Grant County Court minutes from May 22, 2019:
Pursuant to notice made to the newspaper of general circulation throughout Grant County, the radio station, county website, and e-mail distribution list, a regular meeting of the County Court was held at the County Courthouse in Canyon City, OR.
9:00 am -- Call to Order. Present were Judge Scott W. Myers, Commissioners Jim Hamsher and Sam Palmer, Administrative Assistant Laurie Wright, Katy Nelson, John Morris, Jim Spell, Vicki Thompson, Justice of the Peace Kathy Stinnett, Dave Traylor, Judy Kerr, Reporter Rick Hanners, Frances Preston, Airport Manager Haley Walker, and Pastor Al Altnow. A Pledge of Allegiance was given to the United States Flag. The invocation was given by Pastor Altnow.
CLAIMS. The court had reviewed and approved claims and extension district warrants # 132-143 on May 15th. The court had reviewed and approved claims prior to court this morning. Commissioner Hamsher declared a conflict on a mileage check to himself.
HAND CHECK. The court approved a final employee paycheck on May 15th. The court approved hand checks after court today to the school districts for the balance of Secure Rural School (SRS) fees.
AGENDA. MSP: Myers/Palmer -- to accept the agenda as presented.
ANNOUNCEMENTS. Commissioner Palmer attended the final Budget Committee meeting on May 8th. Palmer and his wife attended a Search and Rescue Evacuation (SAR) fire evacuation exercise on the Middle Fork on May 11th. May 12th he and his brother took his mother to breakfast for Mother’s Day. Palmer took a fishing trip on May 15 th with his brother and father-in-law. Palmer attended a Greater Oregon Behavioral Health (GOBHI) training conference in Bend on May 14th and while there met with Community Counseling Solutions Executive Director Kimberly Lindsay and Health Department Manager Jessica Winegar regarding public health issues. Palmer received a call from Congressman Walden’s Office regarding the Airport Grant and congratulated Airport Manager Haley Walker on the grant.
Commissioner Hamsher reported after the last court meeting he attended a Prairie City Council meeting. Hamsher traveled to Pendleton on May 23rd to meet with Regional Forester Glen Casamassa and the Umatilla National Forest Supervisor. He attended a Future Farmers of America (FFA) banquet in Dayville, went to breakfast with Senator Merkley’s Aide Jessica Keyes and participated in an Association of Oregon Counties (AOC) Veteran’s Steering Committee and Natural Resources Steering Committee meeting by telephone. Hamsher had a breakfast meeting with Congressman Walden’s Aide Tucker Billman. Hamsher met with the Malheur National Forest Supervisor and permittees from the Prairie City Ranger District about grazing issues. He participated in the Extension and 4-H District budget meeting and last week traveled to Burns to attend a Southeast Area Commission on Transportation (SEACT) meeting. May 28th he will travel to Baker for an Eastern Oregon Counties Association (EOCA) meeting and on the 30th will attend a Training and Employment Consortium (TEC) board meeting. He spoke with several department heads regarding issues they were having in their departments. Yesterday he participated in interviews for the Administrative Assistant position. Hamsher will go to Monument on the 31st for the opening of a park sidewalk project and plans on attending Senator Merkley’s Town Hall on the 30th.
Judge Myers went to Dave Fields retirement on May 6th. Fields worked for the State Fire Marshalls office for approximately 20 years. Thursday the 9th Myers attended a Road Advisory Meeting. Myers participated in an Airport Commission meeting on the 13th. Myers met with Congressman Walden’s Aide Tucker Billman on May 14th and then traveled with the Road Master to view a plugged culvert near Prairie City. Myers chaired the Extension Budget Meeting on May 15th and on the 16th went to the Airport for a field day for Grant County students. May 17th Myers reviewed claims, met with Jessica Keyes from Senator Merkley’s office and that afternoon performed a wedding. He thanked Steve Fischer and Brooke Griffith for volunteering to be witnesses for the wedding. Yesterday Myers participated in interviews for the Administrative Assistant position. Tomorrow Myers will attend a Natural Hazard Mitigation meeting. On May 24th Myers and Palmer will participate in a conference call with the Oregon Health Authority. Myers and his wife celebrated their 35th Anniversary on the 26th. County offices will be closed on May 27th for the Memorial Day holiday. He will go to Senator Merkley’s Town Hall meeting on the 30th and attend a Heritage Family Foundation meeting that evening.
