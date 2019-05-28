(Meetings subject to change. Call for confirmation.)
ONGOING
Grant County Library is open 1-5 p.m. Monday, Wednesday, and Saturday; 10 a.m.-noon
and 1-7 p.m. Tuesday; and 1-5 p.m. and 7-9 p.m. Thursday. 507 S. Canyon Blvd., John Day, 541-575-1992.
Canyon Mountain Center offers meditation sittings from 5:30 to 6:15 p.m. on Mondays, Saturday 6:30 a.m. and 7:10 a.m. 767 East Main St., John Day. Call ahead for schedule changes or further information and events. Jim and Sandy, 415-748-8697.
Burns-Hines VA Clinic – Services for Grant County veterans. Immunizations, minor surgical procedures, blood pressure and diabetes monitoring, group therapy for combat PTSD, sobriety and other issues. Lab draws on Wednesdays. Nursing staff and therapy Monday through Friday. 541-573-3339.
Grant County Genealogical Society Research Center – Open 1-4 p.m. Thursdays and Fridays; and 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Saturdays. Parsonage building behind Historic Advent Church, West Main Street in John Day. 541-932-4718 or 541-575-2757.
WEDNESDAY, MAY 29
9 a.m.-3:30 p.m. – Veterans/families services, John Day Elks Lodge. Topics include PTSD services and individual needs.
11:30 a.m.-1 p.m. – TOPS (Take Off Pounds Sensibly), weigh-in, meeting. United Methodist Church library, 126 N.W. Canton St., John Day. 541-575-3812, 541-932-4592.
12 p.m. – Seniors Meal Program at the Prairie City Senior Center, 204 N. McHaley, Prairie City.
6 p.m. – Long Creek Volunteer Fire Department, City Hall.
6:30-8:30 p.m. – Family History Center, Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, 944 East Main, John Day. Access to most major genealogical websites free of charge. All are welcome. More information: 208-221-2252.
7 p.m. – John Day Volunteer Fire Department, fire station. 541-620-4037.
7:30 p.m. – Let Go Group of Alcoholics Anonymous, St. Elizabeth Catholic Parish Hall, John Day.
THURSDAY, MAY 30
9 a.m.-12:30 p.m. – Family History Center, Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, 944 East Main, John Day. Access to most major genealogical websites free of charge. All are welcome. More information: 208-221-2252.
12 p.m. – Seniors Meal Program and bingo, John Day Senior Center, 142 N.E. Dayton St. 541-575-1825.
12 p.m. – Women’s Support, by Heart of Grant County, for domestic violence survivors. Free lunch. 541-575-4335.
6 p.m. - Celebrate Recovery, Cornerstone Christian Fellowship, 139 N.E. Dayton St. 541-575-2180.
FRIDAY, MAY 31
3-4 p.m. – United Methodist Church, weekly distribution of boxes of food, 126 N.W. Canton Street, John Day. 541-575-1326.
6:30 p.m. – Overcomers Outreach, Christ-centered, 12-step support group. Living Word Christian Center, in basement, 59357 Highway 26, Mt. Vernon. 541-932-4910.
7 p.m. – Whiskey Gulch Gang, Sels Brewery, Canyon City. 541-575-0329.
SUNDAY, JUNE 2
8:45 a.m. – Redeemer Lutheran Church Council, 627 S.E. Hillcrest Dr., John Day. 541-932-2710.
5:30 p.m.-7:30 p.m. – Fun Jam, musicians and listeners welcome for bluegrass, gospel and traditional country western music. Valley View Assisted Living. 541-575-1927.
MONDAY, JUNE 3
10 a.m.-4 p.m. – Grant County Piecemakers Quilt Guild, Shiny Thimble, Mt. Vernon. Sewing from 10 a.m.-4 pm. Business meeting at 11 a.m. Lunch at noon. Call vice president Maudean Brown, 541-932-4503.
12 p.m. – Seniors Meal Program, John Day Senior Center, 142 N.E. Dayton St. 541-575-1825.
5 p.m. – Monument Soil and Water Conservation District, Monument Senior Center. 541-934-2244, 541-934-2141.
5:30 p.m. – Monument Booster Club, Monument School library. 541-934-2532.
5:30 p.m. – AL-ANON, Families First Building, 401 S Canyon Blvd, John Day. For more information contact: grantcountyalanon@gmail.com
6 p.m. – Mt. Vernon Volunteer Fire Department, 541-932-4688.
7 p.m. – Dayville Volunteer Fire Department, fire hall. 541-987-2188.
7 p.m. – Prairie City High School Booster Club, school library. 541-820-3314.
7:30 p.m. – Outlaw Group of Alcoholics Anonymous, Presbyterian Church in Mt. Vernon. 541-932-4844.
TUESDAY, JUNE 4
9 a.m. – Grant County Food Bank board of directors, 530 E. Main St., John Day. 541-575-0299.
10-11 a.m. – Story Hour and craft project, Grant County Library, for preschoolers 0-6 years old. 541-575-1992.
12 p.m. – Seniors Meal Program at the Monument Senior Center. 541-934-2700.
5:15 p.m. – Monument School Site Council, school science building.541-934-2646.
6 p.m. – Grant County Sheriff’s Search and Rescue, Oregon Department of Forestry building. Call 541-575-1131.
6 p.m. – Compassionate Women, support for women who have lost a loved one. Outpost Restaurant. 541-575-1515.
7 p.m. – Venturing Club, Boy Scouts of America, Church of the Nazarene, John Day. 541-575-2765.
7:15 p.m. – Boy Scout Troop 898, John Day Elks Lodge, John Day. 541-575-2531.
WEDNESDAY, JUNE 5
7 a.m. – Ministerial Association of Grant County, Outpost Restaurant, John Day.
9 a.m.-3:30 p.m. – Veterans/families services, John Day Elks Lodge. Topics include PTSD services and individual needs.
11:30 a.m.-1 p.m. – TOPS (Take Off Pounds Sensibly), weigh-in, meeting. United Methodist Church library, 126 N.W. Canton St., John Day. 541-575-3812, 541-932-4592.
12 p.m. - Hope4Paws: Grant County, board meeting, OTC Connections meeting room, Main Street, John Day. Public welcome. 541-575-0500.
12 p.m. – Seniors Meal Program at the Prairie City Senior Center, 204 N. McHaley, Prairie City.
6 p.m. – Long Creek Volunteer Fire Department, City Hall.
6:30-8:30 p.m. – Family History Center, Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, 944 East Main, John Day. Access to most major genealogical websites free of charge. All are welcome. More information: 208-221-2252.
7 p.m. – John Day Volunteer Fire Department, fire station. 541-620-4037.
7:30 p.m. – Let Go Group of Alcoholics Anonymous, St. Elizabeth Catholic Parish Hall, John Day.
