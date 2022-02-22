JOHN DAY — U.S. Sen. Jeff Merkley weighed in on the River Democracy Act of 2021, his support of a renewal of the long-term stewardship contract for the Malheur National Forest, and Secure Rural Schools Act funding during an hourlong digital town hall on Sunday, Feb. 20, with Grant County constituents.
Regarding a bill he is co-sponsoring in the U.S. Senate that would give “wild and scenic” status to an additional 4,700 miles of rivers and streams around the state, Merkley said he was not sure how many miles of streams or tributaries would be impacted in Grant County.
Merkley said fellow Sen. Ron Wyden’s team is keeping track of the details of the maps and how different regions would be affected.
Nonetheless, he said, his office supports the bill.
Stewardship contract
Merkley expanded on a Jan. 20 letter he and Wyden sent to Glenn Casamassa, U.S. Forest Service regional forester for Region 6, throwing their support behind a renewal of the long-term stewardship contract for the Malheur National Forest.
While he believes in the value of a long-term stewardship agreement, Merkley said, he could also support changing some terms of the deal to bring in smaller contractors.
“Should the stewardship agreement be broken into smaller pieces so smaller companies could compete for it?” Merkley said. “I think those are all absolutely legitimate (questions).”
He added that the long-term stewardship agreement “doesn’t have to be done in exactly the same way.”
However, Merkley said, the Malheur National Forest does need the stability provided by a long-term stewardship contract to keep Malheur Lumber, the county’s lone remaining lumber mill, operating.
Malheur National Forest Supervisor Craig Trulock announced last week that the U.S. Forest Service would issue another long-term stewardship deal in an open bid process starting in November, but it will also use another contracting mechanism to bring in additional independent contractors.
Heart of Grant County
Merkley presented the Heart of Grant County with a commemorative flag for completing construction on its new facility and for serving 37 survivors of sexual assault and domestic violence and providing over 1,000 shelter nights to those who had been impacted.
Heart of Grant County Board Chair Nancy Nickel said that roughly 20% to 30% of the Heart of Grant County’s budget comes from the Violence Against Women Act, which has not been reauthorized in the Senate. Nickel said there was a similar bipartisan bill that was passed in the House and asked Merkley what his sense was on the chances of getting legislation through the upper chamber.
Merkley said his hope was that the money could be put into an omnibus bill, which, he said, was a fancy name for taking all of the spending bills and rolling them up into one.
“We’re already a good distance into it,” he said.
Secure Rural Schools
Blue Mountain Forest Partners Executive Director Mark Webb asked Merkley if there could be a permanent funding solution for the Secure Rural Schools Act.
The Secure Rural Schools Act funnels federal dollars to timber-dependent counties in the West to pay for local services, including infrastructure and fire prevention programs, to replace former revenues from timber sales on federal lands.
Merkley said the challenge with SRS is that there’s only a few states that benefit from the program. Additionally, he said, Oregon benefits far more than any other state.
“So we only have a few states that have a big stake in it,” he said.
Merkley said he has tried to attach it to payment in lieu of taxes, a federal program designed to offset property tax losses in areas with high public land concentrations. But, he said, he has had a hard time in getting a permanent solution because Oregon gets the lion’s share of the funding.
