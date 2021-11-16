October 27, 2021
Pursuant to notice made to the newspaper of general circulation throughout Grant County, the radio station, county website, and e-mail distribution list, a regular meeting of the County Court was held at the County Courthouse in Canyon City, OR.
9:00 am -- Call to Order. Present were Judge Scott W. Myers, Commissioners Jim Hamsher and Sam Palmer, Administrative Assistant Laurie Stinnett, Millie Lysne, Tammy Workman, Frances Preston, Charlene Morris, Richard F. LaMountain, Sheriff Todd McKinley, Undersheriff Teena Ballard. The Pledge of Allegiance was given to the United States Flag.
Judge Myers announced that all attendees must wear a mask and hoped this to be received in a positive manner. Charlene Morris stated that she considers herself to be a conscientious objector and read a statement listing numerous points to support her objection. She presented Judge Myers with a document requesting exemption from the mandate. Myers responded that he would not rule on the document today without counsel, and that he has set the ground rules. A dialogue continued with Morris exhorting the Court to stand up against the mandate.
Hamsher responded to several of her complaints from the perspective of the court. Francis Preston then voiced her objections, and challenged Judge Myers over multiple issues pertaining to the wearing of masks. Myers stated that her level of disrespect was alarming and called the debate to a close. Preston chose to don her mask rather than exit the courtroom.
CLAIMS. The court had reviewed and approved claims and extension district warrants.
AGENDA. Add to the agenda an item to appoint a member to the Senior Advisory Board.
MSP: Myers\Palmer-- to approve the motion to accept the agenda with the addition of a volunteer appointee to the Senior Citizens Advisory Board.
ANNOUNCEMENTS. No announcements were given.
MINUTES. There were no minutes to approve at this time.
SHERIFF’S DEPARTMENT. ATV GRANT. Sheriff Todd McKinley shared information on a $50,000 grant to provide for All Terrain Vehicle (ATV) patrols. The application will be submitted to offset patrol costs this year; next year the grant could potentially cover the entire cost of the position. The primary purpose of the grant is to provide patrols to support the safe use of ATVs in both forests and streets. Citations and law enforcement is secondary. The County’s obligation is twenty percent and could be met by the use of the County vehicle during patrol.
MSP: Palmer\Hamsher-- to approve the Sheriff’s office to proceed with the grant application.
SCHOOL POLICING: The last day for John Day police patrols at the local high school is October 28th. The Sheriff’s office will be taking over the patrol of the city on November 1st. Call volume has gone up and more staff is needed to respond. The local school indicated interest in an agreement with the County to patrol at $45,000 a year. McKinley is considering approaching other schools, such as Dayville and Prairie City, for their interest in the same. This scenario may fund an entire position. McKinley has heard nothing further from the city. Reporter Steven Mitchell asked about the status of the Oregon State Police (OSP). McKinley has not heard of any local decrease in staff. The state may review exemption requests in December.
ROAD DEPARTMENT: PURCHASE OF VEHICLE. The Road Department was approved in 2020-2021 to purchase a new truck at the cost of $193,550. With our current worldwide economic instability, the cost of the truck has jumped to $200,785; a difference of $9400. Hamsher was not surprised considering the increased costs in many areas.
MSP: Hamsher\Myers-- to approve and second with discussion the extra cost of the truck.
Myers asked if there was any chance the cost would be going back down, citing building costs and cargo ships in ports all over the world. Hamsher observed that used vehicles are holding their trade-in value. Myers suggested getting the quote in writing. Hickerson agreed, but feels that the consumer does not have a lot of control over the current market.
DRY CAMP ROAD (GRANT COUNTY ROAD 55) DENIAL. Attorney Martin Leuenberger recalled his previous appearance and approval of the request to deny the road as being a county road.
Leuenberger was asked by the County’s Council to draw up an agreement and allow him input on the finished project. David Bascue, the landowner in opposition to the denial, maintains that he has no other access to his property. Hickerson told Bascue that he believes him to have access other than Dry Camp Road. Leuenberger can prove that Bascue does indeed have other access. He provided maps used by the Bureau of Land Management, called Government Land Office (GLO) maps. They provide an historical index that verifies the change of record for properties in the region. Leuenberger obtained deeds from the patent on, and stated that if Bascue conveyed his access away, that is not his client’s problem or the County’s problem.
Myers asked if Court Counsel has seen the document. Leuenberger confirmed that both parties took part in the final draft which stated that the County has no interest in and no liability for Dry Camp Road; this was approved by Mr. Corolla.
MSP: Hamsher\Palmer—to approve the Order Denying Dry Camp Road as a County Road.
PUBLIC COMMENT: Billie Jo George asked about the condition of Mr. Bascue’s access road. Mrs. Ballard gave a general description of Mr. Bascue’s access. .
SENIOR ADVISORY BOARD VACANCY. The Court approved the appointment of Rick LaMountain to the Senior Advisory Board effective immediately. We will contact him with the term of service. He was thanked by all members of the court for his willingness to serve.
ASSOCIATION OF OREGON COUNTIES CONFERENCE. Human Resources Manager Laurie Wright asked the Court if they would consider helping with her AOC conference fees for November 17-18, 2021. She is short in her Dues and Travel budget to cover the cost. The Court agreed that her attendance at the conference would benefit the Courthouse in general, as her position affects the operations of every department.
MSP: Myers/Hamsher-- to approve payment of the AOC Conference to come out of the County Court Travel budget.
AMERICAN RECOVERY PROGRAM ACT REIMBURSEMENT. Emergency Management Coordinator Eric Bush presented reimbursement documents for the cost installing new locks at the airport when used by the Grant County Emergency Operations Center, established for Covid-19 response, at $1,480.00. A second reimbursement request for $12,919.88 was submitted to the Court for the use of the fairgrounds in direct support of the County’s Covid-19 mitigation in providing the facilities for Covid testing and vaccination clinics.
MSP: Myers/Palmer-- to approve disbursement of funds as requested after Court Counsel review
DEPARTMENT OF ADMINISTRATIVE SERVICES COMMUNICATIONS GRANT ORDER. The public communications grant from the Department of Administrative Services specified that an ordinance, order or resolution be provided by the recipient.
MSP: Myers/Palmer-- to approve and sign order.
9:53 am-- Adjourned.