MINUTES. MSP: Hamsher/Palmer -- to approve the May 8th minutes as presented. Myers abstained from voting because he was not in court on the 8th.
JUSTICE OF THE PEACE. Justice of the Peace Kathy Stinnett requested audio and video equipment for the Justice Courtroom. Stinnett reported the Court is in need of equipment for amplification of court hearings, hearing assistance for those who may be hard of hearing, the ability to conduct video hearings for in-custody defendants who may be a risk to move to the courthouse in person and to provide for a secondary location for other departments who may need hearings to be recorded.
9:16 am Justice Court Clerk Kelly Barber entered.
Stinnett explained there have been times in the past where she and the District Attorney have had to go into the Jail to conduct hearings which is not ideal. She has talked with Sergeant Josh Wolf who agreed that this would be of great assistance for inmates that are considered security risks.
9:18 am Fair Manager Mindy Winegar, Groundskeeper Dusty Williams, and Kathy Smith entered. 9:20 am Road Master Alan Hickerson,Tracy Blood and Lisa Weigum entered.
Al Altnow assisted Stinnett with quotes for the proposed system. Stinnett provided a quote from Smeed Communication Services, along with supporting documentation of each proposed item, in the amount of $3,006. Stinnett requested that the equipment be paid for from the remainder of the Justice Court capital outlay line and remaining budget with the addition of $1000 from court security. The remainder would be paid from next year’s budget. Altnow explained the difficulty in getting three quotes due to the difference in audio equipment quality and cost. Altnow answered questions regarding compatibility of the system with other components. He reported on the quality and ability of the video system and said he has installed several. Stinnett clarified the quote is for equipment only and Altnow has volunteered his time for technical assistance and the system will be installed completely by volunteers.
9:29 am Treasurer Julie Ellison entered.
John Morris expressed concern that Justice Court is not a court of record and asked why things would need to be recorded. Stinnett said the recording feature is part of the system and recordings will not be made of hearings. The system would allow for future recording if state law ever changes and makes Justice Court’s courts of record. The recording option can be turned off.
9:32 am Department Assistant Trista Collins entered.
Stinnett and Altnow answered questions from those in attendance. Stinnett explained she would have a written policy in place regarding use of the equipment and the recording option would remain off unless it is needed. MSP: Myers/Palmer – to approve purchase of the audio system as described and to pay from the line items indicated.
Stinnett introduced Court Clerk Kelly Barber and Assistant Trista Collins. Barber explained the department already has a collections agency in place, but an agreement with the Department of Revenue would allow for an additional way to collect fines from tax returns. MSP: Myers/Palmer -- to approve the agreement once received and reviewed by all court members.
9:41 am City Manager Nick Green entered.
CITY OF JOHN DAY. Nick Green, City Manager of the City of John Day had provided the court with a summary of discussions that have been held to date regarding a new swimming pool and a copy of Resolution 19-809-10 passed by the City of John Day to authorize application for a 2019 Oregon Parks and Recreation Department (OPRD) Planning Grant. Green summarized the background of the current pool. OPRD has been interested in purchasing the property the current pool is on to create a heritage site around the Kam Wah Chung Museum. Green said OPRD is currently putting together an offer to the City of John Day for purchase of the property. Green reported on some of the processes that have been completed and paid for by the City to this point. The preferred location identified for a new pool is the upper Belshaw Field at the 7th Street Complex. Two different grants have been applied for at this time to assist with planning assistance. Green is not requesting funding assistance from the County at this time, but is requesting the court appoint a representative to serve on the pool steering committee. Green explained in the future a service area might be identified and sent to a vote of the people for approval or denial of funding for the pool. Hamsher expressed concern that the bulk of voters are in the John Day area and could out vote the smaller communities. He asked if the smaller communities had been approached for input. Lisa Weigum from Parks and Recreation said the service area has not yet been defined and they are not to the point yet of discussing this with other communities.
