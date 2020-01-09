Grant County Court minutes from special meeting Dec. 27, 2019:
Pursuant to notice made to the radio station, county website, and e-mail distribution list, a regular meeting of the County Court was held at the County Courthouse in Canyon City, OR.
9:00 am -- Call to Order. Present were Judge Scott W. Myers, Commissioners Jim Hamsher and Sam Palmer, Laurie Wright, Shannon Springer, Reporter Logan Bagett, Frances Preston. A Pledge of Allegiance was given to the United States Flag. Judge Myers explained this was not an emergency meeting, but just a special meeting.
AGENDA. MSP: Hamsher/Myers-- to accept the agenda as presented.
Judge Myers recited the State Attorney General’s Sample Script to Announce the Start of Executive Session.
EXECUTIVE SESSION. 10:05 am Executive Session pursuant to ORS 192.660(2)(a) to consider the employment of a public officer, employee, staff member or individual agent. Judge Myers recited the State Attorney General’s Sample Script to Announce the Start of Executive Session. Present were Judge Myers, Commissioner Hamsher, Commissioner Palmer, Human Resources Manager Laurie Wright, Planning Assistant Shannon Springer, Reporter Rudy Diaz, Reporter Logan Bagett. The court left executive session at 10:12 am. The court returned to regular session at 10:13 am. MSP: Myers/Hamsher--to offer Planning Director Position to Shannon Springer & begin immediately advertising for a full time Planning Assistant, if Springer accepts it would be effective 01/04/20. Hamsher wanted it noted on the record that personnel policy was followed & advertised in-house for the required time. Shannon Springer formally accepted the position.
10:15--MSP: Myers/Palmer to adjourn.
Respectfully Submitted,
Kim Puckett
Administrative Assistant
