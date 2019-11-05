(Meetings subject to change. Call for confirmation.)
ONGOING
Grant County Library is open 1-5 p.m. Monday, Wednesday, and Saturday; 10 a.m.-noon
and 1-7 p.m. Tuesday; and 1-5 p.m. and 7-9 p.m. Thursday. 507 S. Canyon Blvd., John Day, 541-575-1992.
Canyon Mountain Center offers meditation sittings from 5:30 to 6:15 p.m. on Mondays, Saturday 6:30 a.m. and 7:10 a.m. 767 East Main St., John Day. Call ahead for schedule changes or further information and events. Jim and Sandy, 415-748-8697.
Burns-Hines VA Clinic – Services for Grant County veterans. Immunizations, minor surgical procedures, blood pressure and diabetes monitoring, group therapy for combat PTSD, sobriety and other issues. Lab draws on Wednesdays. Nursing staff and therapy Monday through Friday. 541-573-3339.
Grant County Genealogical Society Research Center – Open 1-4 p.m. Thursdays and Fridays; and 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Saturdays. Parsonage building behind Historic Advent Church, West Main Street in John Day. 541-932-4718 or 541-575-2757.
WEDNESDAY, NOV. 6
7 a.m. – Ministerial Association of Grant County, Outpost Restaurant, John Day.
9 a.m.-3:30 p.m. – Veterans/families services, John Day Elks Lodge. Topics include PTSD services and individual needs.
11:30 a.m.-1 p.m. – TOPS (Take Off Pounds Sensibly), weigh-in, meeting. United Methodist Church library, 126 N.W. Canton St., John Day. 541-932-4592.
12 p.m. – Seniors Meal Program at the Prairie City Senior Center, 204 N. McHaley, Prairie City.
12 p.m. - Hope4Paws: Grant County, board meeting, OTC Connections meeting room, Main Street, John Day. Public welcome. 541-575-0500.
6 p.m. – Long Creek Volunteer Fire Department, City Hall.
6:30-8:30 p.m. – Family History Center, Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, 944 East Main, John Day. Access to most major genealogical websites free of charge. All are welcome. More information: 208-221-2252.
7 p.m. – John Day Volunteer Fire Department, fire station. 541-620-4037.
7:30 p.m. – Let Go Group of Alcoholics Anonymous, St. Elizabeth Catholic Parish Hall, John Day.
THURSDAY, NOV. 7
9 a.m.-12:30 p.m. – Family History Center, Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, 944 East Main, John Day. Access to most major genealogical websites free of charge. All are welcome. More information: 208-221-2252.
12 p.m. – Seniors Meal Program and bingo, John Day Senior Center, 142 N.E. Dayton St. 541-575-1825.
12 p.m. – Women’s Support, by Heart of Grant County, for domestic violence survivors. Free lunch. 541-575-4335.
4 p.m. – Grant Soil and Water Conservation, USDA service center conference room, 721 S. Canyon Blvd., John Day. 541-575-0135, ext. 105.
5:30 p.m.-7:30 p.m. – Fun Jam, musicians and listeners welcome for bluegrass, gospel and traditional country western music. Valley View Assisted Living. 541-575-1927.
6 p.m. - Celebrate Recovery, Cornerstone Christian Fellowship, 139 N.E. Dayton St. 541-575-2180.
6 p.m. – Prairie City Volunteer Fire Department, Auxiliary, Fire Hall. 541-820-3605.
FRIDAY, NOV. 8
Noon – John Day Miracles Group, weekly AA meeting at Church of the Nazarene, use ramp on the side of the Church. Call 509-551-8402 for more information.
3-4 p.m. – United Methodist Church, weekly distribution of boxes of food, 126 N.W. Canton Street, John Day. 541-575-1326.
6:30 p.m. – Overcomers Outreach, Christ-centered, 12-step support group. Living Word Christian Center, in basement, 59357 Highway 26, Mt. Vernon. 541-932-4910.
MONDAY, NOV. 11
12 p.m. – Seniors Meal Program, John Day Senior Center, 142 N.E. Dayton St. 541-575-1825.
1-3 p.m. – South Fork John Day Watershed Council, Izee Schoolhouse. 541-792-0435.
5 p.m. – Mid-county Cemetery Maintenance District, conference room, Grant County Courthouse. 541-575-2780.
6 p.m. – Grant County Fair Board, fairgrounds pavilion. 541-575-1900.
6 p.m. – Intergovernmental Council, meets at the John Day Fire Hall, 316 S. Canyon Boulevard. Contact Valerie Maynard at 541-575-0195 or maynardv@grantcounty-or.gov
6 p.m. – Mt. Vernon Volunteer Fire Department, 541-932-4688.
6:30 p.m. – Grant County Regional Airport Commission, at the airport. The public is welcome. 541-575-1151.
7:30 p.m. – Outlaw Group of Alcoholics Anonymous, Presbyterian Church in Mt. Vernon. 541-932-4844.
TUESDAY, NOV. 12
10 a.m. – Hospital Auxiliary, hospital conference room. 541-575-2545.
10-11 a.m. – Story Hour and craft project, Grant County Library, for preschoolers 0-6 years old. 541-575-1992.
12 p.m. – Seniors Meal Program at the Monument Senior Center, Tai Chi to follow. 541-934-2700.
6 p.m. – John Day Golf Club board, John Day Golf course, 541-575-0170.
6 p.m. – Seneca City Council, City Hall. 541-542-2161.
6 p.m. – Dayville School District 16 Board, school office. 541-987-2412.
6:30 p.m. – Mt. Vernon City Council, City Hall. 541-932-4688.
7 p.m. – John Day City Council, John Day Fire Station, 316 S. Canyon Blvd. 541-575-0028.
7:15 p.m. – Boy Scout Troop 898, John Day Elks Lodge, John Day.
WEDNESDAY, NOV. 13
9 a.m. – Grant County Court, courthouse, Canyon City.
9 a.m. – Grant County Art Association, Church of the Nazarene annex room, project at 9 a.m. Meeting at noon, bring a sack lunch. 541-575-0911.
9 a.m.-3:30 p.m. – Veterans/families services, John Day Elks Lodge. Topics include PTSD services and individual needs.
11:30 a.m.-1 p.m. – TOPS (Take Off Pounds Sensibly), weigh-in, meeting. United Methodist Church library, 126 N.W. Canton St., John Day. 541-932-4592.
12 p.m. – Seniors Meal Program at the Prairie City Senior Center, 204 N. McHaley, Prairie City.
5 p.m. – Friends of Kam Wah Chung & Company, Kam Wah Chung Interpretive Center, N.W. Canton St., John Day. 541-575-2800.
6 p.m. – Prairie City, City Council/Planning Commission, City Hall.
6 p.m. – Swim Team Board, at Outpost Restaurant.
6 p.m. – Long Creek Volunteer Fire Department, City Hall.
6:30-8:30 p.m. – Family History Center, Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, 944 East Main, John Day. Access to most major genealogical websites free of charge. All are welcome. More information: 208-221-2252.
7 p.m. – Dayville City Council, City Hall.
7 p.m. – John Day Volunteer Fire Department, fire station. 541-620-4037.
7:30 p.m. – Let Go Group of Alcoholics Anonymous, St. Elizabeth Catholic Parish Hall, John Day.
