, Daniel Thenell, made an oral presentation to the County Court. Judge Myers closed the hearing at 9:57 am.
REVISED BUDGET HEARING - ADOPTING COUNTY BUDGET. MSP: Palmer/Myers--to open the hearing 11:46 am. The court reviewed Resolution #21-16. In the Matter of Adopting the Annual Budget, Imposing Taxes and Making Appropriations for Fiscal Year 2021-2022 for Grant County, Oregon. Treasurer Julie Ellison handed the court members some small changes that were just completed. Myers read the first page of the Resolution to those in attendance. Ellison explained some final changes to the budget. MSP: Myers/Palmer-- to adopt the annual budget for fiscal year 2021-22 and circulate Resolution #21-16 for signatures. MSP: Myers/Palmer--to close the budget hearing 11:49 am.
SHERIFF PATROL. MSP: Myers/Palmer—to open the public hearing 11:49 am. The court reviewed Resolution # 21-17. In the Matter of Adopting Supplemental Budget for Sheriff Patrol. From: Sheriff Patrol Revenue – Forest Title III $42,000. To: Expense – Personnel Services $42,000. MSP: Myers/Palmer--to approve and sign budget Resolution #21-17. MSP: Myers/Palmer--to close the public hearing 11:51 am.
The Court stopped for lunch @ 11:50 am and resumed at 1:00 pm
Eric Julsrud & Laurie Cates entered 12:58pm, Mindy Winegar entered 1:01pm
LIBRARY. Laurie Cates, Human Resources Manager, has been working with Librarian Vicki Bond to revise the job description for the Assistant Librarian position to ensure that it accurately reflects the duties of the position. Small revisions were made and Cates said, in her opinion, the revisions do not change the current grade placement of the position. Cates said the court needed to decide on whether to adopt the revised Library schedule that Librarian Vicki Bond presented at the last court meeting and whether or not to change the work hours for the Librarian and Assistant Librarian. Cates added that Bond said she believes the schedule will work with the Librarian position working 32 hours per week and the Assistant Librarian working 30 hours per week. Reducing the hour’s amounts to a yearly savings to the County of approximately $34,000. Commissioner Sam Palmer pointed out the request from the Budget Committee to review a position when an employee leaves for possible cost savings. MSP: Myers/Palmer--to approve the revised Library hours and reduce the Librarian position to 32 hours per week and the Librarian Assistant to 30 hours per week. MSP: Myers/Palmer--to adopt the revised Librarian Assistant position.
WATERMASTER. Watermaster Eric Julsrud, and Human Resources Manager Laurie Cates, discussed Hailey Hughes resignation as Assistant Watermaster that was effective June 18, 2021. Julsrud would like to have Hughes work as a temporary employee for 12 weeks as county policy allows. This would get him through irrigation season. The court members agreed that this would be beneficial. Julsrud said Hughes schedule at the Oregon Department of Forestry (ODF) gives her the flexibility to work 2 days a week in his office. The court members asked if the State would fund the Assistant Watermaster position. Julsrud reported they would not. The court discussed not funding the position at this time. Julsrud said if the position wasn’t funded the county vehicle provided for it could be used somewhere else. MSP: Myers/Hamsher--to approve Hailey Hughes helping as a temporary employee for the next 12 weeks. By consensus the Court agreed to not fill the position after the 12 weeks.
INSURANCE RENEWALS. Laurie Cates, Human Resources Manager provided the Court with the proposed insurance rate renewals for Employee Medical, Dental, & Vision. The dental & vision premiums remain the same and the MODA agreed to a rate hold on the medical insurance. MSP: Myers/Palmer--to approve the insurance rate renewals with the current providers.
FAIRGROUNDS. The court reviewed requests to move forward with the Rodeo contracts for 2021. Claude Rickman – Lazy H Ranch (Contractor) $7150. MSP: Myers/Palmer--to approve and sign the contract. Drew Taylor (Sound & Music) $1500. MSP: Myers/Palmer--to approve and sign the contract. Juke Box Party Exprss (Contractor) $1000. MSP: Myers/Palmer--to approve and sign the contract. Kade Rogge (Rodeo Announcer) $1500. MSP: Myers/Palmer--to approve and sign the contract. Spitfire Cocktails (Contractor). The Fairgrounds will pay Spitfire $8 per drink purchased with a token. The Contractor agrees to pay the County 30% of all new sales. The contractor will have the check made out to the Grant County Fair within 30 days of event. MSP: Myers/Palmer--to approve and sign the contract. Stockgrowers (Contractor) The Fairgrounds will pay Stockgrowers $5 per drink purchased with a token. The contractor agrees to pay the County 30% of all net sales. The Contractor will have the check made out to the Grant County Fair within 30 days of event. MSP: Myers/Palmer--to approve and sign the contract. Kristi Kinsey (Contractor) Payment to Jessie Leigh contractor in the amount of $1,300. MSP: Myers/Palmer--to approve and sign the contract. Manu Lataste (Contractor) $3000. MSP: Myers/Palmer --to approve and sign the contract. Community Gardens agreed to pay the County $99.00 annually or the fee will be waived in lieu of 8 hours of volunteer service. MSP: Myers/Palmer--to approve and sign the contract.
Respectfully Submitted,
Kim Puckett
Administrative Assistant
