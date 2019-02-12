(Meetings subject to change. Call for confirmation.)
ONGOING
Grant County Library is open 1-5 p.m. Monday, Wednesday, and Saturday; 10 a.m.-noon and 1-7 p.m. Tuesday; and 1-5 p.m. and 7-9 p.m. Thursday. 507 S. Canyon Blvd., John Day, 541-575-1992.
Canyon Mountain Center offers meditation sittings from 5:30 to 6:15 p.m. on Mondays, Saturday 6:30 a.m. and 7:10 a.m. 767 East Main St., John Day. Call ahead for schedule changes or further information and events. Jim and Sandy, 415-748-8697.
Burns-Hines VA Clinic – Services for Grant County veterans. Immunizations, minor surgical procedures, blood pressure and diabetes monitoring, group therapy for combat PTSD, sobriety and other issues. Lab draws on Wednesdays. Nursing staff and therapy Monday through Friday. 541-573-3339.
Grant County Genealogical Society Research Center – Open 1-4 p.m. Thursdays and Fridays; and 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Saturdays. Parsonage building behind Historic Advent Church, West Main Street in John Day. 541-932-4718 or 541-575-2757.
WEDNESDAY, FEB. 13
12 p.m. – Seniors Meal Program at the Prairie City Senior Center, 204 N. McHaley, Prairie City.
5:15 p.m. – Grant Union High School Grad Night Committee, GUHS library.
6 p.m. – Long Creek Volunteer Fire Department, City Hall.
6 p.m. – Prairie City, City Council/Planning Commission. City Hall.
6 p.m. – Monument City Council, Monument Senior Center. 541-934-2025.
6 p.m. – John Day Swim Team Board, Outpost Restaurant. Open to the public.
6:30-8:30 p.m. – Family History Center, Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, 944 East Main, John Day. Access to most major genealogical websites free of charge. All are welcome. More information: 208-221-2252.
7 p.m. – John Day Volunteer Fire Department, fire station. 541-620-4037.
7 p.m. – Dayville City Council, City Hall.
7 p.m. – Girl Scout Leaders, 60545 W. Highway 26, John Day. 541-575-1106.
7:30 p.m. – Let Go Group of Alcoholics Anonymous, St. Elizabeth Catholic Parish Hall, John Day. 541-575-0114.
THURSDAY, FEB. 14
9 a.m.-12:30 p.m. – Family History Center, Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, 944 East Main, John Day. Access to most major genealogical websites free of charge. All are welcome. More information: 208-221-2252.
11:30 a.m.-1 p.m. – Grant County Family Violence Council, Adult and Family Services small conference room, 725 W. Main St., John Day. 541-575-4335.
12 p.m. – Grant County Transportation District Board, bus barn in John Day, 229 NE Dayton. Public invited. 541-575-2370.
12 p.m. – Seniors Meal Program and bingo, John Day Senior Center, 142 N.E. Dayton St. 541-575-1825.
12 p.m. – Women’s Support, by Heart of Grant County, for domestic violence survivors. Free lunch. 541-575-4335.
5:30 p.m. – Grant County Library Advisory Board, library, 507 S. Canyon Blvd., John Day. 541-575-1992.
5:30 p.m. – Juniper Arts Council, Community Hall John Day Fire Hall. 541-932-4892.
6 p.m. – Long Creek City Council, Community Hall. 541-421-3601.
6 p.m. - Celebrate Recovery, Cornerstone Christian Fellowship, 139 N.E. Dayton St. 541-575-2180.
6:30 p.m. – Grant County Stockgrowers, Keerins Hall.
7 p.m. – Monument School Board, high school. 541-934-2646.
7 p.m. – John Birch Society, Grant County Chapter, Mt. Vernon. 541-932-4547.
FRIDAY, FEB. 15
12 p.m. – Humbolt Elementary School PTA, school cafeteria. 541-932-4998. Facebook page https://www.facebook.com/groups/humboltpta
1-3 p.m. - Family History Center, Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, 944 East Main, John Day. Access to most major genealogical websites free of charge. All are welcome. More information: 208-221-2252.
3-4 p.m. – United Methodist Church, weekly distribution of boxes of food, 126 N.W. Canton Street, John Day. 541-575-1326.
7 p.m. – Whiskey Gulch Gang, Sels Brewery, Canyon City. 541-575-0329.
7 p.m. – Overcomers Outreach, Christ-centered, 12-step support group. Living Word Christian Center, House on the Lawn, 59357 Highway 26, Mt. Vernon. 541-932-4910.
SATURDAY, FEB. 16
12 p.m. – Oregon NORML-Eastside Chapter, Long Creek. Community Hall. 541-620-0768.
4 p.m. – Bingo and potluck, Mt. Vernon Community Hall, corner of Ingle and Cottonwood streets.
7 p.m. - Narcotics Anonymous, Cornerstone Christian Fellowship, 139 NE Dayton in John Day. Use the side door. 541-620-8074.
MONDAY, FEB. 18
10 a.m. – Grant County Senior Site Council, John Day Senior Center, 142 N.E. Dayton St., John Day. 541-575-2949.
12 p.m. – Seniors Meal Program, John Day Senior Center, 142 N.E. Dayton St. 541-575-1825.
5:30 p.m. – AL-ANON, Families First Building, 401 S Canyon Blvd, John Day. For more information contact: grantcountyalanon@gmail.com
6 p.m. – Mt. Vernon Volunteer Fire Department, 541-932-4688.
6 p.m. – Grant County Farm Bureau, Outpost Restaurant.
7 p.m. – Dayville Volunteer Fire Department, fire hall. 541-987-2188.
7:30 p.m. – Outlaw Group of Alcoholics Anonymous, Presbyterian Church in Mt. Vernon. 541-932-4844.
TUESDAY, FEB. 19
10-11 a.m. – Story Hour and craft project, Grant County Library, for preschoolers 0-6 years old. 541-575-1992.
12 p.m. – Seniors Meal Program at the Monument Senior Center. 541-934-2700.
5-7 p.m. – Food Bank and ‘Soup’s On’ Community Meal, Teen Center, Front Street, Prairie City. 541-820-3696.
5:30 p.m. – Canyon City City Council, City Hall. 541-575-0509.
6 p.m. – Watershed Council, 691 Hwy. 395 N., Long Creek, across from the post office. 541-421-3018.
6:30 p.m. – Grant County Bird Club, with potluck. 541-542-2006.
6:30 p.m. – Long Creek School Board, school library. 541-421-3896.
7 p.m. – Prairie City Rural Fire Board, City Hall. 541-820-3605.
7 p.m. – Venturing Club, Boy Scouts of America, Church of the Nazarene, John Day. 541-575-2765.
7 p.m. – Granite City Council, Granite City Hall.
7:15 p.m. – Boy Scout Troop 898, John Day Elks Lodge, John Day. 541-575-2531.
WEDNESDAY, FEB. 20
9 a.m.-3:30 p.m. – Veterans/families services, John Day Elks Lodge. Topics include PTSD services and individual needs.
11:30 a.m.-1 p.m. – TOPS (Take Off Pounds Sensibly), weigh-in, meeting. United Methodist Church library, 126 N.W. Canton St., John Day. 541-575-3812, 541-932-4592.
12 p.m. - 1:30 p.m. - Grant County Local Advisory Council on Healthcare, meet at the John Day Firehall. 541-298-2101. simmiewaddel1219@outlook.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.