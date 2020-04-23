Grant County Court special meeting minutes from March 25, 2020:
Pursuant to notice made to the newspaper of general circulation throughout Grant County, the radio station, county website, and e-mail distribution list, a special meeting of the County Court was held at the County Courthouse in Canyon City, OR.
9:00 am -- Call to Order. Present were Judge Scott W. Myers, Commissioners Jim Hamsher and Sam Palmer, Treasure Julie Ellison, Human Resources Manager Laurie Wright, Reporter Steve Mitchell, Reporter Logan Bagett, Judy Kerr, Steve Fletcher, Dave Dobler. A Pledge of Allegiance was given to the United States Flag.
CLAIMS. The court had reviewed and approved claims and extension district warrants# 92, 93, 94.
AGENDA. MSP: Myers/ Palmer -- to accept the agenda as amended.
EMERGENCY MANAGEMENT: The court discussed with the Interim Incident Commander, Dave Dobler, about implementing a budget for Coronavirus. Dobler discussed the funding of the Emergency Operations Center. The initial request was for $250,120 to fund the Emergency Operations Center for 90 days. The court agreed to cut the timeline in half, and provide half the funding $125,060. Judge Myers stated that the situation can be reassessed in 45 days. Section Chief Steve Fletcher stated that a local informational website has been set up for residents. The website is: gc-or-covid-19.info. MSP: Myers/Hamsher --to approve the resolution# 20-04 at one half of the request in the amount of $125,060 and reassess the situation in 45 days.
3:55pm Adjourned
Respectfully Submitted,
Kim Puckett
Administrative Assistant
**** Please note the court minutes are a summary of the court proceedings. An audio recording of each court session is available, after approval of the minutes, by contacting Kim Puckett at 541-575-0059 or puckettk@grantcounty-or.gov **
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.