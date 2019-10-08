(Meetings subject to change. Call for confirmation.)
ONGOING
Grant County Library is open 1-5 p.m. Monday, Wednesday, and Saturday; 10 a.m.-noon
and 1-7 p.m. Tuesday; and 1-5 p.m. and 7-9 p.m. Thursday. 507 S. Canyon Blvd., John Day, 541-575-1992.
Canyon Mountain Center offers meditation sittings from 5:30 to 6:15 p.m. on Mondays, Saturday 6:30 a.m. and 7:10 a.m. 767 East Main St., John Day. Call ahead for schedule changes or further information and events. Jim and Sandy, 415-748-8697.
Burns-Hines VA Clinic – Services for Grant County veterans. Immunizations, minor surgical procedures, blood pressure and diabetes monitoring, group therapy for combat PTSD, sobriety and other issues. Lab draws on Wednesdays. Nursing staff and therapy Monday through Friday. 541-573-3339.
Grant County Genealogical Society Research Center – Open 1-4 p.m. Thursdays and Fridays; and 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Saturdays. Parsonage building behind Historic Advent Church, West Main Street in John Day. 541-932-4718 or 541-575-2757.
WEDNESDAY, OCT. 9
9 a.m. – Grant County Court, courthouse, Canyon City.
9 a.m. – Grant County Art Association, Church of the Nazarene annex room, project at 9 a.m. Meeting at noon, bring a sack lunch. 541-575-0911.
9 a.m.-3:30 p.m. – Veterans/families services, John Day Elks Lodge. Topics include PTSD services and individual needs.
11:30 a.m.-1 p.m. – TOPS (Take Off Pounds Sensibly), weigh-in, meeting. United Methodist Church library, 126 N.W. Canton St., John Day. 541-932-4592.
12 p.m. – Seniors Meal Program at the Prairie City Senior Center, 204 N. McHaley, Prairie City.
5 p.m. – Friends of Kam Wah Chung & Company, Kam Wah Chung Interpretive Center, N.W. Canton St., John Day. 541-575-2800.
6 p.m. – Prairie City, City Council/Planning Commission, City Hall.
6 p.m. – Swim Team Board, at Outpost Restaurant.
6 p.m. – Long Creek Volunteer Fire Department, City Hall.
6:30-8:30 p.m. – Family History Center, Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, 944 East Main, John Day. Access to most major genealogical websites free of charge. All are welcome. More information: 208-221-2252.
7 p.m. – John Day Volunteer Fire Department, fire station. 541-620-4037.
7 p.m. – Dayville City Council, City Hall.
7:30 p.m. – Let Go Group of Alcoholics Anonymous, St. Elizabeth Catholic Parish Hall, John Day.
THURSDAY, OCT. 10
9 a.m.-12:30 p.m. – Family History Center, Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, 944 East Main, John Day. Access to most major genealogical websites free of charge. All are welcome. More information: 208-221-2252.
12 p.m. – Seniors Meal Program and bingo, John Day Senior Center, 142 N.E. Dayton St. 541-575-1825.
12 p.m. – Women’s Support, by Heart of Grant County, for domestic violence survivors. Free lunch. 541-575-4335.
12 p.m. – Grant County Transportation District Board, bus barn in John Day, 229 NE Dayton. Public invited. 541-575-2370.
5:30 p.m. – Juniper Arts Council, Community Hall John Day Fire Hall. 541-932-4892.
5:30 p.m.-7:30 p.m. – Fun Jam, musicians and listeners welcome for bluegrass, gospel and traditional country western music. Valley View Assisted Living. 541-575-1927.
6 p.m. – Monument City Council, Monument Senior Center. 541-934-2025.
6 p.m. – Long Creek City Council, Community Hall. 541-421-3601.
6 p.m. - Celebrate Recovery, Cornerstone Christian Fellowship, 139 N.E. Dayton St. 541-575-2180.
6 p.m. – Prairie City Volunteer Fire Department, Auxiliary, Fire Hall. 541-820-3605.
FRIDAY, OCT. 11
3-4 p.m. – United Methodist Church, weekly distribution of boxes of food, 126 N.W. Canton Street, John Day. 541-575-1326.
