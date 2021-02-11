U.S. Sen. Jeff Merkley said the second presidential impeachment trial is important to determine the truth.
Merkley told Oregon reporters Feb. 11 that former President Donald Trump generated anger by advocating that the election had been stolen and directed that anger toward a specific event, which resulted in a pro-Trump mob storming the U.S. Capitol Jan. 6 as a joint session of Congress was meeting to certify the election of President Joe Biden.
"When a president takes an oath of office, the president says they will take the Constitution and defend the United States against all enemies, foreign and domestic," Merkley said. "Well, when domestic enemies physically assaulted the Capitol, the president chose not to defend the government of the United States of America."
Trump became the first president to be impeached twice when the U.S. House of Representatives approved a single article of impeachment Jan. 12, accusing the former president of inciting an insurrection against the United States against his constitutional oath for the events that transpired Jan. 6.
The Senate trial began Feb. 9. House Democratic managers presented footage of the events that transpired on Jan. 6 to the Senate on the second day of the trial. The footage revealed the violence of the insurrection and police officers defending the building while legislators narrowly avoid danger.
"I thought what was very powerful in the testimony was that the president and his team participated in rescheduling the rally that was planned for after Jan. 20 to Jan. 6, the day the ballots were being counted," Merkley said.
Merkley said Trump monitored the situation closely and did nothing to stop the violence.
He said the mood was somber and focused in the Senate as the footage was being reviewed. The video also showed how things could have gotten worse.
He said some of the protesters were armed and it would have been possible for members of the House of the Senate to have been shot.
Merkley said this trial is an opportunity to bring both parties together to defend the Constitution and that the heart of the conversation is about the peaceful transfer of power.
"We need to make sure that every American has a chance to fully understand what's transpired and not only hold people accountable now, but send a message to the future that the republic is based on the integrity of elections and is based upon the peaceful transfer of power," he said, "and we have to work mightily together to restore both."
