Grant County Court minutes from Nov. 18, 2020:
Pursuant to notice made to the newspaper of general circulation throughout Grant County, the radio station, county website, and e-mail distribution list, a regular meeting of the County Court was held at the County Courthouse in Canyon City, OR.
9:00 am -- Call to Order. Present were Judge Scott W. Myers, Commissioners Jim Hamsher and Sam Palmer, Administrative Assistant Kim Puckett, Planning Director Shannon Springer, Planning Assistant Shana Hunt, Economic Development Director Tory Stinnett, King Williams, Reporter Steven Mitchell, Reporter Logan Bagett, and Pastor Gary Cockrell. A Pledge of Allegiance was given to the United States Flag. The invocation was given by Pastor Cockrell.
CLAIMS. The court had approved claims & extension warrants # 159, 160, 162, 163, 164 on November
12th due to the Veteran’s Day Holiday.
HAND CHECK. The court approved outside of normal claims day checks# 60391, 60392, 60393,
60538 & 60650.
AGENDA. MSP: Myers / Palmer -- to accept the agenda as amended and discuss the County office
closures.
ANNOUNCEMENTS. Judge Myers virtually attended the Community Connections Board Meeting on October 27th. He attended a Mental Health Advisory Meeting at Community Counseling Solutions (CCS) October 15th. On November 4th he helped with Road Operator interviews. Myers attended a Northeast Oregon Housing Authority (NEOHA) Board of Directors meeting by phone November 17th. He participated in the annual Association of Oregon Counties (AOC) meeting November 18th virtually.
Commissioner Palmer did a performance evaluation for Laurie Cates, Human Resources. He met with Sheriff elect McKinley and Sheriff Palmer to work on a smooth transition for that office after the first of the year. He participated in the weekly meetings with State Senators, State Representatives and County Commissioners throughout Eastern Oregon. He got a call from Jim Dovenberg in regards to the Predator Control Position. Palmer talked to Nick LuLay and his boss Shane regarding this. He had a meeting with Linda Watson and Chris Signer from Harney County regarding the Community Advisory Committee (CAC) filling positions.
Commissioner Hamsher attended the Eastern Oregon Regional Equity & Recovery Council meeting. He has participated in several meetings with the Governor’s office. Hamsher attended an Eastern Oregon Caucus update meeting. He attended the Socio Economic Blues Intergovernmental Council (BIC) Steering Committee meeting. He attended the Veteran’s Day Ceremony that was very well attended. He has been working with the Community Lending Works on some Economic Development Grants for the County. Hamsher received an email with good news, the Governor will be announcing a release of $55M for business relief to be distributed to counties. There will be a minimum allocation of $500k per county and a population based distribution on top of that. This will be Coronavirus Relief Fund (CRF) and more details are being worked on to ensure that business losses that occurred in 2020 can be paid out in early 2021, as well as the specific allocation and contracts. He wanted to remind all businesses in Grant County that a new program is coming out today on a first come first serve basis so hurry and get their applications in. Hamsher had weekly calls with the State Representatives, State Senators, and Commissioners. He attended a Livestock Grazing Sub-Committee meeting for BIC. He took part in the Oregon Health Authority weekly Covid-19 calls. He met with several different department heads regarding various issues. He attended another Eastern Oregon Regional Equity & Recovery Council meeting. He will have a Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) meeting this afternoon and tonight he will participate in another phone call with the Governor’s Office that is a regional meeting with Dr. Sidelinger.
Stephanie LeQuieu entered 9:08 am
MINUTES. MSP: Myers/Hamsher -- to approve the amended October 14th minutes and the October
28th minutes as presented.
PLANNING DEPARTMENT. Shannon Springer, Planning Director discussed the requested changes to the flood ordinance as a result of a community assistance visit from Department of Land Conservation and Development (DLCD) to review the Flood Program. The changes to the ordinance are necessary for the County to maintain their participation in the National Flood Insurance Program (NFIP). The county has had a flood management ordinance and participated in the NFIP since the early 1980’s or before. Participation allows access to flood insurance for residents who need it. The court received comment from Alec Oliver expressing his concerns on the potential long term negative impacts this could have on his agriculture operations. MSP: Myers/Palmer --to extend the hearing to January 13th at 9:00am.
