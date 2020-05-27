Grant County Court special meeting minutes from May 15, 2020:
Pursuant to notice made to the newspaper of general circulation throughout Grant County, the radio station, county website, and e-mail distribution list, a special meeting of the County Court was held at the County Courthouse in Canyon City, OR.
1:00 pm -- Call to Order. Present were Judge Scott W. Myers, Commissioners Jim Hamsher and Sam Palmer, Administrative Assistant Kim Puckett, Human Resources Manager Laurie Wright, County Treasurer Julie Ellison, County Clerk Brenda Percy, Title III Administrator Beth Simonsen, EOC Judy Kerr, Reporter Logan Bagett, Reporter Steven Mitchell. A Pledge of Allegiance was given to the United States Flag.
AGENDA. MSP: Myers/Palmer-- to accept the agenda as presented.
MINUTES. MSP: Hamsher/Palmer -- to approve the April 23rd minutes as presented.
COURTHOUSE OPERATIONS. The court discussed re-opening plan Phase 1. MSP: Hamsher /Palmer --to leave operations as is until the May 27th court meeting, for the court to have further clarification of our responsibility in Phase 1.
Allison Field entered 1:35pm
TITLE III ADMINISTRATOR. Beth Simonsen discussed with the court obligating 2019 funds and initiating 2020 funds. MSP: Palmer/Myer--to approve obligating 2019 funds. The proposed Title III for 2020 includes, Firewise Communities Program $5,ooo, Search & Rescue $50,000, Emergency Management $15,000, Community Wildlife Protection Plan $5,255.49. MSP: Hamsher/Palmer-- to start initiating funds and open the public comment period for 2020.
ECONOMIC DEVELOPMENT. Allison Field, Economic Development Director gave the Court an update on Economic Development and Oregon Rain activities during COVID-19 shutdown. She recommended Stephanie LeQuieu be rehired as a seasonal employee as Farmer’s Market Manager for the 2020 season. Her employment will start May 25th for a total of 15-20 hours a week at $15 an hour, just like last year. MSP: Palmer/Hamsher--to approve re-hiring Stephanie LeQuieu as Farmer’s Marker Manager for 2020. Field is requesting the court to approve a $10,000 contribution to Oregon RAIN for the 2020-2021 fiscal year out of Project Development. Oregon RAIN has proven to be integral to our business success and survival during this shutdown and prior to that. She is asking for approval to continue our partnership with Oregon RAIN with a contribution of $10,000. MSP: Hamsher/Palmer--to approve the $10,000 contribution to continue the partnership.
1:28pm Adjourned
Respectfully Submitted,
Kim Puckett
Administrative Assistant
**** Please note the court minutes are a summary of the court proceedings. An audio recording of each court session is available, after approval of the minutes, by contacting Kim Puckett at 541-575-0059 or puckettk@grantcounty-or.gov **
