Oregon’s U.S. Sen. Jeff Merkley has opened an Eastern Oregon field office in Baker City, which will serve as the local point of contact for Oregonians in Grant, Morrow, Umatilla, Union, Wallowa, Malheur and Baker counties.
The move from Pendleton to The Baker Tower comes after Merkley had a new staffer, Jessica Keys, join his team as Eastern Oregon field representative.
“It is important to me that every region in our state has a local office to field questions and information, and local staff to be out and available in our communities,” Merkley said. “I’m glad we’re opening our doors to this new, centrally located office.”
The new office is located at The Baker Tower, 1705 Main St., Suite 504, Baker City, OR 97814. The phone number is 541-278-1129.