CONCERNED CITIZEN. Kevin Metcalfe spoke in regards to Grant County Land Development 2019, Chapter 10, article 100 Marijuana section. Haley Olson, Rocky Mountain Dispensary participated by phone providing information about Oregon Liquor Control Commission (OLCC) rules and regulations pertaining to marijuana. By consensus the court decided to have county counsel review to consider amending the Ordinance.
Laurie Cates, Jessica Winegar, Kimberly Lindsay entered at 9:42
HEALTH DEPARTMENT. Kimberly Lindsay gave the court an update on Juniper Ridge. She also spoke in regards to the number of positive Covid-19 cases within the County. Jessica Winegar, Health Department Manager stated they are acting as fast as they can to get this resolved. The total number in the County as of today is 97. She will be reporting 15 new positives today. The Health Department has done 387 tests within a 14 day period. Jessica Winegar demonstrated the process of the test. The court thanked them for their hard work in relation to Covid-19.
COUNTY BUILDINGS. The courthouse will remain open although offices will be closed to the public. Phone numbers of Department Heads are posted on the Courthouse doors with numbers available to call to make an appointment. The building remains open to Circuit Court.
Mindy Winegar entered 10:04am.
CARES ACT. Commissioner Sam Palmer continued the discussion with the Court regarding the CARES Act allocation of funds. This was tabled at the previous court so that Judge Myers could participate in this conversation. Palmer said we need to tie up the funds for finishing the Fairgrounds Floor. MSP: Palmer/ Hamsher --to accept the low bid to finish the Fairgrounds floor to be covered by CARES Act Funds in the amount of $33,480 awarded to Adam Kemper Construction pending approval by legal counsel. To use the CARES Act funding for the safety improvements at the Fairgrounds Pavilion so the building can continue to be used as an Emergency Operations Center. MSP: Hamsher/Palmer –to restore $20,000 out of the Fairgrounds budget by CARES Act funding pending approval by legal counsel.
ROAD DEPARTMENT. The Grant County Road Department discussed the possibility of having an appraisal of the Rocking Nine Rock Pit done by L.D. Knapp & Associates of Melba Idaho for possible acquisition of the Rocking Nine Rock Pit for the Road Department. The court denied his request by consensus. The discussion followed was to potentially find a lower appraisal cost.
FARMERS MARKET. Stephanie LeQuieu gave the court an update about the Farmers Market.
The court members appreciated having the Farmer’s Market.
Laurie Cates entered 9:42 am
HUMAN RESOURCES. Laurie Cates, Human Resources Manager, received information on a National Business Institute training seminar titled “Mini Law School for HR Professionals”. She reviewed the course and believes that it would be a beneficial training. The keynote speakers are attorneys and professionals from Oregon and the seminar will focus on HR topics and relevant Federal and Oregon law. Cates requested approval to purchase the seminar and training materials in DVD format so that she can complete the training and have the material for future reference. The cost for the seminar and training materials is $359.00 and would be paid for from the HR budget dues and travel expense line: 101412-5200003. There is sufficient funding in the budget for this expense. MSP: Palmer/Hamsher --to approve the purchase of the seminar and training materials in the amount of $359.00.
CHRISTMAS POTLUCK. Judge Myers stated that the Christmas Potluck and Gift Exchange will have to be cancelled.
ASSESSOR. The court reviewed Order #2020-05 in the matter of Refund of Real Property Taxes 2021 & 2021 in the amount of $244.16 to Colson, William JR & Caroline. MSP: Myers/Palmer --to approve and sign Order #2020-05. The court reviewed Order #2020-06 in the matter of Refund of Real Property Taxes 2021 & 2021 in the amount of $1,610.70 to Land Title of Grant County. MSP: Myers/Palmer --to approve and sign Order #2020-06. The court reviewed Order #2020-07 in the matter of Refund of Real Property Taxes 2021 & 2021 in the amount of $1,036.25 to Land Title of Grant County. MSP: Myers/Palmer --to approve and sign Order # 2020-07. The court reviewed Order #2020-08 in the matter of Refund of Real Property Taxes 2021 & 2021 in the amount of $2,946.45 to Land Title of Grant County. MSP: Myers/Palmer --to approve and sign Order # 2020-08.
PUBLIC COMMENT. The court accepted public comment.
11:45 am-- Adjourned
Respectfully Submitted,
Kim Puckett
Administrative Assistant
**** Please note the court minutes are a summary of the court proceedings. An audio recording of each court session is available, after approval of the minutes, by contacting Kim Puckett at 541-575-0059 or puckettk@grantcounty-or.gov **
