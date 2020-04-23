Grant County Court minutes from March 11, 2020:
Pursuant to notice made to the newspaper of general circulation throughout Grant County, the radio station, county website, and e-mail distribution list, a regular meeting of the County Court was held at the County Courthouse in Canyon City, OR.
9:00 am -- Call to Order. Present were Judge Scott W. Myers, Commissioners Jim Hamsher and Sam Palmer, Administrative Assistant Kim Puckett, Jim & Beth Spell, Reporter Steven Mitchell, Reporter Logan Bagett, and Pastor Deming. A Pledge of Allegiance was given to the United States Flag. The invocation was given by Pastor Justin Deming.
AGENDA. MSP: Myers/Hamsher -- to accept the agenda as presented.
Christal Culley, Didgette McCracken, Carol Waggoner, & Natalie Kinion entered 9:10am
Tom Sutton entered 9:23
ANNOUNCEMENTS. Judge Myers met with Supervisor Eric Waltrud from the Umatilla Forest and staff on the 28th, it was a very informative meeting. He attended the candidate forum for Circuit Court Judge hosted by Grant County Democrats and said there are three very qualified candidates. Monday he drove to LaGrande to attend a Department of Environmental Quality (DEQ) meeting to discuss the future of recycling and how it may change. Tuesday he conducted two employee performance reviews. On the 5th he participated in police officers union negotiations. On the 6th he attended the budget meeting and emergency meeting and then attended the Court Appointed Special Advocates (CASA) fundraiser event at the Elks. On Sunday the 8th he performed a wedding on Charolais Heights. On the 9th he had a budget meeting from 1-4 and later attended the Airport Committee meeting. He attended the District 3 Facilities meeting held at the Library. On the 11th he performed another wedding on the Foot Bridge. On the 13th he had a budget meeting from 9-4, and will attend a budget meeting on the 20th from 1-4.
Commissioner Palmer met with Emergency Management Coordinator, Ted Williams regarding a Public Information Officer & then met with Steve Fletcher from Aries on the 27th. On the 28th he traveled to Washington D.C. for the National Association of Counties (NACo) Legislative meeting. Palmer sat in on the NACo Agriculture & Rural Affairs Committee. March 1st he attended the NACo Rural Actions caucus meeting. March 2nd he went to the NACo West Region caucus meeting with a Federal lobby panel, he met with Senator Wyden’s staff, and had dinner at the British Embassy with Ambassador Michael Tatham from the U.K. He attended a general session with Dr. Ben Carson (HUD) Director, and Secretary Bernhardt from the Department of Interior (DOI), Senator Merkley and staff, and Tim Williams, Director of External Affairs for the DOI. March 4th Palmer attended another general session with General Colin Powell, Congressman John Kato from New York, and Congresswoman Stephanie Murphy from Florida. Following the session United States President Donald Trump spoke. He met with Aurelia Skipwith, Secretary of U.S Fish & Wildlife, Undersecretary of Agriculture Hubbard, Congressman Walden, and Chris French from the United States Forest Service (USFS), and leaders from Small Business Administration. March 6th. Palmer attended a Budget Committee meeting and the (CASA) fundraiser dinner. He attended the Search & Rescue (SAR) Incident Command Link Training. He met with Judge Runnels regarding Medical Examiner issues. Palmer had a phone conversation with Craig Turlock in regards to ventenata weed control and a work crew for the North Fork Watershed Council.
Commissioner Hamsher went to a Mayor’s meeting where how Oregon Rain is going to help locally was discussed. He met with the Economic Development Coordinator in regards to ideas to help the county. He met with the Umatilla Forest Supervisor & Staff regarding to upcoming projects. He attended a Wildlife Advisory Committee meeting and two Budget Committee meetings. Hamsher has also been in communication with Senator Merkley’s staff to see how the federal spending package will help support counties health concerns with the Coronavirus. He has been in communication with Senator Owen’s office and been talking with Senator Finley’s office Hamsher met with the Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Blue Mountain Hospital and attended a briefing with the Health Department, first responders, and hospital staff, regarding needs they may have.
MINUTES. MSP: Myers / Palmer-- to approve the February 26th & March 6th minutes as presented.
