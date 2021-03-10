Grant County Court special meeting minutes from March 3, 2021:
Pursuant to notice made to the newspaper of general circulation throughout Grant County, the radio station, county website, and e-mail distribution list, a special meeting of the County Court was held at the County Courthouse in Canyon City, OR.
9:00 am -- Call to Order. Present were Judge Scott W. Myers, Commissioners Jim Hamsher and Sam Palmer, Administrative Assistant Kim Puckett, Treasurer Julie Ellison, Economic Development Director Tory Stinnett, Economic Development Specialist Misty Palmer, Kale Elmer (via phone), Reporter Logan Bagett, Reporter Steven Mitchell. A Pledge of Allegiance was given to the United States Flag.
PUBLIC HEARING FOR COMMUNITY DEVELOPMENT BLOCK GRANT (CDBG). MSP: Myers/Palmer—to formally begin the hearing. Judge Myers called the hearing to order at 9:01am In the Matter of Community Development Block Grant (CDBG). Tory Stinnett, Economic Development Director, explained that the county has the opportunity to apply for funding from Business Oregon’s Community Development Block Grant to provide operational grant funding for public facilities and housing improvements, primarily for persons with low and moderate incomes. Approximately $12 million will be awarded to Oregon non-metropolitan cities and counties in 2021. The maximum grant that a city or county can receive for a housing rehabilitation program is $500,000. Grant County is preparing an application for a 2021 CDBG from Business Oregon for a Regional Housing Rehabilitation program that will provide home repair services to low and moderate income homeowners throughout Grant, Union, Baker, and Wallowa Counties. It is estimated this proposed project will benefit at least 20 households, of whom 100% will be low or moderate income. One of the steps in applying is to hold a public hearing in which the public has the opportunity to comment. She noted that the notice was published in the Blue Mountain Eagle 14 days prior to today’s public hearing. The purpose of the hearing is for the County Court to obtain citizen views and to respond to questions and comments. Stinnett read the public notice for the CDBG and allowed for public comment. Commissioner Palmer asked what the numbers are for low to moderate. Stinnett stated the range is from $30,000-$60,000 annually depending on the size of the household. Treasurer Julie Ellison asked the time frame of when the money would be put into the fund. Stinnett said she will apply for the grant at the end of this month and could know by July if it is awarded. Kale Elmer from Community Connections said there are no caps as to how many awards can come out of the county, it is finding homeowners that fit into that category. Stinnett said with the restrictions it may be difficult to get many people just out of Grant County. Commissioner Hamsher asked if these are grants or low interest loans? Elmer said that we can apply for either, but will need to be specific when applying. It was discussed with the Community Connections board to apply as a loan program so that they can continue to re-loan back into the community. Judge Myers asked if it was similar as in the past for the four counties? Stinnett answered yes and said for a single property the maximum assistance would be $35,000 and the homeowner can find their own contractors and it can be local. Elmer said the maximum assistance is $35,000 for nonfederal funds otherwise it would be $24,999. Ellison asked what the maximum amount the county could get and is the money administered to all four counties? Stinnett said $500,000. Treasurer Julie Ellison asked if there will be a federal number associated with this and Stinnett replied no. Ellison then stated that she will need a contract number to give to the auditors. Judge Myers offered testimony.
Proponent: None received.
Opponent: None received.
Neutral: None received.
MSP: Myers/ Hamsher --to close the public portion of the hearing at 9:16am.
PUBLIC COMMENT. None received.
9:16am-- Adjourned
Respectfully Submitted,
Kim Puckett
Administrative Assistant
**** Please note the court minutes are a summary of the court proceedings. An audio recording of each court session is available, after approval of the minutes, by contacting Kim Puckett at 541-575- 0059 or puckettk@grantcounty-or.gov ***
