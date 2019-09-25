Grant County Court minutes from Sept. 18, 2019:
Pursuant to notice made to the newspaper of general circulation throughout Grant County, the radio station, county website, and e-mail distribution list, a regular meeting of the County Court was held at the County Courthouse in Canyon City, OR.
9:00 am -- Call to Order. Present were Judge Scott W. Myers, Commissioners Jim Hamsher and Sam Palmer, Administrative Assistant Kim Puckett, Mindy Winegar, Dusty Williams, Alan Hickerson, Katy Nelson, Charlene Morris, Jim Spell, Beth Spell, Judy Kerr, Frances Preston, Billie Jo George, Reporter Angel Carpenter, and Pastor Mark Majors. A Pledge of Allegiance was given to the United States Flag. The invocation was given by Pastor Mark Majors.
CLAIMS. The court had reviewed and approved claims and extension district warrants #18-30.
The court approved hand check for reimbursement to Harney County Commissioner for
Lodging expenses in the amount of $620
AGENDA. MSP: SM/JH-- to accept the agenda as presented.
ANNOUNCEMENTS. Judge Myers conducted a performance review on August 28th with Economic Development Director Allison Fields. On August 29th he did a performance review with the Custodian Tami Manderscheid. August 29th Myers went to Prairie City to get an update on The Cow Fire. On September 3rd he met with Steven Baldwin from Grant County Veteran’s Service Office regarding the Standdown event for next year and discussed additional things being worked on. September 4th Myers had a Court Security meeting. He attended the Annual Fly-In at the Grant County Regional Airport September 7th. On September 13th he picked up the big Library sign in Bend. September 16th Myers met with Scott Fairley with Oregon Solutions. September 17th Myers went to a Northeast Oregon Housing Authority meeting in LaGrande. September 20th Myers will attend an Emergency Food & Shelter Meeting in the Courtroom. September 24th he will go to a Pool meeting at the Grant County Regional Airport. September 25th is a County Court day. Myers will travel to LaGrande for a District 1 meeting at Union County Courthouse on the 27th.
Commissioner Palmer had a phone consult with Sharon Leighty in regards to the Library Foundation. On September 8th he met with the Fairgounds staff and discussed some of the flooring concerns. He then went to the Fire Center and spoke with them in regards to some cost estimates on the Cow Fire. On September 9th Commissioner Hamsher and Palmer traveled to Washington DC. On September 10th they met with multiple White House Officials. On September 11th Palmer went to a National Association of Counties (NACO) PILT Fly In meeting with many Senators and Congressman discussing PILT and Secure Rural Schools (SRS) funding. On September 12th he attended a meeting at The Department of Interior with Timothy Williams, Representative Walden’s Staff, The Department of Agriculture, United States Forest Service (USFS) Deputy Chief Chris French and Staff, along with many Elected Officials and Federal Agency Personnel.
Commissioner Hamsher had a meeting with Community Counseling Solutions (CCS), Representative Walden, and Judge Myers, addressing some Veteran issues and the Opiod crisis. Hamsher also talked with Allison Fields Economic Development Director about some ideas and plans she has. He talked with Veterans Service Officer Katee Hoffman and Assistant Steven Baldwin about the Standdown event next year. Hamsher attended the Cow Fire public briefing. On September 9th Commissioner Palmer and Hamsher traveled to Washington DC. On September 10th they met with multiple Senior White House Officials. On September 11th Hamsher went to a National Association of Counties (NACO) PILT Fly In meeting with many Senators and Congressman discussing PILT and Secure Rural Schools (SRS) funding. On September 12th at The Department of Interior he attended meetings with Timothy Williams, Representative Walden’s Staff, The Department of Agriculture, United States Forest Service (USFS) Deputy Chief Chris French and staff, along with Elected Officials and Federal Agency Personnel.
