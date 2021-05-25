Grant County Court minutes from May 12, 2021:
Pursuant to notice made to the newspaper of general circulation throughout Grant County, the radio station, county website, and e-mail distribution list, a regular meeting of the County Court was held at the County Courthouse in Canyon City, OR.
9:00 am -- Call to Order. Present were Judge Scott W. Myers, Commissioners Jim Hamsher and Sam Palmer, Administrative Assistant Kim Puckett, Roadmaster Alan Hickerson, John & Charlene Morris, Frances Preston, Bob Pereira, Reporter Logan Bagett, Reporter Steven Mitchell, and Pastor Randy Johnson. A Pledge of Allegiance was given to the United States Flag. The invocation was given by Pastor Johnson.
CLAIMS. The court had approved claims & extension warrants#214-222
AGENDA. MSP: Myers/Palmer--to accept the agenda as presented.
ANNOUNCEMENTS. Judge Myers performed a wedding in the courtroom on May 4th. Myers attended a Road Advisory meeting on the 6th. He participated via phone with Kimberly Lindsay from Community Counseling Solutions (CCS) regarding Covid-19 updates. On the 10th he attended the Airport Commission meeting. There was a Department Head meeting held at the Fairgrounds Pavilion with discussions regarding the budget. This afternoon he will attend a County Budget meeting and an Extension & 4H Budget meeting.
Commissioner Palmer attended the Blues Intergovernmental Council (BIC) Forest Health meeting in Harney County. He participated in weekly calls with Kimberly Lindsay from CCS regarding Covid-19 updates and helped with the vaccine clinic at the Fairgrounds. He continued the weekly Eastern Oregon Leadership calls with State Representatives & County Commissioners. Palmer did a coffee time interview with Logan Bagett from Elkhorn Media and a short interview with Steven Mitchell from the Blue Mountain Eagle.
Commissioner Hamsher participated in a conference call with the Governor’s office. He attended several meetings to include: The Budget Committee meeting, National Association of Counties (NACO) update regarding Covid-19, Association of Oregon Counties (AOC) membership call, AOC Public Lands Steering Committee, Blues Intergovernmental Council (BIC) Forest Health meeting and he continued to take part in the Eastern Oregon Leadership calls. Hamsher met with Emergency Manager Paul Gray.
MINUTES. MSP: Myers/Palmer--to approve the April 28th minutes as presented.
CITY OF JOHN DAY. Ron Lundbom asked the court what concerns there may be and what obstacles can be overcome to have the county help fund the 4th Street Project. He said that if the County doesn’t help with the funding it will then burden the taxpayers in John Day. The court members asked questions of the John Day City Council and Mayor as to the use of prior monies given to the City of John Day for Streets & Bridges. Myers’ understanding is the fund has been emptied and there is clear evidence that the streets have not been maintained. Myers also asked why they have not saved for match dollars for the 4th Street Project. Commissioner Hamsher gave in detail the dollar figures for the past several years and the City Council and Mayor stated they have been used up. After continued discussion the City asked for a yes or no in support of the $400,000 contribution to the project. MSP: Myers/Hamsher--to deny at this point in time the City’s request to support the contribution of $400,000 on the 4th street repair project.
Katie Dunn, Rhiannon Bauman, Amanda Bogen, Nate Conklin, and Mike McManus entered 9:55am
COMMUNITY CORRECTIONS. Parole & Probation Officer Mike McManus, Rhiannon Bauman and Nate Conklin discussed Project Turnkey. Their mission is to expand Grant County’s supportive housing with a full ecosystem of care for veterans, vulnerable families, and those who suffer from substance use addiction. McManus said they will work with individuals to create a multi-level recovery program that includes safe, stress free housing where women, men, and their families can master the skills needed to sustain recovery and achieve their dreams. The conversion of Dreamers Lodge Motel into Transitional Housing would be for those people at risk, or experiencing, homelessness. The Contingent Plan is:
∙ Will not move forward without community input and support.
∙ Could be turned into permanent supported housing HUD.
∙ Could be used as transitional housing for workers transitioning to Grant County.
∙ Operation must be self-sustainable financially for CCS to keep ownership of the building.
Community resident Amanda Bogen, who is currently in recovery, shared her story expressing the desperate need for Transitional Housing within the Community. Bauman reiterated that the program would be for Grant County residents only.
COMMUNITY COUNSELING SOLUTIONS. Due to time constraints this conversation was moved to the next County Court meeting.
COMMITTEE VOLUNTEERS. Volunteer applications were reviewed by the court. Road Department: Ronald Phillips requested appointment to the Road Advisory Board. MSP: Myers/Palmer--to appoint Ronald Phillips with a term to expire 12-31-22.
Senior Citizen Community Advisory Council: Bonni Booth requested appointment to this board: MSP: Myers/Palmer--to appoint Bonni Booth with a term to expire 06-30-23.
PUBLIC COMMENT. The court accepted public comment. Frances Preston, John & Charlene Morris, Bob Pereira, Billie Jo George and many others voiced their concerns and support.
11:26am Adjourned
Respectfully Submitted,
Kim Puckett
Administrative Assistant
