Grant County Court minutes from June 9, 2021:
Pursuant to notice made to the newspaper of general circulation throughout Grant County, the radio station, county website, and e-mail distribution list, a regular meeting of the County Court was held at the County Courthouse in Canyon City, OR.
9:00 am -- Call to Order. Present were Judge Scott W. Myers, Commissioners Jim Hamsher and Sam Palmer, Administrative Assistant Kim Puckett, Frances Preston, John Rowell, Reporter Logan Bagett, Reporter Steven Mitchell, and Pastor Al Altnow. A Pledge of Allegiance was given to the United States Flag. The invocation was given by Pastor Altnow.
CLAIMS. The court had approved claims & extension warrants#225-231.
AGENDA. MSP: Myers/Palmer-- to accept the agenda as presented.
ANNOUNCEMENTS. Judge Myers met with 911 Dispatch, the Sheriff, and Emergency Management on June 1st about relocating the Call Center up by the Airport. He attended the Heritage Foundation quarterly meeting at the Snaffle Bit. He participated in the Budget meeting on June 2nd. Myers went to an Intergovernmental Council meeting regarding 911 at the John Day Fire Hall. He officiated a wedding at the John Day City Park, on June 6th, at 7:00pm. Myers participated in a call with Kimberly Lindsay and other Community Partners regarding vaccine incentives. June 21st he hosted the Eastern Oregon Counties Association (EOCA) meeting at the Airport. He attended a live meeting in LaGrande with the Community Connections Executive Board/Budget Committee. On the 22nd he attended a Community Connections of Northeast Oregon, Inc. Board of Directors meeting in Baker City. The next County Court meeting is June 23rd.
Commissioner Palmer attended the Budget Committee meeting. He continued weekly calls with Senators and Representatives. He met with the Eastern Oregon Counties Association. Palmer had a meeting with Kristen Shelman, Harney County Commissioner, regarding Wild & Scenic River. He attended a Blues Intergovernmental Council (BIC) Public Access Subcommittee meeting and BIC full meeting.
King Williams entered 9:11am, Laurie Cates, Vicki Bond, and Julie Ellison entered 9:12 am.
Commissioner Hamsher participated in a phone call with the Governor’s office. He went to the Budget Committee meeting. He attended a National Association of Oregon Counties (NACO) briefing meeting regarding the Recovery Act funding and how it can be used. Hamsher had an Oregon Health Association County Commissioners call. He also had weekly updates with Eastern Oregon Leadership Caucus with Representatives and Senators. He listened in on the BIC Public Access Subcommittee meeting and BIC full meeting. Hamsher received the Eastern Oregon Legislative update calls and talked with Emergency Manager Paul Gray.
MINUTES. MSP: Myers/Palmer-- to approve the May 26th minutes as presented.
LIBRARIAN JOB DESCRIPTION. Human Resources Manager Laurie Cates, and Librarian Vicki Bond, presented a revised job description to the court that more accurately reflects the duties of the position. Cates said the changes were small ones, such as adding computer skills. Cates & Bond also asked the court to review proposed changes to the Library’s hours. Bond reported the main change is the Library would no longer be open on Saturday. Cates said because of the Budget Committee’s request that positions be reviewed when someone leaves this is a perfect time to review the schedule & the hours for the position at the Library. Bond believes that a 32 hr. per week schedule for the Librarian & 30 hr. per week for the Assistant would work. Cates met with Treasurer Julie Ellison & the approximate cost savings to the County would be $34,300 per year if this was implemented. Bond will be retiring the end of July after 30 years of service. Bond added that the schedule she has proposed will still be in compliance with grant requirements. Ellison stated it may not be worth the $7000 grant compared to the expense of the hours mandated and that it doesn’t pencil out. MSP: Myers/Hamsher--to adopt the revised Librarian job description. MSP: Hamsher/Myers --to postpone a decision on the reduced hours & proposed schedule until the next court meeting.
FISCAL YEAR 2021-22 BUDGET HEARING. MSP: Myers/Hamsher 9:40am to open the public hearing. The budget hearing fiscal year 2021-22 was entered into at 9:45-am. Ellison explained the budget hearing is to approve what the budget committee approved. MSP: Palmer/Myers--to approve the Treasurers changes to the budget.
Kimberly Lindsay and Rob Raschio entered 10:01 am.
COMMUNITY COUNSELING SOLUTIONS. Kimberly Lindsay gave the Court an update on COVID related public health activities in Grant County, including the announcement of the 7th COVID related death this morning. They are relieved the COVID numbers are going down. She also discussed safety of the vaccines and availability of the vaccines. Lindsay also spoke to Juniper Ridge – the construction is nearly complete. She went over recent site reviews, including Early Assessment & Support Alliance (EASA) and the Greater Oregon Behavioral Health, INC. (GOBHI) Encounter Data audit. Both went well and were passed. Many questions were asked of Lindsay during this conversation. Lindsay discussed behavioral health funding that is being discussed by the legislature, the causes of the increase in mental health issues, and how to show appreciation of the health department employees. After the discussion Frances Preston commented that many are skeptical about receiving the vaccine, and that she has been fully vaccinated and encouraged others to do so.
BUDGET RESOLUTIONS. The court reviewed Resolution # 21-12, In the Matter of Intrafund Transfers, General Fund, Personnel Department. From: Materials & Services $290.00. To: Capital Outlay $290.00. MSP: Myers/Hamsher --to approve and sign budget Resolution # 21-12. The court reviewed Resolution # 21-13, In the Matter of Appropriating Unanticipated Funds to be Expended in Elections. Revenue - Elections Reimbursement $35,1oo.00, Expense – Capital Outlay $35,100.00. MSP: Myers/Hamsher--to approve and sign budget Resolution # 21-13.The court reviewed Resolution # 21-15, In the Matter of Intrafund Transfers, General Fund Justice Court Department. From: Materials & Services $1862.00. To: Capital Outlay $1862.00. MSP: Myers/Palmer--to approve and sign budget Resolution # 21-15.
DROUGHT DECLARATION. The court reviewed Resolution #21-14 which declares a local drought emergency for 2021 and requests the state declare a drought emergency for Grant County. Myers said Watermaster Eric Julsrud, brought this to his attention last week. MSP: Hamsher/Palmer--to approve Resolution #21-14 including Judge Myers signature and that it be forwarded to the Governor’s Office requesting a State Declaration.
PUBLIC COMMENT. The court accepted public comment.
11:05 Adjourned
Respectfully Submitted,
Kim Puckett
Administrative Assistant
**** Please note the court minutes are a summary of the court proceedings. An audio recording of each court session is available, after approval of the minutes, by contacting Kim Puckett at 541-575- 0059 or puckettk@grantcounty-or.gov ***
