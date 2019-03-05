(Meetings subject to change. Call for confirmation.)
ONGOING
Grant County Library is open 1-5 p.m. Monday, Wednesday, and Saturday; 10 a.m.-noon and 1-7 p.m. Tuesday; and 1-5 p.m. and 7-9 p.m. Thursday. 507 S. Canyon Blvd., John Day, 541-575-1992.
Canyon Mountain Center offers meditation sittings from 5:30 to 6:15 p.m. on Mondays, Saturday 6:30 a.m. and 7:10 a.m. 767 East Main St., John Day. Call ahead for schedule changes or further information and events. Jim and Sandy, 415-748-8697.
Burns-Hines VA Clinic – Services for Grant County veterans. Immunizations, minor surgical procedures, blood pressure and diabetes monitoring, group therapy for combat PTSD, sobriety and other issues. Lab draws on Wednesdays. Nursing staff and therapy Monday through Friday. 541-573-3339.
Grant County Genealogical Society Research Center – Open 1-4 p.m. Thursdays and Fridays; and 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Saturdays. Parsonage building behind Historic Advent Church, West Main Street in John Day. 541-932-4718 or 541-575-2757.
WEDNESDAY, MARCH 6
7 a.m. – Ministerial Association of Grant County, Outpost Restaurant, John Day.
9 a.m.-3:30 p.m. – Veterans/families services, John Day Elks Lodge. Topics include PTSD services and individual needs.
11:30 a.m.-1 p.m. – TOPS (Take Off Pounds Sensibly), weigh-in, meeting. United Methodist Church library, 126 N.W. Canton St., John Day. 541-575-3812, 541-932-4592.
12 p.m. – Seniors Meal Program at the Prairie City Senior Center, 204 N. McHaley, Prairie City.
12 p.m. - Hope4Paws: Grant County, board meeting, OTC Connections meeting room, Main Street, John Day. Public welcome. 541-575-0500.
4 p.m. – Humbolt Elementary School Site Council, school library. 541-575-0454.
6:30-8:30 p.m. – Family History Center, Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, 944 East Main, John Day. Access to most major genealogical websites free of charge. All are welcome. More information: 208-221-2252.
7 p.m. – John Day Volunteer Fire Department, fire station. 541-620-4037.
7:30 p.m. – Let Go Group of Alcoholics Anonymous, St. Elizabeth Catholic Parish Hall, John Day. 541-575-0114
THURSDAY, MARCH 7
9 a.m.-12:30 p.m. – Family History Center, Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, 944 East Main, John Day. Access to most major genealogical websites free of charge. All are welcome. More information: 208-221-2252.
12 p.m. – Seniors Meal Program and bingo, John Day Senior Center, 142 N.E. Dayton St. 541-575-1825.
12 p.m. – Women’s Support, by Heart of Grant County, for domestic violence survivors. Free lunch. 541-575-4335.
4 p.m. – Grant Soil and Water Conservation, USDA service center conference room, 721 S. Canyon Blvd., John Day. 541-575-0135, ext. 105.
6 p.m. - Celebrate Recovery, Cornerstone Christian Fellowship, 139 N.E. Dayton St. 541-575-2180.
6:30 p.m. – Seneca Parent-Teacher Association, 7th and 8th grade classroom. 541-620-0979 or 541-575-2488.
6:30 p.m. – Red Cross, Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. Potluck at 6 p.m. 541-575-1248.
7 p.m. – Prairie City Volunteer Fire Department, Auxiliary, Fire Hall. 541-820-3605.
FRIDAY, MARCH 8
1-3 p.m. - Family History Center, Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, 944 East Main, John Day. Access to most major genealogical websites free of charge. All are welcome. More information: 208-221-2252.
3-4 p.m. – United Methodist Church, weekly distribution of boxes of food, 126 N.W. Canton Street, John Day. 541-575-1326.
6:30 p.m. – Mt. Vernon Grange, potluck at the grange hall. Meeting follows at 7:30. 541-575-1007.
7 p.m. – Whiskey Gulch Gang, Sels Brewery, Canyon City. 541-575-0329.
7 p.m. – Overcomers Outreach, Christ-centered, 12-step support group. Living Word Christian Center, House on the Lawn, 59357 Highway 26, Mt. Vernon. 541-932-4910.
SATURDAY, MARCH 9
10 a.m. – Sewing Circle and Potluck, Quilts and Beyond, Prairie City. 541-820-4777.
