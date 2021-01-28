Grant County Court special meeting minutes from Jan. 14, 2021:
Pursuant to notice made to the radio station, county website, and e-mail distribution list, an emergency meeting of the County Court was held at the County Courthouse in Canyon City, OR.
4:45 Pm -- Call to Order. Present were Judge Scott W. Myers, Commissioners Jim Hamsher and Sam Palmer, Administrative Assistant Kim Puckett. A Pledge of Allegiance was given to the United States Flag.
Judge Myers said the reason for this meeting is because we are obligated to read the Marijuana Ordinance #2020-04 at least by Title only at least twice with no fewer than 13 days between the two readings.
AGENDA. MSP: Palmer/Myers -- to accept the agenda as presented.
MARIJUANA TAX ORDINANCE. Judge Myers read aloud Marijuana Tax Ordinance # 2020-04 by Title only.
PUBLIC COMMENT. None given
4:51 pm Adjourned
Respectfully Submitted,
Kim Puckett
Administrative Assistant
**** Please note the court minutes are a summary of the court proceedings. An audio recording of each court session is available, after approval of the minutes, by contacting Kim Puckett at 541-575- 0059 or puckettk@grantcounty-or.gov ***
