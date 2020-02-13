Grant County Court special meeting minutes from Jan. 29, 2020:
Pursuant to notice made to the radio station, county website, and e-mail distribution list, a special meeting of the County Court was held at the County Courthouse in Canyon City, OR.
9:06 am -- Call to Order. Present were Judge Scott W. Myers, Commissioners Jim Hamsher and Sam Palmer, Sheriff Glenn Palmer, Human Resources Manager Laurie Wright, Administrative Assistant Kim Puckett, Reporter Steven Mitchell, Reporter Logan Bagett. A Pledge of Allegiance was given to the United States Flag.
Judge Myers recited the State Attorney General’s Sample Script to Announce the Start of Executive Session.
EXECUTIVE SESSION. 9:07 am Executive Session pursuant to ORS 192.660(2)(h) to consult with counsel concerning the legal rights and duties of a public body with regard to current litigation or litigation likely to be filed. Judge Myers recited the State Attorney General’s Sample Script to Announce the Start of Executive Session. Present were Judge Myers, Commissioner Hamsher, Commissioner Palmer, Sheriff Glenn Palmer, Human Resources Manager Laurie Wright, Administrative Assistant Kim Puckett, Attorney Dominic Carollo, Reporter Steven Mitchell, Reporter Logan Bagett. The court left executive session via telephone at 9:52am. The court returned to regular session at 9:53 am. MSP: Myers/Palmer--to instruct county council to create a letter to Tyler Smith’s attorney, on behalf of the court affirming Sheriff Palmers termination of Tyler Smith and the reasons therefore. After Judge Myers approval, and the opportunity for court members to review, the letter will be sent to Smith’s attorney.
9:55 - Adjourned
Respectfully Submitted,
Kim Puckett
Administrative Assistant
