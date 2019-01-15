(Meetings subject to change. Call for confirmation.)
ONGOING
Grant County Library is open 1-5 p.m. Monday, Wednesday, and Saturday; 10 a.m.-noon and 1-7 p.m. Tuesday; and 1-5 p.m. and 7-9 p.m. Thursday. 507 S. Canyon Blvd., John Day, 541-575-1992.
Canyon Mountain Center offers meditation sittings from 5:30 to 6:15 p.m. on Mondays, Saturday 6:30 a.m. and 7:10 a.m. 767 East Main St., John Day. Call ahead for schedule changes or further information and events. Jim and Sandy, 415-748-8697.
Burns-Hines VA Clinic – Services for Grant County veterans. Immunizations, minor surgical procedures, blood pressure and diabetes monitoring, group therapy for combat PTSD, sobriety and other issues. Lab draws on Wednesdays. Nursing staff and therapy Monday through Friday. 541-573-3339.
Grant County Genealogical Society Research Center – Open 1-4 p.m. Thursdays and Fridays; and 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Saturdays. Parsonage building behind Historic Advent Church, West Main Street in John Day. 541-932-4718 or 541-575-2757.
WEDNESDAY, JAN. 16
12 p.m. – Seniors Meal Program at the Prairie City Senior Center, 204 N. McHaley, Prairie City.
1 p.m. – Grant Cooperative Weed Management Area, Grant Soil and Water Conservation Office. 541-575-1554.
3:30 p.m. – Humbolt Elementary School Site Council, school library. 541-575-0454.
4 p.m. – Grant County Safe Communities Coalition, Cornerstone Christian Fellowship, John Day. 541-575-1799, ext. 29.
5:30 p.m. – Grant County Law Enforcement Review Council, Grant County Courthouse Conference Room.
6 p.m. – Prairie City Community Association, held in the PCCA office in the former Methodist Church, 211 W. Sixth St., Prairie City.
6:30 p.m. – Prairie City School District 4 Board, school library.
6:30-8:30 p.m. – Family History Center, Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, 944 East Main, John Day. Access to most major genealogical websites free of charge. All are welcome. More information: 208-221-2252.
7 p.m. – John Day Volunteer Fire Department, fire station. 541-620-4037.
7 p.m. – VFW 3597, 240 S. Canyon Blvd., John Day. 541-932-4113.
7 p.m. – Grant School District 3 School Board, District 3 office, 401 N. Canyon City Blvd., Canyon City.
7:30 p.m. – Let Go Group of Alcoholics Anonymous, St. Elizabeth Catholic Parish Hall, John Day. 541-575-0114.
THURSDAY, JAN. 17
9 a.m.-12:30 p.m. – Family History Center, Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, 944 East Main, John Day. Access to most major genealogical websites free of charge. All are welcome. More information: 208-221-2252.
11 a.m. – Chamber of Commerce business meeting, 301 W. Main St., John Day. Additional meeting follows at noon at the Outpost Restaurant, John Day. 541-575-0547.
12 p.m. – Seniors Meal Program and bingo, John Day Senior Center, 142 N.E. Dayton St. 541-575-1825.
12 p.m. – Women’s Support, by Heart of Grant County, for domestic violence survivors. Free lunch. 541-575-4335.
1:30 p.m. – Blue Mountain Hospital Caregivers’ Support Group, first-floor classroom at Blue Mountain Hospital, John Day. 541-575-0728, ext. 248, or 541-820-3341.
4-7 p.m. – Blue Mountain Forest Partners, Conference Room at Grant County Regional Airport, John Day. Public is invited to attend. 541-620-2546.
5:30 p.m. – Friends of Kam Wah Chung & Company, Kam Wah Chung Interpretive Center, N.W. Canton St., John Day. 541-575-2800.
6 p.m. – “The Girlfriends” Women’s 12-step Recovery, Families First office, John Day. 541-620-0596.
6 p.m. - Celebrate Recovery, Cornerstone Christian Fellowship, 139 N.E. Dayton St. 541-575-2180.
7 p.m. – Prairie City Volunteer Fire Department, Fire Hall. 541-820-3605.
FRIDAY, JAN. 18
12 p.m. – Humbolt Elementary School PTA, school cafeteria. 541-932-4998. Facebook page https://www.facebook.com/groups/humboltpta
1-3 p.m. - Family History Center, Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, 944 East Main, John Day. Access to most major genealogical websites free of charge. All are welcome. More information: 208-221-2252.
3-4 p.m. – United Methodist Church, weekly distribution of boxes of food, 126 N.W. Canton Street, John Day. 541-575-1326.
7 p.m. – Whiskey Gulch Gang, Sels Brewery, Canyon City. 541-575-0329.
7 p.m. – Overcomers Outreach, Christ-centered, 12-step support group. Living Word Christian Center, House on the Lawn, 59357 Highway 26, Mt. Vernon. 541-932-4910.
SATURDAY JAN. 19
12 p.m. – Oregon NORML-Eastside Chapter, Long Creek. Community Hall. 541-620-0768.
4 p.m. – Bingo and potluck, Mt. Vernon Community Hall, corner of Ingle and Cottonwood streets.
7 p.m. - Narcotics Anonymous, Cornerstone Christian Fellowship, 139 NE Dayton in John Day. Use the side door. 541-620-8074.
MONDAY, JAN. 21
10 a.m. – Grant County Senior Site Council, John Day Senior Center, 142 N.E. Dayton St., John Day. 541-575-2949.
12 p.m. – Seniors Meal Program, John Day Senior Center, 142 N.E. Dayton St. 541-575-1825.
5:30 p.m. – AL-ANON, Families First Building, 401 S Canyon Blvd, John Day. For more information contact: grantcountyalanon@gmail.com
6 p.m. – Mt. Vernon Volunteer Fire Department, 541-932-4688.
6 p.m. – Grant County Farm Bureau, Outpost Restaurant.
7 p.m. – Dayville Volunteer Fire Department, fire hall. 541-987-2188.
7:30 p.m. – Outlaw Group of Alcoholics Anonymous, Presbyterian Church in Mt. Vernon. 541-932-4844.
TUESDAY, JAN. 22
10-11 a.m. – Story Hour and craft project, Grant County Library, for preschoolers 0-6 years old. 541-575-1992.
12 p.m. – Seniors Meal Program at the Monument Senior Center. 541-934-2700.
5:15 p.m. – Grant Education District ESD Board, 835 S. Canyon Blvd., John Day. 541-575-1349.
7 p.m. – John Day City Council, John Day Fire Station. 541-575-0028.
7:15 p.m. – Boy Scout Troop 898, John Day Elks Lodge, John Day. 541-575-2531.
WEDNESDAY, JAN. 23
9 a.m. – Grant County Court, courthouse, Canyon City.
9 a.m-1 p.m. – Grant County Food Bank Surplus Food Distribution, 530 E. Main St., John Day. People are asked to bring empty boxes. Call 541-575-0299.
9 a.m.-3:30 p.m. – Veterans/families services, John Day Elks Lodge. Topics include PTSD services and individual needs.
11:30 a.m.-1 p.m. – TOPS (Take Off Pounds Sensibly), weigh-in, meeting. United Methodist Church library, 126 N.W. Canton St., John Day. 541-575-3812, 541-932-4592.
