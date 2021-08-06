Grant County Court special meeting minutes from July 21, 2021:
Pursuant to notice made to the newspaper of general circulation throughout Grant County, the radio station, county website, and e-mail distribution list, a special meeting of the County Court was held at the County Courthouse in Canyon City, OR.
2:00 pm -- Call to Order. Present were Judge Scott W. Myers, Commissioners Jim Hamsher and Sam Palmer, Human Resources Manager Laurie Cates, and Reporter Steven Mitchell.
A Pledge of Allegiance was given to the United States Flag.
Judge Myers recited the State Attorney General’s Sample Script to Announce the Start of Executive Session.
EXECUTIVE SESSION. 2:01pm Executive Session pursuant to ORS 192.660(2)(a) to consider the employment of a public officer, employee, staff member or individual agent. Judge Myers recited the State Attorney General’s Sample Script to Announce the Start of Executive Session. Present were Judge Myers, Commissioner Hamsher, Commissioner Palmer, Human Resources Manager Laurie Cates, and Reporter Steven Mitchell. The court left executive session at 2:05 pm MSP: Myers/Hamsher--to offer the Librarian Director Position to Christine Ostberg and to appoint Judge Myers the liaison to the Library until the twelve month probationary period is complete.
2:07pm MSP: Hamsher/Palmer--motion to adjourn.
Respectfully Submitted,
Kim Puckett
Administrative Assistant
