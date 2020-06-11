Grant County Court minutes from May 27, 2020:
Pursuant to notice made to the newspaper of general circulation throughout Grant County, the radio station, county website, and e-mail distribution list, a regular meeting of the County Court was held at the County Courthouse in Canyon City, OR.
9:00 am -- Call to Order. Present were Judge Scott W. Myers, Commissioners Jim Hamsher and Sam Palmer, Administrative Assistant Kim Puckett, Judge Kathy Stinnett, Water Master Eric Julsrud, Planning Director Shannon Springer, Airport Manager Haley Walker, Fairgrounds Manager Mindy Winegar, Donna Palmer, Dusty Williams, Levi Voigt, EOC Finance Judy Kerr, Reporter Steven Mitchell, & Reporter Logan Bagett. A Pledge of Allegiance was given to the United States Flag.
CLAIMS. The court had approved claims & Extension Warrant #114.
HAND CHECK. The court approved outside of normal claims day checks#59473 & 59474.
AGENDA. MSP: Myers/Palmer-- to accept the agenda as presented with an addition to discuss purchasing Personal Protective Equipment (PPE).
MINUTES. MSP: Myers /Hamsher-- to approve the May 19th minutes as presented.
FAIRGROUNDS. Mindy Winegar, Fairgrounds Manager, discussed with the court the bid proposals from Sid Johnson Corporation $399,070.00 and Gyllenberg Construction, Inc. $339,633.00 for the Pavilion remodel and revisited funding for the project. MSP: Myers/Hamsher--to approve moving forward with the bid from Gyllenberg Construction, Inc., with the county agreeing to pay $320,000 and the Fairgrounds will pay the balance out of the reserve fund that was being saved for Keerins Hall.
Angie Uptmor entered 9:22 am
SENIORS. Angie Uptmor, Grant County Senior Program Manager, discussed with the court potential help for funding for the John Day Senior Center. Uptmor had also provided Dave Dobler, Emergency Management Incident Commander, information for the CARES report in hopes for possible funding assistance for all three Senior Centers. MSP: Palmer/Myers --to approve $3,000 pending the conversation Judge Myers will have with Margaret Davidson, Executive Director of Community Connection of Northeast Oregon.
Dave Dobler entered 9:40 am
EMERGENCY OPERATIONS CENTER. Dave Dobler, Incident Commander gave the court an update on operations of the Grant County COVID-19 response. Dobler explained to the court what the Emergency Operations Center (EOC) does and provided thumb drives with 250 pages of information related to their operations, including invoices, time records, and operations. MSP: Myers/Hamsher --to approve purchase order #3545 in the amount of $4,983.90 for Personal Protective Equipment (PPE).
Julie Ellison entered 9:46am
COUNTY SERVICES. The Court discussed the status of re-opening the facilities and offices as close as possible to normal operations. The decision was made by consensus.
The court left session to attend the 4-H & Extension annual budget meeting.
Sheriff Glenn Palmer and Undersheriff Zach Mobley entered 11:37 am
ASSESSOR: The court reviewed Resolution #20-05 to submit the annual Oregon Department of Revenue Assessment & Taxation Grant application. MSP: Hamsher/Palmer --to sign and approve amended Resolution # 20-05.
FAIR. The court reviewed resolution # 20-06 to move $15,000 from Fair to Fair reserve. MSP: Hamsher/Myers --to remove from agenda.
SHERIFF. The court reviewed resolution # 20-07 intrafund transfer for Sheriff Patrol. MSP: Myers/Palmer--to approve the transfer in the amount of $4,000.
EMERGENCY MANAGEMENT POSITION. The court discussed the Emergency management position recruitment. MSP: Hamsher/Palmer --to advertise the position in house and external for a full time Emergency Management Coordinator as soon as possible.
PLANNING. The Planning Commission respectfully recommended the following actions be taken with respect to the members of the commission: To promote Haley Olson to the regular Planning Commission position left open by Steve Parson’s death. MSP: Myers/Hamsher--to appoint Haley Olson with a term to expire 12-31-2022. The Planning Commission would also like to appoint Lucas Palmer as an alternate on the Planning Commission. MSP: Myers/Hamsher --to appoint Lucas Palmer as an alternate on the Planning Commission with a term to expire 12-31-2023.
ROAD DEPARTMENT. The court reviewed the Road Department Union contract.MSP: Myers/Palmer --to approve the changes and have approval sent back to the 701 Union Representative to add to the new contract and return to the court for signatures.
COMMENTS. Some County Department Heads had questions and comments regarding the Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) and the continued operations and opening to the public.
11:43 Adjourned
Respectfully Submitted,
Kim Puckett
Administrative Assistant
Please note the court minutes are a summary of the court proceedings. An audio recording of each court session is available, after approval of the minutes, by contacting Kim Puckett at 541-575-0059 or puckettk@grantcounty-or.gov *
