Grant County Court special meeting minutes from Feb. 5, 2020:
Pursuant to notice made to the radio station, county website, and e-mail distribution list, a special meeting of the County Court was held at the County Courthouse in Canyon City, OR.
3:30 pm -- Call to Order. Present were Judge Scott W. Myers, Commissioners Jim Hamsher and Sam Palmer, Sheriff Glenn Palmer, Planning Director Shannon Springer, Planning Assistant Shana Hunt, Reporter Steven Mitchell. A Pledge of Allegiance was given to the United States Flag.
AGENDA. --to accept the agenda as presented.
SIGNATURE ON DECISION AND ORDER 2020-01 FOR APPEAL ACC-19-01 . Judge Myers called the hearing to order at 3:30 pm. In the Matter of Public Land Use Appeal by Philip Wirth ACC-19-01, Application AR2-19-11. Shannon Springer, Planning Director, referenced the meeting from 01/22/2019 to review appeal. Springer read the statement of appeal for signing and dating today. Judge Myers verified that information on the appeal read 64.070 (E)(3)(C), not (A)(3)(C). Myers said they will go up and have Administrative Assistant Kim Puckett attest the signatures after the meeting. MSP: Hamsher/Palmer—to affirm the decision on order #2020-01.
3:34 pm Adjourned
Respectfully Submitted,
Kim Puckett
Administrative Assistant
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.