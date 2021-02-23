Grant County residents will have a chance to ask U.S. Sen. Jeff Merkley questions in a virtual town hall on March 3 at 4 p.m.
Jessica Keys, Merkley’s Eastern Oregon field representative and natural resources liaison, said a town hall will be held using a technology platform called Webex, allowing people to join via video conference or by phone.
Those looking to call in can dial 415-527-5035. When prompted, enter the meeting identification number, 199 145 5626.
Those looking to join by video conference can go to senate.webex.com/senate/onstage/g.php?MTID=ee0e45268536672699372bf338984e0ef.
The event password is tgKPrJyz932.
