Grant County Court minutes from June 12, 2019:
Pursuant to notice made to the newspaper of general circulation throughout Grant County, the radio station, county website, and e-mail distribution list, a regular meeting of the County Court was held at the County Courthouse in Canyon City, OR.
9:00 am -- Call to Order. Present were Judge Scott W. Myers, Commissioners Jim Hamsher and Sam Palmer, Administrative Assistant Laurie Wright, Katy Nelson, Frances Preston, Billie Jo George, Reporter Rick Hanners, and Reporter Logan Bagett. A Pledge of Allegiance was given to the United States Flag.
CLAIMS. The court had reviewed and approved claims and extension district warrants #144-154.
AGENDA. Item F needs to be removed from today’s agenda. MSP: Myers/Palmer -- to accept the agenda as amended.
ANNOUNCEMENTS. Judge Myers attended a Natural Hazard Mitigation meeting on May 23rd. On May 24th Myers and Commissioner Palmer discussed the Public Health Administrator position with the state via telephone. Myers participated in an Extension budget meeting on May 29th.
9:03 am Economic Director Allison Field and Dave Traylor entered.
May 30th Myers went to a Family Heritage meeting to discuss upgrades to the Heritage Building and attended Senator Merkley’s town hall. Myers assisted the Sheriff’s Department with interviews on June 3rd for relief help. Myers met with the Oregon Department of Veteran’s Affairs (ODVA) Director and he reported the State of Oregon is very happy with the services provided by the Veteran Services Officer Katee Hoffman. He also met with Blue Mountain Hospital (BMH) for Community Needs Assessment Committee on June 4th. Myers, Treasurer Julie Ellison and Human Resources Manager Laurie Wright met with insurance agent Kim Hilton to discuss medical insurance rates for the upcoming fiscal year. He traveled on June 7th to the Middle Fork to discuss possible Berm removal on private tribes ground.
9:06 am Dan Becker entered.
This last Monday Myers traveled to La Grande for a Community Connections board meeting. Yesterday he went to an emergency communications meeting. Myers reported there is a pre-scoping meeting this afternoon for the Bark Project in the Juniper Room at the Forest Service office.
9:09 am Treasurer Julie Ellison entered.
Commissioner Palmer attended a Local Community Advisory Council (LCAC) meeting on May 22nd. Palmer has had multiple telephone calls over the last couple of weeks with the State regarding public health administration. Also he attended a graduation ceremony for Gabe McRaly. He went to a presentation by Mike Durant at his church. Durant’s experience inspired the movie Black Hawk Down and he traveled here from Seattle to give the presentation. He also attended Wildlife Advisory meeting. On June 7th Palmer traveled to Bend for Eastern Oregon Counties Association (EOCA) and a meeting with the Forest Service where it was announced that Craig Turlock would be our new Forest Supervisor. Last night Palmer had dinner with Congressman Walden’s Aide Tucker Billman to discuss upcoming ideas Walden is working on.
Commissioner Hamsher signed a request for funds for suicide prevention for veterans with VSO Hoffman. Hamsher took part in the Wildlife Advisory Board meeting where they discussed hunting issues. He participated in an Eastern Oregon Counties Association (EOCA) meeting on May 28th in Baker. Hamsher attended Senator Merkley’s Town Hall and this week talked with Senator Bentz about broadband. Hamsher thanked Dan Becker for his assistance with questions about broadband that Bentz had. On May 30th he attended a Training and Employment Consortium (TEC) board meeting by telephone. Hamsher participated in the Extension & 4-H Budget meeting. On June 6th he participated in a White House telephone call regarding the US, Mexico and Canada trade agreement and then traveled to Bend for meetings. June 7th Hamsher participated in an Eastern Oregon Counties (EOCA) meeting and then met with the Forest Service and Regional Forest Supervisor Glen Casamassa. June 10th Hamsher participated in Association of Oregon Counties (AOC) meetings for the Veterans Steering Committee and the Natural Resource Steering Committee. Hamsher assisted Economic Development with scoring for the proposals received for the domestic violence shelter. He met with the Fair Manager to discuss the upcoming Fair and Rodeo. The Oregon Department of Transportation (ODOT) has completed the agreement for animal composting and it is ready to be signed.