MINUTES. MSP: SM/SP-- to approve the August 28th minutes as presented
Haley Walker entered at 9:04
Laurie Wright entered at 9:11
FAIRGROUNDS: Discussion with the Court regarding updates on the Pavilion Floor. The Engineer stated that the building is sound. Mindy Winegar, Fairgrounds Manager, requested the Courts advice on how to move forward. She said that October-January is better than spring for the Fairgrounds. As they move forward with the floor she feels that the restrooms need updated along with the heating & lights. Winegar received 1 bid for the parking lot lights in the amount of $20,000 from S&C Electric. She also reached out to Occupational Safety and Health Administration (OSHA) they will be coming out in October to do an assessment of the Fairground buildings. MSP: SP/JH--to approve moving forward with the Fairground parking lot lights and to reach out to Strux Engineering for a floor repair bid.
ROAD DEPARTMENT: The court to review the request to purchase two propane heaters for the Truck Shop that would be used as backup for the current shop heaters. The Road Department received three quotes from local companies: Ed Staub & Sons $5,600, Valley Wide Cooperative $7,455, and Valley Metal and Heating for $12,345. The request is to move forward with purchasing the propane Heaters from Ed Staub & Sons, as they felt they understood the concept of a backup heater. The funds would be taken from Capital Outlay Building account 5-40-0003.MSP: JH/SP--to approve the purchase of two propane heaters for the Truck Shop.
COURT DISCUSSION: The court to review the request to extend Title III Administrative Services contract with Sally Bartlett. MSP: SM/SP--to approve and extend the Title III Administrative Services contract with Sally Bartlett from 09/01/19 to 12/31/19.
AIRPORT: Haley Walker, Airport Manager, is requesting approval for the Independent Fee Estimate (IFE) contract with Century West Engineering for the Supplemental/Runway Decoupling Project. The Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) requires an independent fee estimate when working through a project in their AIP (Airport Improvement Program). The resident consulting engineer also has to submit a fee estimate for the work planned to be completed for each project. When IFE is completed Walker is required to document the entire process and compare the two fee estimates. If the two fee estimates are greater than 10% difference then she is required to complete a determination on the reason(s) why there is greater difference. The project is for the Supplemental Grant related to the Runway Decoupling Safety Improvement Project. This is to be able to increase the safety for our airport users and receive federal funds to complete this would be a great improvement to the airport. The cost is $3,000 for the IFE and is 100% reimbursable through the FAA. MSP: JH/SP--to approve the Independent Fee Estimate (IFE) contract with Century West Engineering for the Supplemental/Runway Decoupling Project.
Joe Bennett entered 9:35
PLANNING DEPARTMENT: To review a request to accept a grant opportunity and agreement for the Department of Land Conservation and Development (DLCD) Grant Young Memorial Grant for Grant County this biennium. The Grant is offered by the department to small cities and counties with limited population. The award being offered is in the amount of $4,000. The funds have a broad range of uses, including salaries for staff time spent administering the planning program in our county. The Planning Department will be responsible for the grant reporting at or before the end of the grant period 2021. As this grant was expected, it is already budgeted in the Planning Department Revenue lines. MSP: SM/JH --to approve and accept the Department of Land Conservation and Development (DLCD) Grant Young Memorial Grant.
PLANNING DEPARTMENT: To review request to expand hours for Planning Director Hilary McNary’s position to 35 hours per week, from September 26, 2019 until January 25, 2020 and further recommend that an evaluation for continued extended hours for this position be undertaken after January 1, 2020 to determine if the need still exists. MSP: SM/JH--to approve request to expand the Planning Director‘s hours to 35 per week from 9/26/19 to 1/25/20.
OREGON HEALTH AUTHORITY INTERGOVERNMENTAL AGREEMENT: The court reviewed agreement # 159811-02 for Financing of Public Health Services. MSP: SM/SP--to approve and sign the amended agreement.
PUBLIC COMMENT.
10:30 Adjourned
Respectfully Submitted,
Kim Puckett
Administrative Assistant
**** Please note the court minutes are a summary of the court proceedings. An audio recording of each court session is available, after approval of the minutes, by contacting Kim Puckett at 541-575-0059 or puckettk@grantcounty-or.gov **
