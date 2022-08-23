pool bond front view

CANYON CITY — A petition to recall John Day/Canyon City Parks and Recreation District Director Lisa Weigum has been filed with the Grant County Clerk’s Office.

The petition was filed by Charlene Morris and alleges instances of public meetings law violations, public records law violations, a false election publication and budget law violations.