EXTENSION OFFICE. Carol Waggoner, and Natalie Kinion from the Extension Office reported to the court and gave an update on what happened in the past year and shared what the Extension staff is planning for the New Year.
Mindy Winegar entered 9:26am
Johanna Kovarik, Patrick Lair, Shane Jeffries entered 9:46
OCHOCO NATIONAL FOREST. Patrick Lair, Public Affairs Officer & Shane Jeffries, Forest Service Supervisor, & Johanna Kovarik District Ranger checked in with the court and provided updates.
Frances Preston entered 10:17am
Kimberly Lindsay & Mike Snyder entered 10:40am
COMMUNITY COUNSELING SOLUTIONS. Kimberly Lindsay gave an update on Community Counseling Solutions activities. She shared with the court the agency combined consumer survey results. The court agreed to provide a letter of support for the Suicide Prevention Program. She is currently in the process of applying for this grant. Lindsey also provided documents giving an overview of all program elements and public health.
Kimberly Neault entered 11:20am
VICTIMS ASSISTANCE. Kimberly Neault requested approval for Victims Assistance Staff and the District Attorney to attend the Annual International Family Justice Center Conference May 19th-21st, 2020 in San Diego, California. MSP: Palmer/Myers --to approve the writing of the grant and the mandatory trainings required and to allow a waiver of per diem.
FAIRGROUNDS. The court reviewed requests to move forward with entertainment for the Fair 2020. Hamsher Fighting Bulls $14,000. MSP: Myers/Palmer --to approve and sign contract. Jessie Leigh $1,500. MSP: Myers/Palmer --to approve and sign contract. The Hypnosis Company $4,000 2-3 shows a day for 8/12/20-08/15/20. MSP: Myers/Palmer--to approve and sign contract. Andy McCumber $500 Saturday after Bull fighting center stage. MSP: Myers/Palmer--to approve and sign contract. Last Call $2,000 total for Queens Dance and Thursday. MSP: Myers/Palmer --to approve and sign contract. Fair Guide Printing $2,500 Eastern Oregon Media Group & ER Printing $1,700. MSP: Myers/Palmer --to approve and sign contract. Fat Bottom Girls Tribute Band $2,000 center stage Wednesday 5pm and 8:30 pm. MSP: Myers/Palmer--to approve and sign contract. Old Time Fiddlers $750. MSP: Myers/ Palmer to approve and sign contract.
COUNTY COUNCIL. The court discussed obtaining legal services for the county. –MSP: Palmer/Myers --to sign the contract with Yockim Carollo LLP and appoint Dominic Carollo as county council.
HOPE 4 PAWS. At a recent court meeting members of the program discussed the concerns as Grant County has no animal shelter or impound facility and no government funded domestic animal control program to deal with complaints about lost/stray/abandoned dogs and cats, as well as feral cat colonies that pose health, sanitation and livability concerns. Recognizing that the county has limited funds to establish such a program volunteers formed the 501(c)(3) nonprofit Hope 4 Paws to help bridge that gap. They believe it is an asset for Grant County and its communities to have an all-volunteer group taking on this work, and hope the county can join in by supporting their budget for stray/abandoned pets. The request is for a $1,000 donation. MSP: Myers /Hamsher --to come up with a source and approve the $1,000 donation.
GENERAL OPERATIONAL POLICIES. Laurie Wright, Human Resources Manager, is requesting that the court adopt the general operational policies. Most of these policies were removed from the former employee handbook at the direction of CIS because they were not relevant to an employee handbook. CIS recommended that Human Resources create a Department Head policy book for each department that would include general operational policies. Once these are adopted, Human Resources will create a policy book for each department and include previously adopted policies such as the non-discrimination and disability policies. MSP: Myers /Hamsher --to adopt the general operational policies. The court members would like to commend Human Resources Manager, Laurie Wright.
PUBLIC COMMENT. The court accepted public comment.
12:03 Adjourned
Respectfully Submitted,
Kim Puckett
Administrative Assistant
**** Please note the court minutes are a summary of the court proceedings. An audio recording of each court session is available, after approval of the minutes, by contacting Kim Puckett at 541-575-0059 or puckettk@grantcounty-or.gov **
