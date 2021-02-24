Grant County Court special meeting minutes from Feb. 10, 2021:
Pursuant to notice made to the newspaper of general circulation throughout Grant County, the radio station, county website, and e-mail distribution list, a special meeting of the County Court was held at the County Courthouse in Canyon City, OR.
4:07 pm -- Call to Order. Present were Judge Scott W. Myers, Commissioner Sam Palmer, Human Resources Manager Laurie Cates, Sheriff Todd McKinley, and Reporter Steven Mitchell. Commissioner Jim Hamsher and Administrative Assistant Kim Puckett were unable to attend the meeting.
Judge Myers recited the State Attorney General’s Sample Script to Announce the Start of Executive Session.
EXECUTIVE SESSION. 4:10 pm - The court members met in executive session pursuant to ORS 192.660(2)(f) to consider information or records that are exempt by law from public inspection and ORS 192.660(2)(h) to consult with counsel concerning the legal rights and duties of a public body with regard to current litigation or litigation likely to be filed. Judge Myers recited the State Attorney General’s Sample Script to Announce the Start of Executive Session. Present were Judge Myers, Commissioner Palmer, Human Resource Manager Laurie Cates, Sheriff Todd McKinley, Reporter Steven Mitchell and County Counsel Dominic Carollo via telephone. The court left executive session at 4:32 pm. The court returned to regular session at 4:32 pm. MSP: Myers/Palmer -- to instruct Dominic Carollo and Matthew Query to move forward with redaction of records and to draft letters to the Blue Mountain Eagle for court review to include costs for staff time and redaction and estimates of future costs.
4:34 pm – Adjourned.
Respectfully Submitted,
Laurie Cates on behalf of
Kim Puckett, Administrative Assistant
**** Please note the court minutes are a summary of the court proceedings. An audio recording of each court session is available, after approval of the minutes, by contacting Kim Puckett at 541-575- 0059 or puckettk@grantcounty-or.gov ***
