Grant County Library is open 1-5 p.m. Monday, Wednesday, and Saturday; 10 a.m.-noon
and 1-7 p.m. Tuesday; and 1-5 p.m. and 7-9 p.m. Thursday. 507 S. Canyon Blvd., John Day, 541-575-1992.
Canyon Mountain Center offers meditation sittings from 5:30 to 6:15 p.m. on Mondays, Saturday 6:30 a.m. and 7:10 a.m. 767 East Main St., John Day. Call ahead for schedule changes or further information and events. Jim and Sandy, 415-748-8697.
Burns-Hines VA Clinic – Services for Grant County veterans. Immunizations, minor surgical procedures, blood pressure and diabetes monitoring, group therapy for combat PTSD, sobriety and other issues. Lab draws on Wednesdays. Nursing staff and therapy Monday through Friday. 541-573-3339.
Grant County Genealogical Society Research Center – Open 1-4 p.m. Thursdays and Fridays; and 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Saturdays. Parsonage building behind Historic Advent Church, West Main Street in John Day. 541-932-4718 or 541-575-2757.
WEDNESDAY, JUNE 19
9 a.m.-3:30 p.m. – Veterans/families services, John Day Elks Lodge. Topics include PTSD services and individual needs.
11:30 a.m.-1 p.m. – TOPS (Take Off Pounds Sensibly), weigh-in, meeting. United Methodist Church library, 126 N.W. Canton St., John Day. 541-932-4592.
12 p.m. – Seniors Meal Program at the Prairie City Senior Center, 204 N. McHaley, Prairie City.
12 p.m. - 1:30 p.m. - Grant County Local Advisory Council, on Healthcare, meet at the John Day Firehall. 541-298-2101. simmiewaddel1219@outlook.com
5:30 p.m. – Swim Team Board, at Gleason Pool.
6 p.m. – Long Creek Volunteer Fire Department, City Hall.
6:30-8:30 p.m. – Family History Center, Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, 944 East Main, John Day. Access to most major genealogical websites free of charge. All are welcome. More information: 208-221-2252.
7:30 p.m. – Let Go Group of Alcoholics Anonymous, St. Elizabeth Catholic Parish Hall, John Day.
THURSDAY, JUNE 20
9 a.m.-12:30 p.m. – Family History Center, Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, 944 East Main, John Day. Access to most major genealogical websites free of charge. All are welcome. More information: 208-221-2252.
10 a.m.-1 p.m. – Monument Food Pantry, food distribution, trailer west of the Senior Center. 541-934-2058.
10:30 a.m. – Chamber of Commerce business meeting, 301 W. Main St., John Day. Additional meeting follows at noon at the Outpost Restaurant, John Day. 541-575-0547.
11 a.m. – Grant County Library Advisory Board, library, 507 S. Canyon Blvd., John Day. 541-575-1992.
12 p.m. – Seniors Meal Program and bingo, John Day Senior Center, 142 N.E. Dayton St. 541-575-1825.
12 p.m. – Women’s Support, by Heart of Grant County, for domestic violence survivors. Free lunch. 541-575-4335.
4-7 p.m. – Blue Mountain Forest Partners, Conference Room at Grant County Regional Airport, John Day. Public is invited to attend. 541-620-2546.
6 p.m. - Celebrate Recovery, Cornerstone Christian Fellowship, 139 N.E. Dayton St. 541-575-2180.
6 p.m. – Prairie City Volunteer Fire Department, Auxiliary, Fire Hall. 541-820-3605.
6:30 p.m. – Monument School Board, high school. 541-934-2646.
FRIDAY, JUNE 21
3-4 p.m. – United Methodist Church, weekly distribution of boxes of food, 126 N.W. Canton Street, John Day. 541-575-1326.
6:30 p.m. – Overcomers Outreach, Christ-centered, 12-step support group. Living Word Christian Center, in basement, 59357 Highway 26, Mt. Vernon. 541-932-4910.
7 p.m. – Whiskey Gulch Gang, Sels Brewery, Canyon City. 541-575-0329.
SATURDAY, JUNE 22
8:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m. – John Day Farmers Market, SW Brent St., John Day. Produce, baked goods, crafts, kids activities, entertainment and information booths. Contact Stephanie LeQuieu at 541-965-1598 or email manager.jdfm@gmail.com.
SUNDAY, JUNE 23
5:30 p.m.-7:30 p.m. – Fun Jam, musicians and listeners welcome for bluegrass, gospel and traditional country western music. Valley View Assisted Living. 541-575-1927.
MONDAY, JUNE 24
12 p.m. – Seniors Meal Program, John Day Senior Center, 142 N.E. Dayton St. 541-575-1825.
6 p.m. – Mt. Vernon Volunteer Fire Department, 541-932-4688.
7 p.m. – John Day Valley Bass Club, Outpost Restaurant. All are welcome. William Gibbs, 541-575-2050.
TUESDAY, JUNE 25
10-11 a.m. – Story Hour and craft project, Grant County Library, for preschoolers 0-6 years old. 541-575-1992.
12 p.m. – Seniors Meal Program at the Monument Senior Center, Tai Chi to follow. 541-934-2700.
12 p.m. – Transient Room Tax Committee, Grant County Chamber of Commerce, 301 W. Main St., John Day. 541-575-0547.
12 p.m. – Grant County Genealogical Society, Outpost restaurant, John Day. 541-575-0197, 541-932-4718.
4:30 p.m. – Long Creek School Board, school library. 541-421-3896.
7 p.m. – John Day City Council, John Day Fire Station. 541-575-0028.
7 p.m. - Prairie City Rural Fire Board, City Hall. 541-820-4624.
7:15 p.m. – Boy Scout Troop 898, John Day Elks Lodge, John Day.
WEDNESDAY, JUNE 26
9 a.m. – Grant County Court, courthouse, Canyon City.
9 a.m-1 p.m. – Grant County Food Bank Surplus Food Distribution, 530 E. Main St., John Day. People are asked to bring empty boxes. Call 541-575-0299.
9 a.m.-3:30 p.m. – Veterans/families services, John Day Elks Lodge. Topics include PTSD services and individual needs.
11:30 a.m.-1 p.m. – TOPS (Take Off Pounds Sensibly), weigh-in, meeting. United Methodist Church library, 126 N.W. Canton St., John Day. 541-932-4592.
12 p.m. – Seniors Meal Program at the Prairie City Senior Center, 204 N. McHaley, Prairie City.
5:30 p.m. – Swim Team Board, at Gleason Pool.
6 p.m. – Long Creek Volunteer Fire Department, City Hall.
6:30-8:30 p.m. – Family History Center, Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, 944 East Main, John Day. Access to most major genealogical websites free of charge. All are welcome. More information: 208-221-2252.
7:30 p.m. – Let Go Group of Alcoholics Anonymous, St. Elizabeth Catholic Parish Hall, John Day.
