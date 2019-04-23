(Meetings subject to change. Call for confirmation.)
ONGOING
Grant County Library is open 1-5 p.m. Monday, Wednesday, and Saturday; 10 a.m.-noon and 1-7 p.m. Tuesday; and 1-5 p.m. and 7-9 p.m. Thursday. 507 S. Canyon Blvd., John Day, 541-575-1992.
Canyon Mountain Center offers meditation sittings from 5:30 to 6:15 p.m. on Mondays, Saturday 6:30 a.m. and 7:10 a.m. 767 East Main St., John Day. Call ahead for schedule changes or further information and events. Jim and Sandy, 415-748-8697.
Burns-Hines VA Clinic – Services for Grant County veterans. Immunizations, minor surgical procedures, blood pressure and diabetes monitoring, group therapy for combat PTSD, sobriety and other issues. Lab draws on Wednesdays. Nursing staff and therapy Monday through Friday. 541-573-3339.
Grant County Genealogical Society Research Center – Open 1-4 p.m. Thursdays and Fridays; and 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Saturdays. Parsonage building behind Historic Advent Church, West Main Street in John Day. 541-932-4718 or 541-575-2757.
WEDNESDAY, APRIL 24
9 a.m. – Grant County Court, courthouse, Canyon City.
9 a.m-1 p.m. – Grant County Food Bank Surplus Food Distribution, 530 E. Main St., John Day. People are asked to bring empty boxes. Call 541-575-0299.
9 a.m.-3:30 p.m. – Veterans/families services, John Day Elks Lodge. Topics include PTSD services and individual needs.
11:30 a.m.-1 p.m. – TOPS (Take Off Pounds Sensibly), weigh-in, meeting. United Methodist Church library, 126 N.W. Canton St., John Day. 541-575-3812, 541-932-4592.
12 p.m. – Seniors Meal Program at the Prairie City Senior Center, 204 N. McHaley, Prairie City.
6 p.m. – Long Creek Volunteer Fire Department, City Hall.
6:30-8:30 p.m. – Family History Center, Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, 944 East Main, John Day. Access to most major genealogical websites free of charge. All are welcome. More information: 208-221-2252.
7 p.m. – Prairie City School Site Council, school library.
7 p.m. – John Day Volunteer Fire Department, fire station. 541-620-4037.
7:30 p.m. – Let Go Group of Alcoholics Anonymous, St. Elizabeth Catholic Parish Hall, John Day. 541-575-0114.
THURSDAY, APRIL 25
9 a.m.-12:30 p.m. – Family History Center, Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, 944 East Main, John Day. Access to most major genealogical websites free of charge. All are welcome. More information: 208-221-2252.
12 p.m. – Seniors Meal Program and bingo, John Day Senior Center, 142 N.E. Dayton St. 541-575-1825.
12 p.m. – Women’s Support, by Heart of Grant County, for domestic violence survivors. Free lunch. 541-575-4335.
5:00 p.m. – Blue Mountain Hospital Board, hospital conference room, John Day. 541-575-1311.
6 p.m. - Celebrate Recovery, Cornerstone Christian Fellowship, 139 N.E. Dayton St. 541-575-2180.
7 p.m. – John Day/Canyon City Park and Rec. Board, Belshaw office. 541-575-0110.
FRIDAY, APRIL 26
1-3 p.m. - Family History Center, Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, 944 East Main, John Day.
4 p.m. – Long Creek Historical Society, Long Creek City Hall, 541-421-3621.Access to most major genealogical websites free of charge. All are welcome. More information: 208-221-2252.
6:30 p.m. – Overcomers Outreach, Christ-centered, 12-step support group. Living Word Christian Center, in basement, 59357 Highway 26, Mt. Vernon. 541-932-4910.
7 p.m. – Whiskey Gulch Gang, Sels Brewery, Canyon City. 541-575-0329.
SATURDAY, APRIL 27
7 p.m. – Bingo, Monument Senior Center. Potluck dinner at halftime. 541-934-2700.
MONDAY, APRIL 29
12 p.m. – Seniors Meal Program, John Day Senior Center, 142 N.E. Dayton St. 541-575-1825.
5:30 p.m. – AL-ANON, Families First Building, 401 S Canyon Blvd, John Day. For more information contact: grantcountyalanon@gmail.com
6 p.m. – Mt. Vernon Volunteer Fire Department, 541-932-4688.
7 p.m. – John Day Valley Bass Club, Outpost Restaurant. All are welcome. William Gibbs, 541-575-2050.
7:30 p.m. – Outlaw Group of Alcoholics Anonymous, Presbyterian Church in Mt. Vernon. 541-932-4844.
TUESDAY, APRIL 30
10-11 a.m. – Story Hour and craft project, Grant County Library, for preschoolers 0-6 years old. 541-575-1992.
12 p.m. – Seniors Meal Program at the Monument Senior Center. 541-934-2700.
12 p.m. – Transient Room Tax Committee, Grant County Chamber of Commerce, 301 W. Main St., John Day.
12 p.m. – Grant County Genealogical Society, Outpost restaurant, John Day. 541-575-2757, 541-932-4718.
7:15 p.m. – Boy Scout Troop 898, John Day Elks Lodge, John Day. 541-575-2531.
WEDNESDAY, MAY 1
7 a.m. – Ministerial Association of Grant County, Outpost Restaurant, John Day.
9 a.m.-3:30 p.m. – Veterans/families services, John Day Elks Lodge. Topics include PTSD services and individual needs.
11:30 a.m.-1 p.m. – TOPS (Take Off Pounds Sensibly), weigh-in, meeting. United Methodist Church library, 126 N.W. Canton St., John Day. 541-575-3812, 541-932-4592.
12 p.m. – Seniors Meal Program at the Prairie City Senior Center, 204 N. McHaley, Prairie City.
12 p.m. - Hope4Paws: Grant County, board meeting, OTC Connections meeting room, Main Street, John Day. Public welcome. 541-575-0500.
4 p.m. – Humbolt Elementary School Site Council, school library. 541-575-0454.
6:30-8:30 p.m. – Family History Center, Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, 944 East Main, John Day. Access to most major genealogical websites free of charge. All are welcome. More information: 208-221-2252.
7 p.m. – John Day Volunteer Fire Department, fire station. 541-620-4037.
7:30 p.m. – Let Go Group of Alcoholics Anonymous, St. Elizabeth Catholic Parish Hall, John Day. 541-575-0114.