9:56 am Librarian Vicki Bond entered.
Green reported this is why they are here and requesting a court representative on the steering committee. Myers asked how diverse the steering committee currently is and if all on the committee are in support of the pool. Green reported the five members have currently been from the largest taxing districts. Preston expressed concern that it is too early to invite the county to participate until voters pass a bond for a new pool. She further believes the location may not be the best one. Palmer asked for clarification on what is being requested. Green would like a county representative to participate on the steering committee. Hamsher believes representatives from the involved cities should have representation on the steering committee. Myers requested the steering committee be comprised of diverse people with different ideas. Rusty Bauchman said he is from Monument and he doesn’t believe it makes sense that he could potentially be paying taxes on a pool he would never use. Green asked if the court would prefer a steering committee with representatives from Seneca, Canyon City, Prairie City, Mt. Vernon and one at large member. Green answered additional questions from those in attendance. Concerns were expressed about the pool and court participation in the process. Myers stated he would not want to participate on the committee, but if the court doesn’t have any representation they will not know what is being discussed. Jim Spell said what is being requested is simply to look into the pool project and stated the voters should get to decide on the future of the pool and not just this court. MSP: Myers/Hamsher -- to appoint Rob Raschio to the steering committee and ask him to remain neutral and bring information to the court. Judy Kerr objected because it has already been stated that Raschio supports the pool. Myers said if Raschio cannot be neutral the court can remove him from the committee. Hamsher asked for a commitment from Green that the surrounding cities be involved and said he is not opposed to a pool, but wants the cities in on the discussion. Palmer believes based on his interactions with Raschio he can remain unbiased and bring information back to the court.
10:22 am The court took a short break. 10:33 am The court returned to session.
LIBRARY BOOKMOBILE. Librarian Vicki Bond gave an update to the court on the bookmobile program. The bookmobile was taken out of service earlier this year due to costs and issues with the vehicle itself. Kathy Smith said the Library Board would like the court to sell the bookmobile and there have been no complaints received from the public. Smith requested some money from the sale of the bookmobile be used to purchase new bookshelves to replace old wooden shelving. Myers asked if they had any idea of the value of the bookmobile and said a surplus sale may not bring much. Smith suggested listing the vehicle online to try to get a fair price for it. Palmer suggested reaching out to a retro-fit place in Portland that makes food buses. Bond explained the deteriorating condition of the current wooden bookshelves. MSP: Palmer/Myers -- to approve sale of the bookmobile and use the proceeds to purchase metal shelving for the library. Myers asked if the Library Board approved of the sale and purchase of shelving. Smith advised the board agreed to the sale of the bookmobile and that the money received be used to purchase items the Library needs.
Judge Myers recited the State Attorney General’s Sample Script to Announce the Start of Executive Session.
EXECUTIVE SESSION. 10:47 am - The court members met in executive session pursuant to ORS 192.660(2)(a) to consider the employment of a public officer, employee, staff member or individual agent. Judge Myers recited the State Attorney General’s Sample Script to Announce the Start of Executive Session. Present were Judge Myers, Commissioner Hamsher, Commissioner Palmer, Administrative Assistant Laurie Wright, and Reporter Rick Hanners. The court left executive session at 10:53 am. The court returned to regular session at 10:57 am. MSP: Myers/Hamsher -- to offer the Administrative Assistant position to Candidate 1 with a fixed start date and if they do not accept to offer the position to Candidate 2.
