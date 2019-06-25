(Meetings subject to change. Call for confirmation.)
ONGOING
Grant County Library is open 1-5 p.m. Monday, Wednesday, and Saturday; 10 a.m.-noon
and 1-7 p.m. Tuesday; and 1-5 p.m. and 7-9 p.m. Thursday. 507 S. Canyon Blvd., John Day, 541-575-1992.
Canyon Mountain Center offers meditation sittings from 5:30 to 6:15 p.m. on Mondays, Saturday 6:30 a.m. and 7:10 a.m. 767 East Main St., John Day. Call ahead for schedule changes or further information and events. Jim and Sandy, 415-748-8697.
Burns-Hines VA Clinic – Services for Grant County veterans. Immunizations, minor surgical procedures, blood pressure and diabetes monitoring, group therapy for combat PTSD, sobriety and other issues. Lab draws on Wednesdays. Nursing staff and therapy Monday through Friday. 541-573-3339.
Grant County Genealogical Society Research Center – Open 1-4 p.m. Thursdays and Fridays; and 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Saturdays. Parsonage building behind Historic Advent Church, West Main Street in John Day. 541-932-4718 or 541-575-2757.
WEDNESDAY, JUNE 26
9 a.m. – Grant County Court, courthouse, Canyon City.
9 a.m-1 p.m. – Grant County Food Bank Surplus Food Distribution, 530 E. Main St., John Day. People are asked to bring empty boxes. Call 541-575-0299.
9 a.m.-3:30 p.m. – Veterans/families services, John Day Elks Lodge. Topics include PTSD services and individual needs.
11:30 a.m.-1 p.m. – TOPS (Take Off Pounds Sensibly), weigh-in, meeting. United Methodist Church library, 126 N.W. Canton St., John Day. 541-932-4592.
12 p.m. – Seniors Meal Program at the Prairie City Senior Center, 204 N. McHaley, Prairie City.
5:30 p.m. – Swim Team Board, at Gleason Pool.
6 p.m. – Long Creek Volunteer Fire Department, City Hall.
6:30-8:30 p.m. – Family History Center, Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, 944 East Main, John Day. Access to most major genealogical websites free of charge. All are welcome. More information: 208-221-2252.
7:30 p.m. – Let Go Group of Alcoholics Anonymous, St. Elizabeth Catholic Parish Hall, John Day.
THURSDAY, JUNE 27
9 a.m.-12:30 p.m. – Family History Center, Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, 944 East Main, John Day. Access to most major genealogical websites free of charge. All are welcome. More information: 208-221-2252.
12 p.m. – Seniors Meal Program and bingo, John Day Senior Center, 142 N.E. Dayton St. 541-575-1825.
12 p.m. – Women’s Support, by Heart of Grant County, for domestic violence survivors. Free lunch. 541-575-4335.
2-4 p.m. – Feed the Family, Families First 401 S Canyon Blvd., John Day. Prepare and cook meals for your whole family, budget-friendly ingredients, receive recipes, gifts and tutorials. Call to register, 541-575-1006.
5 p.m. – Blue Mountain Hospital Board meeting, in hospital conference room. Call 541-575-1311.
6 p.m. - Celebrate Recovery, Cornerstone Christian Fellowship, 139 N.E. Dayton St. 541-575-2180.
6 p.m. – Prairie City Volunteer Fire Department, Auxiliary, Fire Hall. 541-820-3605.
7 p.m. – John Day/Canyon City Park and Rec. Board, Belshaw office. 541-575-0110.
FRIDAY, JUNE 28
6:30 p.m. – Overcomers Outreach, Christ-centered, 12-step support group. Living Word Christian Center, in basement, 59357 Highway 26, Mt. Vernon. 541-932-4910.
7 p.m. – Whiskey Gulch Gang, Sels Brewery, Canyon City. 541-575-0329.
SATURDAY, JUNE 29
8:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m. – John Day Farmers Market, SW Brent St., John Day. Produce, baked goods, crafts, kids activities, entertainment and information booths. Visit johndayfarmersmarket.com to see who the vendor of the week is. Contact Stephanie LeQuieu at 541-965-1598 or email manager.jdfm@gmail.com.
SUNDAY, JUNE 30
5:30 p.m.-7:30 p.m. – Fun Jam, musicians and listeners welcome for bluegrass, gospel and traditional country western music. Valley View Assisted Living. 541-575-1927.
MONDAY, JULY 1
10 a.m.-4 p.m. – Grant County Piecemakers Quilt Guild, Shiny Thimble, Mt. Vernon. Sewing from 10 a.m.-4 pm. Business meeting at 11 a.m. Lunch at noon. Call 541-932-4111.
12 p.m. – Seniors Meal Program, John Day Senior Center, 142 N.E. Dayton St. 541-575-1825.
5 p.m. – Monument Soil and Water Conservation District, Monument Senior Center. 541-934-2244, 541-934-2141.
6 p.m. – Mt. Vernon Volunteer Fire Department, 541-932-4688.
7 p.m. – Dayville Volunteer Fire Department, fire hall. 541-987-2188.
TUESDAY, JULY 2
9 a.m. – Grant County Food Bank board of directors, 530 E. Main St., John Day. 541-575-0299.
10-11 a.m. – Story Hour and craft project, Grant County Library, for preschoolers 0-6 years old. 541-575-1992.
12 p.m. – Seniors Meal Program at the Monument Senior Center, Tai Chi to follow. 541-934-2700.
2:30 p.m. - Seneca PTA, 7th and 8th grade classroom, 541-542-2542.
6 p.m. – Grant County Sheriff’s Search and Rescue, Oregon Department of Forestry building. Call 541-575-1131.
7 p.m. – Venturing Club, Boy Scouts of America, Church of the Nazarene, John Day. 541-575-2765.
7:15 p.m. – Boy Scout Troop 898, John Day Elks Lodge, John Day.
WEDNESDAY, JULY 3
7 a.m. – Ministerial Association of Grant County, Outpost Restaurant, John Day.
9 a.m.-3:30 p.m. – Veterans/families services, John Day Elks Lodge. Topics include PTSD services and individual needs.
11:30 a.m.-1 p.m. – TOPS (Take Off Pounds Sensibly), weigh-in, meeting. United Methodist Church library, 126 N.W. Canton St., John Day. 541-932-4592.
12 p.m. - Hope4Paws: Grant County, board meeting, OTC Connections meeting room, Main Street, John Day. Public welcome. 541-575-0500.
12 p.m. – Seniors Meal Program at the Prairie City Senior Center, 204 N. McHaley, Prairie City.
5:30 p.m. – Swim Team Board, at Gleason Pool.
6 p.m. – Long Creek Volunteer Fire Department, City Hall.
6:30-8:30 p.m. – Family History Center, Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, 944 East Main, John Day. Access to most major genealogical websites free of charge. All are welcome. More information: 208-221-2252.
7:30 p.m. – Let Go Group of Alcoholics Anonymous, St. Elizabeth Catholic Parish Hall, John Day.