10 a.m.-4 p.m. – Loose Threads donation quilting group, Shiny Thimble, Mt. Vernon. 541-792-0670.
7 p.m. - Narcotics Anonymous, Cornerstone Christian Fellowship, 139 NE Dayton in John Day. Use the side door. 541-620-8074.
MONDAY, MARCH 11
12 p.m. – Seniors Meal Program, John Day Senior Center, 142 N.E. Dayton St. 541-575-1825.
1-3 p.m. – South Fork John Day Watershed Council, Izee Schoolhouse. 541-792-0435.
5 p.m. – Mid-county Cemetery Maintenance District, conference room, Grant County Courthouse. 541-575-1918.
5:30 p.m. – AL-ANON, Families First Building, 401 S Canyon Blvd, John Day. For more information contact: grantcountyalanon@gmail.com
6 p.m. – Mt. Vernon Volunteer Fire Department, 541-932-4688.
6 p.m. – Grant County Fair Board, fairgrounds pavilion. 541-575-1900.
6 p.m. – Grant County Kruzers, meeting at 7 p.m. Call for location, 541-820-3745 or 541-542-2525.
6:30 p.m. – Grant County Regional Airport Commission, at the airport. The public is welcome. 541-575-1151.
7:30 p.m. – Outlaw Group of Alcoholics Anonymous, Presbyterian Church in Mt. Vernon. 541-932-4844.
TUESDAY, MARCH 12
8 a.m. – Talents and Treasures, public works building, Prairie City. 541-820-3325 or 541-820-3675.
10 a.m. – Hospital Auxiliary, hospital conference room. 541-575-2545.
10-11 a.m. – Story Hour and craft project, Grant County Library, for preschoolers 0-6 years old. 541-575-1992.
10 a.m.-2 p.m. – Loose Threads donation quilting group, Quilts and Beyond, Prairie City. 541-792-0670.
12 p.m. – Seniors Meal Program at the Monument Senior Center. 541-934-2700.
1 p.m. – Long Creek Family-Community Education, Long Creek City Lodge Hall.
1:30 p.m. – Lifespan Respite Committee, 725 W. Main St., John Day. 541-575-1466.
6 p.m. – John Day Golf Club board, John Day Golf course, 541-575-0170.
6 p.m. – Seneca City Council, City Hall. 541-542-2161.
6 p.m. – Dayville School District 16 Board, school office. 541-987-2412.
6:15 p.m. – Canyon Creek Bowhunters, Canyon City Community Hall.
6:30 p.m. – Mt. Vernon City Council, City Hall. 541-932-4688.
7 p.m. – John Day City Council, John Day Fire Station, 316 S. Canyon Blvd. 541-575-0028.
7:15 p.m. – Boy Scout Troop 898, John Day Elks Lodge, John Day. 541-575-2531.
WEDNESDAY, MARCH 13
9 a.m. – Grant County Court, courthouse, Canyon City.
9 a.m. – Grant County Art Association, project at 9 a.m. Meeting at noon, bring a sack lunch. 541-575-0911.
9 a.m.-3:30 p.m. – Veterans/families services, John Day Elks Lodge. Topics include PTSD services and individual needs.
11:30 a.m.-1 p.m. – TOPS (Take Off Pounds Sensibly), weigh-in, meeting. United Methodist Church library, 126 N.W. Canton St., John Day. 541-575-3812, 541-932-4592.
12 p.m. – Seniors Meal Program at the Prairie City Senior Center, 204 N. McHaley, Prairie City.
5:15 p.m. – Grant Union High School Grad Night Committee, GUHS library.
6 p.m. – Long Creek Volunteer Fire Department, City Hall.
6 p.m. – Prairie City, City Council/Planning Commission. City Hall.
6 p.m. – Monument City Council, Monument Senior Center. 541-934-2025.
6 p.m. – John Day Swim Team Board, Outpost Restaurant. Open to the public.
6:30-8:30 p.m. – Family History Center, Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, 944 East Main, John Day. Access to most major genealogical websites free of charge. All are welcome. More information: 208-221-2252.
7 p.m. – John Day Volunteer Fire Department, fire station. 541-620-4037.
7 p.m. – Dayville City Council, City Hall.
7 p.m. – Girl Scout Leaders, 60545 W. Highway 26, John Day. 541-575-1106.
7:30 p.m. – Let Go Group of Alcoholics Anonymous, St. Elizabeth Catholic Parish Hall, John Day. 541-575-0114
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.