EASTERN OREGON COORDINATED CARE ORGANIZATION (EOCCO). The court reviewed a letter of support for the EOCCO to Director Pat Allen of the Oregon Health Authority. MSP: Hamsher/Palmer -- to approve the letter to Allen and circulate for signatures.
WOLF COMPENSATION GRANT. The court reviewed the 2019 Wolf Compensation Grant Agreement. The agreement awards a total of $2,850 for depredations compensation, prevention and administration of the grant. MSP: Myers/Hamsher -- to approve the Wolf Compensation Grant Agreement and authorize Judge Myers to sign. Morris asked who determines what kind of depredation occurred. Myers believes the Sheriff and Oregon Department of Fish & Wildlife can determine this. Hamsher explained the reason the grant request of $20,000 was reduced is because overall funding was reduced so the counties with the largest wolf populations received more funding.
OREGON HEALTH AUTHORITY (OHA) AGREEMENT #154111-13. The court reviewed OHA Agreement #154111-13 which provides for an increase in funding of $2,668 for family planning services. MSP: Myers/Palmer -- to approve OHA Agreement #154111-13 and authorize Commissioner Palmer to sign.
RESOLUTION 19-19. The court reviewed budget Resolution 19-19 which transfers funds in the election department from personnel services to materials and services in the amount of $2,325. Myers read Resolution 19-19 to those in attendance. MSP: Myers/Hamsher -- to approve Resolution 19-19 and circulate for signatures.
DISTRICT ATTORNEY. District Attorney Jim Carpenter sent a written request to the court for approval to purchase an additional Microsoft Surface Pro 6 laptop for the new Deputy District Attorney to use. The laptop used by the previous Deputy District Attorney is being used by Attorney Riccola Voigt who has been filling in for conflict cases for Carpenter and will continue to do so until the new Deputy District Attorney passes the state bar in the fall. Once Voigt is no longer using the older laptop Carpenter will use it as a spare or repurpose it to another department. Carpenter presented a quote from the Education Service District (ESD) in the amount of $1,890.56 for the Microsoft Surface Pro 6 and requested this purchase be paid from the equipment reserve fund. MSP: Myers/Palmer -- to approve purchase of the Microsoft Surface Pro 6 in the amount of $1,890.56 from ESD to be paid from equipment reserve.
EXTENSION & 4-H SERVICE DISTRICT BUDGET COMMITTEE. It was brought to the court member’s attention at the Extension & 4-H District Budget Committee budget meeting last week that one of the budget committee members terms had expired. Lenny Dowdy requested re-appointment to the budget committee. MSP: Myers/Palmer -- to re-appoint Lenny Dowdy to the Extension & 4-H Service District Budget Committee with a term to expire December 31, 2021.
WOLF MANAGEMENT PLAN LETTER. The court reviewed a letter in support of phase III changes to the Oregon Wolf Management and Conservation Plan as proposed by Wallowa County. The letter will be sent to Chair Finley, Director Melcher and Members of the Committee. MSP: Hamsher/Palmer -- to approve the letter and circulate for signatures.
PUBLIC COMMENT. Frances Preston appreciates the announcements provided by the court members at the beginning of each court session. She would like the court members to elaborate more fully on the specifics of discussions they have outside of court. Myers expressed concern with how lengthy this would make the announcements and suggested citizens can approach each court member individually with questions. He added the court members can ask each other for information as long as they are not deliberating towards a decision. Palmer gave an example of him asking Myers for information yesterday. Hamsher encouraged the public to approach him with questions they might have. Judy Kerr asked at what point discussion is presented to other court members. Myers stated when items need to be discussed for a decision they are put on the court agenda.
11:33 am -- Adjourned.
Respectfully Submitted,
Laurie Wright
Administrative Assistant
**** Please note the court minutes are a summary of the court proceedings. An audio recording of each court session is available, after approval of the minutes, by contacting Laurie Wright at 541-575-0059 or wrightl@grantcounty-or.gov ****