FY 2019-20 BUDGET HEARING. MSP: Myers/Palmer – to open the public hearing. The budget hearing for fiscal year 2019/20 was entered into at 9:21 am. Treasurer Julie Ellison presented changes to the budget to the court. Ellison explained the budget hearing is to approve what the budget committee approved. She said some changes have been made since the last budget committee meeting and handed out copies of a spreadsheet to the court members. Ellison answered questions regarding some of the changes. The spreadsheet is attached hereto as Exhibit A. MSP: Myers/Palmer – to approve the budget changes as presented. MSP: Myers/Hamsher -- to close the budget hearing.
ECONOMIC DEVELOPMENT. Economic Development Director Allison Field presented recommendations to the court for awards for Community Development Block Grant (CDBG) work for the Meredith House domestic violence shelter. Field said a selection committee was formed to review and score the applications received. The recommended awards are to Farallon Consulting for grant administration and environmental review services and to Pinnacle Architecture for architectural design for Heart of Grant County’s CDBG grant. MSP: Hamsher/Myers -- to award the grant administration and environmental review to Farallon Consulting and to award architectural design to Pinnacle Architecture.
Cell Phone Stipend: Field further requested a cell phone stipend for the Farmer’s Market Manager who is currently using her personal cell phone for work. The stipend would be paid from the Economic Development Relief Help/Clerical line item. MSP: Hamsher/Palmer -- to approve the cell phone stipend for the Farmer’s Market Manager.
COMMISSIONER HAMSHER. Hamsher reported in California after all the large fires the power company now turns the power off during red flag warnings. Hamsher expressed concern that this may end up happening here and this could be very dangerous to our elderly population, hospital, health department and others. He believes we should begin planning for this now. Frances Preston asked the court to please discuss this with Oregon Trail Electric (OTEC) before making any decisions.
9:39 am Sheriff Glenn Palmer entered.
LAW ENFORCEMENT SERVICES. The court reviewed an agreement with the United States Forest Service (USFS) for the Sheriff’s Department to provide law enforcement services on the national forest. The USFS will pay the county $6,000 per year for the services. Sheriff Glenn Palmer would like to see the amount of this contract increased. The Sheriff recommended the court sign the contract. Palmer questioned if this had already been signed because he took a document to Craig Turlock at the Forest Service for signature. MSP: Hamsher/Palmer -- to approve the agreement and authorize Judge Myers to sign. *** After further review following the court meeting it was discovered that this agreement was approved and signed on March 27, 2019. ***
9:45 John Combs entered.
JAIL POLICY. The court reviewed a revised searching / inventory property policy for the jail. The Sheriff explained a drug case that was dismissed because of the search that was completed at that time. The new policy gives guidance for searching and inventory of property. The Sheriff requested the court approve and adopt this policy. MSP: Palmer/Hamsher -- to approve and adopt this policy for the jail and send to City County Insurance (CIS) for review.
9:54 am Kimberly Lindsay entered.
9:58 am The court took a short break. 10:07 Elaine Smith entered.
10:07 am The court returned to session.
COMMUNITY COUNSELING SOLUTIONS (CCS). CCS Executive Director Kimberly Lindsay presented a request to the court for approval to increase environmental health fee services for 2020. The license fees have not been raised since 2012. ** John Combs said the state is increasing remittance fees and there is a Senate bill that looks like it is going to pass that will set marker fees. The fee increases being requested will help offset the increased costs and be in line with the marker fees likely to be passed. MSP: Myers/Hamsher -- to accept and approve the 2020 environmental health fee increases.
Lindsay wished to publicly thank Combs for his great work. The court members all thanked Combs as well.
Youth Suicide Response Protocol: Lindsay reported this was approved two years ago, but the statute requires the protocol be reviewed every other year and she realized this had not been done. She said since it was not on the agenda for today it could be tabled until the next court meeting. This is the same agreement that was previously approved. The court agreed by consensus to table this until the next court meeting. Lindsay would like to return this fall to give the court further updates on the zero suicide program CCS is beginning to work on as well.
Update: Lindsay updated the court on mental health enrollment data, customer survey results, and Medicaid funds received. Palmer thanked Lindsay for all they do at CCS. Lindsay gave a short summary of public health findings that need to be resolved by the end of June. Health Department Manager Jessica Winegar is currently working on grants and participating in wellness fairs in the community. Funding issues were discussed.
