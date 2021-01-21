Inauguration Day marks a new chapter for America, U.S. Sen. Jeff Merkley told Oregon reporters Jan. 20.
This ceremony to install the new president was different. Merkley said many moments stood out: the National Guard troops stationed at the Capitol to prevent protests, an empty National Mall filled with 200,000 flags, the absence of former President Donald Trump, Vice President Kamala Harris making history as the first woman, Black American and South Asian-American to hold the office and new President Joe Biden's address stressing unity.
Merkley said the country must come together to address the COVID-19 pandemic and the associated economic crisis.
"If there's one place where we should be able to work together to accelerate our efforts, it's in this area," Merkley said.
He said the pledge Biden made to organize a vaccine program that will vaccinate 100 million people over his first 100 days in office is a great way to start.
The challenge of creating unity between the political parties will not be easy, Merkley said, requiring elected officials to reach across the aisle on issue after issue.
Merkley said he wished Trump decided, as a final act, to show up at Biden's inauguration to honor the tradition of a peaceful transition.
"I think the message from (Biden) is one of reconciliation and partnership and that is very different from the message of division and bigotry that we have had over the last four years," Merkley said.
Tackling the pandemic and its economic impact will be the first order of business at the Senate, Merkley said, adding they must also move forward with the second impeachment trial of Trump.
"We will proceed," Merkley said. "Obviously, the potential punishment of evicting someone out of office is not there, but the Constitution calls for two potential forms of punishment. The second of which is barring an individual from holding any future office."
Merkley said the Senate must also confirm Biden's cabinet members. Then, he said, the focus will shift to the fundamentals: health care, housing, education and good-paying jobs.
"We're starting a new chapter in America," Merkley said.
