Grant County Court minutes from special meeting Jan. 3, 2019:
Pursuant to notice made to the radio station, county website, and e-mail distribution list, a special meeting of the County Court was held at the County Courthouse in Canyon City, OR.
3:00 pm -- Call to Order. Present were Judge Scott W. Myers, Commissioners Jim Hamsher and Sam Palmer, Sheriff Glenn Palmer, Human Resources Laurie Wright, and Reporter Rudy Diaz. A Pledge of Allegiance was given to the United States Flag. Judge Myers explained this was not an emergency meeting, but a special meeting.
Frances Preston entered 3:02pm
Judge Myers recited the State Attorney General’s Sample Script to Announce the Start of Executive Session.
EXECUTIVE SESSION. 3:03pm Executive Session pursuant to ORS 192.660(2)(a) to consider the employment of a public officer, employee, staff member or individual agent. Judge Myers recited the State Attorney General’s Sample Script to Announce the Start of Executive Session. Present were Judge Myers, Commissioner Hamsher, Commissioner Palmer, Sheriff Palmer, Human Resources Manager Laurie Wright, Reporter Rudy Diaz. The court left executive session at 3:33 pm. The court returned to regular session at 3:35pm MSP: Myers/Palmer--based on discussions in executive session the court moved to direct Dominic Carollo to formulate a reply denying the grievance based on lack of specificity and the absence of relevant facts. Sheriff Palmer was asked to please make sure Katie Kammer and Kurt Chapman receive a copy of the letter.
3:37pm Adjourned
Respectfully Submitted,
Kim Puckett
Administrative Assistant