6:30 p.m. – Overcomers Outreach, Christ-centered, 12-step support group. Living Word Christian Center, in basement, 59357 Highway 26, Mt. Vernon. 541-932-4910.
6:30 p.m. – Mt. Vernon Grange, potluck at the grange hall. Meeting follows at 7:30. 541-575-1007.
SATURDAY, OCT. 12
8:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m. – John Day Farmers Market, SW Brent St., John Day. Produce, baked goods, crafts, kids activities, entertainment and information booths. Every week there’s a Vendor of the Week, check them out on johndayfarmersmarket.com or on our Facebook page. Contact Stephanie LeQuieu at 541-965-1598 or email manager.jdfm@gmail.com.
MONDAY, OCT. 14
12 p.m. – Seniors Meal Program, John Day Senior Center, 142 N.E. Dayton St. 541-575-1825.
1-3 p.m. – South Fork John Day Watershed Council, Izee Schoolhouse. 541-792-0435.
5 p.m. – Mid-county Cemetery Maintenance District, conference room, Grant County Courthouse. 541-575-2780.
6 p.m. – Grant County Fair Board, fairgrounds pavilion. 541-575-1900.
6 p.m. – Intergovernmental Council, meets at the John Day Fire Hall, 316 S. Canyon Boulevard. Contact Valerie Maynard at 541-575-0195 or maynardv@grantcounty-or.gov
6 p.m. – Mt. Vernon Volunteer Fire Department, 541-932-4688.
6:30 p.m. – Grant County Regional Airport Commission, at the airport. The public is welcome. 541-575-1151.
7:30 p.m. – Outlaw Group of Alcoholics Anonymous, Presbyterian Church in Mt. Vernon. 541-932-4844.
TUESDAY, OCT. 15
10-11 a.m. – Story Hour and craft project, Grant County Library, for preschoolers 0-6 years old. 541-575-1992.
12 p.m. – Seniors Meal Program at the Monument Senior Center, Tai Chi to follow. 541-934-2700.
4 p.m. – Watershed Council, 691 Hwy. 395 N., Long Creek, across from the post office. Phone Call meetings are monthly. In person meetings are quarterly. 541-421-3018.
5-7 p.m. – Food Bank and ‘Soup’s On’ Community Meal, Teen Center, Front Street, Prairie City. 541-820-3696.
5:30 p.m. – Canyon City City Council, City Hall. 541-575-0509.
6 p.m. - Grant County Digital Network Coalition, John Day Fire Hall. 541-575-0028.
6:30 p.m. – Prairie City School District 4 Board, school library.
6:30 p.m. – Grant County Bird Club, with potluck. 541-542-2006 or 541-620-2922.
7:15 p.m. – Boy Scout Troop 898, John Day Elks Lodge, John Day.
WEDNESDAY, OCT. 16
9 a.m.-3:30 p.m. – Veterans/families services, John Day Elks Lodge. Topics include PTSD services and individual needs.
11:30 a.m.-1 p.m. – TOPS (Take Off Pounds Sensibly), weigh-in, meeting. United Methodist Church library, 126 N.W. Canton St., John Day. 541-932-4592.
12 p.m. – Seniors Meal Program at the Prairie City Senior Center, 204 N. McHaley, Prairie City.
12 p.m. - 1:30 p.m. - Grant County Local Advisory Council, on Healthcare, meet at the John Day Firehall. 541-298-2101. simmiewaddel1219@outlook.com
6 p.m. – Long Creek Volunteer Fire Department, City Hall.
6:30-8:30 p.m. – Family History Center, Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, 944 East Main, John Day. Access to most major genealogical websites free of charge. All are welcome. More information: 208-221-2252.
7 p.m. – John Day Volunteer Fire Department, fire station. 541-620-4037.
7 p.m. – Grant School District 3 School Board, District 3 office, 401 N. Canyon City Blvd., Canyon City.
7:30 p.m. – Let Go Group of Alcoholics Anonymous, St. Elizabeth Catholic Parish Hall, John Day.