JUSTICE COURT. The court reviewed an agreement with the Department of Revenue for collection services. The court had previously approved signing of the contract once reviewed by all court members. MSP: Myers/Palmer -- to approve the agreement with the Department of Revenue and circulate for signatures.
VICTIM ASSISTANCE. Victim Assistance Director Kimberly Neault had sent a written request to the court for approval to apply for a competitive VOCA grant for 2019-2020. The grant purpose is to support all victims of crimes. MSP: Myers/Hamsher -- to allow Neault to apply for the competitive grant after final review by each court member.
FAIR CONTRACT. The court reviewed a contract for the Stockgrowers to provide a beer garden during the 2019 Grant County Fair. The contractor will pay the county 30% of all net sales. MSP: Hamsher/Palmer -- to approve the contract and circulate for signatures.
ASSESSOR. Assessor David Thunell requested revised job descriptions for Chief Assessor/Tax Collector and Department Specialist be sent to the Local Government Personnel Institute (LGPI) for grade placement. He reported the duties of the positions have changed over the years and the revised better reflect the actual duties being performed. MSP: Hamsher/Myers -- to approve sending the job descriptions to LGPI for grade placement. Myers said it was brought to his attention the county is supposed to have a compensation committee by statute to review wage placements. Myers said a department head has requested this committee be reactivated. Myers reported he will be looking into this further.
OREGON HEALTH AUTHORITY INTERGOVERNMENTAL AGREEMENT (IGA) 159811-0. The court reviewed IGA 159811-0 for the financing of public health services. The agreement begins on July 1, 2019 and expires June 30, 2021. MSP: Myers/Palmer -- to approve IGA 159811-0 and authorize Commissioner Palmer to sign.
COMMUNITY COUNSELING SOLUTIONS (CCS). This is a two year contract for CCS to provide public and mental health services. MSP: Myers/Palmer -- to approve the contract with CCS and circulate for signatures.
OREGON HEALTH AUTHORITY INTERGOVERNMENTAL AGREEMENT (IGA) 159165-0. The court reviewed IGA 159165-0 for the financing of mental health services. The agreement begins on July 1, 2019 and expires June 30, 2021. MSP: Myers/Palmer -- to approve IGA 159165-0 and authorize Commissioner Palmer to sign.
OREGON DEPARTMENT OF REVENUE AGREEMENT #DOR-158-19. For the map maintenance and related cartographic activities to be performed by the Oregon Department of Revenue for the county. The agreement begins on July 1, 2019 and expires June 30, 2020 and is an annual contract completed each year. MSP: Myers/Hamsher -- to approve DOR-158-19 with the Department of Revenue and circulate for signatures.
MINUTES. MSP: Myers/Palmer -- to approve the May 22nd minutes as presented.
PUBLIC COMMENT. Billie Jo George asked where the court was on coordination. Hamsher reported at the EOCA meeting they supported a resolution with the National Association of Counties (NACO) to request coordination nationwide. Palmer said he is ready to move forward with this after the last meeting with the Forest Service and believes they are ready to engage at this point. Hamsher stated he wants to make sure the process is completed in a manner that will stand up in court. Palmer will follow up with County Counsel today. Preston spoke with Walden’s Aide and said he advised her that Walden needs support for his resilient forest bill. Palmer has been having discussions with the Forest Service and Commissioner Owens from Harney County about forest health as well. Preston expressed her disappointment and belief the citizens have not been involved in the AOC or EOCA meetings. George stated she doesn’t believe the court will move forward with coordination. Palmer and Hamsher disagreed but want to invoke coordination in an appropriate manner that will withstand potential legal challenges. Myers also agreed the court members fully intend to invoke coordination. Dave Traylor pointed out the thanks we should all have for our veterans and their service. Traylor would like to see something put on the agenda for discussion to compensate commissioners if they need to fill in and work additional hours.
MSP: Hamsher/Myers – to adjourn. 11:20 am Adjourned.
Respectfully Submitted,
Laurie Wright
Administrative Assistant
**** Please note the court minutes are a summary of the court proceedings. An audio recording of each court session is available, after approval of the minutes, by contacting Laurie Wright at 541-575-0059 or wrightl@grantcounty-or.gov ****
